Taylor Swift has apparently endorsed Harris so I think that's a done deal
She did better than Hillary and Biden in the debate for sure. I wish it was Walsh debating him though, he would have absolutely destroyed him.
Swift needs to tell her fans in swing districts to hound their parents and get the vote out.
Great timing!
Harris campaign has challenged him to another debate!  :lmao :lmao :lmao
She did almost exactly what I was hoping she would do, much better than I expected she would. If I were just rating her performance in terms of answers it wouldnt be great, but she played him like a fiddle. He looked every bit the raving codger he is. Even the Fox talking heads are saying he had a bad night.

And as a bonus, by mentioning the pet-eating thing and getting called on it being bullshit, he managed to turn it from a vicious, dangerous piece of racist propaganda into a joke that we can all beat him over the head with.
Tay Tay has spoken

Quote
@taylorswift

Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you havent already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.

Recently I was made aware that AI of me falsely endorsing Donald Trumps presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.

I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. Im voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a womans right to her own body for decades.

Ive done my research, and Ive made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find its much easier to vote early. Ill link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.

With love and hope,

Taylor Swift
Childless Cat Lady
How are there still undecided voters?  :lmao
Trump and Vance in the spin room...a sign that they know they got smoked.
And Vance tripling down on the migrant cat eaters.

What a fucking nonce.
"Immigrants are eating pets in Springfield."

Stewart told Cheney to fuck off.  Twice.
Surely, that has be in a Simpsons episode somewhere?  ::)


Still, the good news for the rest of us is that crime has gone down all over the world. So thats good.
Put the news on and Trump was going on about Springfield and cats.    I was thinking,  why is he talking about the Simpsons?
ha ha - just watching
Will there be a VP debate?
Quote
CBS News announced last month that Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota and GOP Sen. JD Vance of Ohio both agreed to participate in a debate hosted by the network on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
