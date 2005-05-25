I wouldnt be attacking trump too much, thats basically what Hillary did. She just needs to sell a positive vision to the country.



Infact she needs to watch the Hillary debates, because I think trump is going to put in a similar performance. He will attack her and Bidens record. anything she says, he will counter by saying why havent you already done it etc



Hillary countered by attacking trump, saying how shit he would be, but she needs to counter with positivity, the job isnt done yet etc this is what we achieved in the first 4 years, the next 4 will be more transformational etc



I always like the way mayor Pete speaks when he is goes on fox - he sort of disregards who he is speaking to, and speaks to the audience instead (whilst making the presenter look like a complete tool) she needs to do the same. Just make trump look like an idiot but with positive vibes, energy and policy. Sell hope, not negativity.





















