The invitation is part of Democrats larger effort to needle Trump relentlessly on debate day, which includes billboards reminding voters of his disdain for the host city and mocking his obsession with crowd sizes, a theme the campaign also harped on in a new ad featuring President Barack Obama.

The Democrats have learned nothing from Hillary's debacle. All the momentum they had with the switch to Harris and then Walz' geniality squandered with this childish bullshit.Harris is probably going to tack to the right of Trump on Gaza and immigration in this debate in order to chase Republican votes, which is absolutely disgusting. A campaign that has done more to rehabilitate Dick Cheney's image than deal with genocide.We're at the stage where American citizens (latest being Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, of the same organization as Rachel Corrie) are being shot in the forehead by the IDF in the West Bank and 30 foot bomb craters caused by the IDF dropping American bombs on tent cities - vaporizing entire families as they sleep. The Harris campaign only cares about visuals, and it's going to beyond the sickest shit you can imagine by campaign day in November.Why is the Harris campaign chasing votes from a party that is rallying around the lie that Haitian immigrants are eating cats in Springfield, Ohio? Have any of the so-called good Republicans (#RepublicansforHarris) this campaign is bringing out of the woodwork come out against such speech that is surely going to result in a death of an immigrant (Haitian or otherwise) in the near future?How does this campaign meme its way out of having no plan for ending the genocide in Gaza and combating anti-immigrant rhetoric?