She truly pissed all over him and was incedibly well prepared, infinitely better prepared than Trump. Just continually contrasting against his insanity, rambling, lying, weirdness and self-centerdness. I thought she would do well to simply not stumble too much, but she did so much more and went on offensive when she saw openings. God damn it I want more of that sane, compassionate and competent woman energy in general politics, it is so refreshing after years of madness. Taylor Swift endorsement is huge and incredibly well timed.
But really, how the fuck did shit get here? Trump should be locked up somewhere for examining, not competing to become the President of the richest country in the world. It's baffling really, historians of the future will write mountains of books analysing the damage social media has caused in the society - all this shit stems from fucking social media and idots voicing their idiot opinions and lapping shit up.