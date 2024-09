I wouldnít be attacking trump too much, thatís basically what Hillary did. She just needs to sell a positive vision to the country.



Infact she needs to watch the Hillary debates, because I think trump is going to put in a similar performance. He will attack her and Bidenís record. anything she says, he will counter by saying why havenít you already done it etc



Hillary countered by attacking trump, saying how shit he would be, but she needs to counter with positivity, the job isnít done yet etc this is what we achieved in the first 4 years, the next 4 will be more transformational etc



I always like the way mayor Pete speaks when he is goes on fox - he sort of disregards who he is speaking to, and speaks to the audience instead (whilst making the presenter look like a complete tool) she needs to do the same. Just make trump look like an idiot but with positive vibes, energy and policy. Sell hope, not negativity.