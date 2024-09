Hollywood star in endorsing a Democrat shocker.........The more these useful morons tell people how to vote, the more the ordinary person on the street doesn't listen.



I remember these debates we all thought the same in 2016 and 2020 and it would be a blow out victory for the Dems come November.



That we have two candidates for President that are both terrible (IMO), although of course Trump is much more terrible says a lot about politics right now.



2016 was virgin territory in terms of MAGA and therefore analysis of polling and Trump's chances were flimsy. By 2020 the general sense of things was that it would be a tight race, which it turned out to be - although Biden won relatively convincingly in terms of the popular vote. But these experiences have informed Dems - and the wider political class - that Trump has a rigid a loyal support that won't be shifted by events and endorsements. In truth, never have the Dems been more ready and prepared for Trump, hence last night's performance from Harris who was so well rehearsed and briefed. They know it's on a knife-edge.