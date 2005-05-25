The polls remain close and the worry is the actual Election will reveal a very close result that leads to legal actions from Trump in certain swing states.
But the optimistic view is people are not yet telling pollsters they will vote for Harris, similarly to situations pre-polling with Obama and indeed, Trump 2016.
She has to remain calm and give some compelling answers on the economy tonight. The message should be: I am the future, he is the past. I have a plan, a brain and I care about serving you, while he is past it, divisive, unstable and NOT for you, he's about himself.
We know Trump is a racist, misogynist, there are no extra points for Harris in proving that tonight, or fighting with him on those terms.
Let more people see that he is old, frail and divisive. He is the past.