I think what we have to consider is that we are saying Trump has closed the gap or that Biden was further ahead at this stage deglects the fact that Harris already closed and overtook an 8 point gap from Trump where she started.



The fact that she is winning at all after Trump survived an assassination attempt is a sign that she isn't underperforming.



As I understand it Harris and the Democrats also have a lot more ground offices that Trump, which in the lead up will have a massive effect I feel



This can't be said enough. Before Trump's speech at the RNC (which didn't give me any more hope but did show that he hadn't changed a bit), I was completely resigned to him winning. That stupid photo of him with blood on his face and his fist in the air would have put anyone without his baggage straight into the White House. Now, my thoughts aren't too far from Silver's current odds, but that's miles and miles better. And a 1-out-of-3 chance is hardly a longshot. The feeling I have now is kind of like a doctor giving me a few months to live and then suddenly discovering that the tumor is operable. Or like City somehow losing their two penultimate matches and putting us even on points on the last day of the season, but they're playing Palace and we're playing Spurs.One indicator of how remarkably the Harris switch has changed things is that I have to constantly tell my elderly ex-hippie parents to temper their optimism. Yes, they're overly optimistic, but a couple of months ago they were seriously looking at property in Ireland.