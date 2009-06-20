« previous next »
Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 362565 times)

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5160 on: Yesterday at 09:33:31 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 07:00:39 pm
This can't be said enough. Before Trump's speech at the RNC (which didn't give me any more hope but did show that he hadn't changed a bit), I was completely resigned to him winning. That stupid photo of him with blood on his face and his fist in the air would have put anyone without his baggage straight into the White House. Now, my thoughts aren't too far from Silver's current odds, but that's miles and miles better. And a 1-out-of-3 chance is hardly a longshot. The feeling I have now is kind of like a doctor giving me a few months to live and then suddenly discovering that the tumor is operable. Or like City somehow losing their two penultimate matches and putting us even on points on the last day of the season, but they're playing Palace and we're playing Spurs.

One indicator of how remarkably the Harris switch has changed things is that I have to constantly tell my elderly ex-hippie parents to temper their optimism. Yes, they're overly optimistic, but a couple of months ago they were seriously looking at property in Ireland.

I don't know how fair it is but I understand Silver has also been including junk polls in this algorithm.

Also remember around this time in 2020 the news polls rolled out giving an indication of a red wave. I think it's quite hard to truly judge any poll at this time because frankly everything is so partisan
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5161 on: Yesterday at 09:50:10 pm »
Kamala Harris camp is trolling Donald Trump by bringing his former White House aides to Tuesdays debate to speak out against him. Harris' surrogates include Anthony Scaramucci, who briefly served as the former presidents communications director, and Olivia Troye, who was a national security adviser to Trump and Homeland Security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence. The pair will appear in Philadelphia for the high-stakes showdown between Trump and Harris. Take it from the ones who know Donald Trump the best and who are telling the American people exactly how unfit Trump is to serve as president, Harris-Walz communications director Michael Tyler said in a statement. They saw firsthand the abject failure of Donald Trumps presidency: the way in which he constantly put himself above the American people, the ease with which he dismissed the rule of law, the embarrassment that he brought to the entire Republican Party. The invitation is part of Democrats larger effort to needle Trump relentlessly on debate day, which includes billboards reminding voters of his disdain for the host city and mocking his obsession with crowd sizes, a theme the campaign also harped on in a new ad featuring President Barack Obama.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/harris-trolls-trump-by-taking-two-of-his-aides-to-the-debate/ar-AA1qkIe9?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=73683b1ed07b465eaa133a9fd0d08a66&ei=94
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5162 on: Yesterday at 10:07:26 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 09:50:10 pm
Kamala Harris camp is trolling Donald Trump


You just know the little man will be seething right now.  Hope he implodes tonight.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5163 on: Yesterday at 10:18:00 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 12:33:09 pm
I think Harris should focus on policy and ignore pointing out Trump is a c*nt. Everyone already knows he is a c*nt and one cares. Let people know how you are going to make their lives better.

Spot on. I genuinely cannot for the life of me fathom why so many people insist on reeling off Trumps convictions every time his name gets mentioned. Or repeatedly advance the idea that Harris needs to keep banging that drum in order to sway moderates to vote blue. The way some people go on you'd swear swing voters were just a bunch of halfwitted morons, who've been living under a rock for the past 10 years, all on the verge of voting for Trump, unless served with daily reminders about what a c*nt he is

It's like.... chill out ffs. We get it. We all know who and what he is. You don't need to repeatedly remind us of the same shit day in day out, you bunch of patronising, goody-two-shoed, Rachel Maddow watching twats


Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5164 on: Yesterday at 10:49:56 pm »
Leave Rachel Maddow alone, she's brilliant :)
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5165 on: Yesterday at 11:07:41 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:29:48 pm
It will more than likely be on YouTube to stream after the event.
:thumbup
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5166 on: Yesterday at 11:16:14 pm »
I think itll be dull enough tonight. Theyll both play for a draw.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5167 on: Yesterday at 11:37:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:51:23 am
EDIT: wtf is it with that auto correct? Took me far too long to figure it out! 🤣

:) I mentioned it in the Ask a Mod thread. They assured me they had their best detectives on the case - they got 'em working in shifts!
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5168 on: Today at 01:10:29 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 09:50:10 pm
The invitation is part of Democrats larger effort to needle Trump relentlessly on debate day, which includes billboards reminding voters of his disdain for the host city and mocking his obsession with crowd sizes, a theme the campaign also harped on in a new ad featuring President Barack Obama.

The Democrats have learned nothing from Hillary's debacle. All the momentum they had with the switch to Harris and then Walz' geniality squandered with this childish bullshit.

Harris is probably going to tack to the right of Trump on Gaza and immigration in this debate in order to chase Republican votes, which is absolutely disgusting. A campaign that has done more to rehabilitate Dick Cheney's image than deal with genocide.

We're at the stage where American citizens (latest being Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, of the same organization as Rachel Corrie) are being shot in the forehead by the IDF in the West Bank and 30 foot bomb craters caused by the IDF dropping American bombs on tent cities - vaporizing entire families as they sleep. The Harris campaign only cares about visuals, and it's going to beyond the sickest shit you can imagine by campaign day in November.

Why is the Harris campaign chasing votes from a party that is rallying around the lie that Haitian immigrants are eating cats in Springfield, Ohio? Have any of the so-called good Republicans (#RepublicansforHarris) this campaign is bringing out of the woodwork come out against such speech that is surely going to result in a death of an immigrant (Haitian or otherwise) in the near future?

How does this campaign meme its way out of having no plan for ending the genocide in Gaza and combating anti-immigrant rhetoric? 
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5169 on: Today at 01:28:31 am »
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 01:10:29 am
Have any of the so-called good Republicans (#RepublicansforHarris) this campaign is bringing out of the woodwork come out against such speech that is surely going to result in a death of an immigrant (Haitian or otherwise) in the near future?   


What planet are you from? 
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5170 on: Today at 01:43:42 am »
I'm watching it but will mute or switch over when it comes to them appeasing AIPAC and trying to out do each other with the "Israel has a right to defend itself" and validate a ongoing Genocide in Gaza.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5171 on: Today at 01:54:10 am »
Im quite nervous about this. Come on Kamala.
8 weeks to the election. The feeling I get is this is the one (for floating voters in swing states)
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5172 on: Today at 02:00:35 am »
Here we go 

Shes nervous. No wonder - hes such a lying freak. But shes going to be ok I think.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5173 on: Today at 02:08:13 am »
Go on Harris!
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5174 on: Today at 02:08:55 am »
Trumps repost is the same old - blame it all on immigration - his base will love it

And Kamala calls him out. Its a tired playbook
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5175 on: Today at 02:10:57 am »
She's nervous.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5176 on: Today at 02:24:20 am »
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5177 on: Today at 02:30:46 am »
Christ. Hes such a giant c*nt. How is he honestly allowed to just spout so much rubbish. Its pure lies the lot of it.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5178 on: Today at 02:30:57 am »
She touched a nerve there about how shite his rallies are and hes seen his arse I have the best rallies
 ;D
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5179 on: Today at 02:32:13 am »
Trump debating David Muir the moderator on the veracity of immigrant pet-eating stories out of Springfield, Ohio.

I mean.........
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5180 on: Today at 02:45:04 am »
Question about fracking he somehow manages to turn it into Harris paying for transgender operations for prisoners  ::)
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5181 on: Today at 02:45:06 am »
Hes gone a bit you feed beefburgers to swans here.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5182 on: Today at 02:54:01 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:45:06 am
Hes gone a bit you feed beefburgers to swans here.

Abortion after 9 months / after baby born was the peak for me. Does anyone voting for him really believe that? Are people that stupid?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5183 on: Today at 02:55:11 am »
Jesus, Victor Orban.

 ;D
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5184 on: Today at 02:55:14 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:54:01 am
Abortion after 9 months / after baby born was the peak for me. Does anyone voting for him really believe that? Are people that stupid?
It was 'THEY ARE... EATING YOUR CATS, EATING YOUR DOGS' for me.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5185 on: Today at 02:58:13 am »
Why are they letting him have the final word ever.single.time?

I don't buy the "let him destroy himself"
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5186 on: Today at 03:06:29 am »
She has gotten under his skin. Attacked him, but stayed presidential looking and brought it back to points she wanted to make.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5187 on: Today at 03:06:51 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:55:14 am
It was 'THEY ARE... EATING YOUR CATS, EATING YOUR DOGS' for me.

Was right up there along with plenty others. Is just bizarre how a developed country, possibly the self described most developed country, allows this sort of shit. Every single thing he says, and her, should be instantly fact checked by the host. Its utter utter bollocks.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5188 on: Today at 03:08:20 am »
Shes holding her own. Its very difficult to debate with him as we all know. So well in Kamala
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5189 on: Today at 03:10:38 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:08:20 am
Shes holding her own. Its very difficult to debate with him as we all know. So well in Kamala

Yeah shes doing well. This isnt a debate, its an insult to call it that, its him chatting utter bollocks and her trying to not react, slightly counter, then get her facts out.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5190 on: Today at 03:27:41 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:08:20 am
Shes holding her own. Its very difficult to debate with him as we all know. So well in Kamala

Yeh I think shes done well

I liked the double entendre a few minutes ago about Putin: he would eat you for lunch

Trump has been all over the place, whether by circumstance or by usual design
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5191 on: Today at 03:34:10 am »
Muir let Trump deflect every answer.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5192 on: Today at 03:38:11 am »
Hes a fucking child. Its bizarre hes allowed to get away with all he says. First world country it is not whilst hes involved.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5193 on: Today at 03:38:51 am »
I thought she wiped the fucking floor with him. How the fuck is this a close race ?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5194 on: Today at 03:40:28 am »
I think she could have forced them to accept her having extra rebuttals too, if she wanted. But perhaps it is a strategy to make him continue looking crazy, juvenile and unstable.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5195 on: Today at 03:47:36 am »
He closed that like a deranged prick. All over the show. His mind wanted to tackle multiple areas but he had no ability to link one to the other.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5196 on: Today at 03:49:52 am »
Quote from: nozza on Today at 03:38:51 am
I thought she wiped the fucking floor with him. How the fuck is this a close race ?

It's not the actual full debate that wins over voters. It's the snippets that will be cut and posted on social media over the next few weeks.

Reagan won the debate against Mondale back in 1984 with one of the greatest mike drops of all time. And that's before the advent of people only taking their 'news' from edited sound bites.

"I will not make age an issue of this campaign. I am not going to exploit, for political purposes, my opponent's youth and inexperience..
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5197 on: Today at 04:04:33 am »
Watched Fox for their reaction. Generally acknowledged that Trump was poor.  Brit Hume thought she knocked it out the park.

There's more than a few Repug females that are gonna vote for a sister.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5198 on: Today at 04:05:37 am »
Harris crushed him. He is proper fucked with women voters now. Her team earned their paycheck preparing her.

As an aside, these old reprobates down the street from me put up a new Trump flag today. They were hardcore Trumpers in '16 and '20. Flying multiple flags and planting odiously large lawn signs. Today they only had one flag flying. It read: "Donald Trump--Convicted Felon." I think Republicans will lose bigly in my swing district.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5199 on: Today at 04:06:38 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:47:36 am
He closed that like a deranged prick. All over the show. His mind wanted to tackle multiple areas but he had no ability to link one to the other.

He didn't get enough time to complete the weave.
