The best way forward is for Harris to hammer home that Trump is a twice impeached convicted felon suffering very obvious mental decline who has been found liable for sexual assault. She needs to remind the American people about January 6th, Covid, Trump's multiple bankruptcies and failed businesses, and that he's a cheat and a fraud.

If the behaviour of the media is anything to go by, the moderator will demand policy details from Harris to scrutinise whilst just letting Trump ramble unchallenged, so Harris has to fight dirty. Fortunately she can do that without getting dragged into a mud slinging match. The above isn't a personal attack, it's stating facts. She has to sidestep Trump's attempts to drag her down to his level and just keep reiterating Trump's unsuitability to be POTUS.

The best way forward is for Harris to hammer home that Trump is a twice impeached convicted felon suffering very obvious mental decline who has been found liable for sexual assault. She needs to remind the American people about January 6th, Covid, Trump's multiple bankruptcies and failed businesses, and that he's a cheat and a fraud.

If the behaviour of the media is anything to go by, the moderator will demand policy details from Harris to scrutinise whilst just letting Trump ramble unchallenged, so Harris has to fight dirty. Fortunately she can do that without getting dragged into a mud slinging match. The above isn't a personal attack, it's stating facts. She has to sidestep Trump's attempts to drag her down to his level and just keep reiterating Trump's unsuitability to be POTUS.



Does any of that matter anymore? The only thing that could harm Trump in this debate is him dropping dead. Its all to lose for Harris because she has ridden quite a wave of momentum without saying much. Things are only going to go down for her now if she makes any mistake and they remain stable if she does well.
The best way forward is for Harris to hammer home that Trump is a twice impeached convicted felon suffering very obvious mental decline who has been found liable for sexual assault. She needs to remind the American people about January 6th, Covid, Trump's multiple bankruptcies and failed businesses, and that he's a cheat and a fraud.

If the behaviour of the media is anything to go by, the moderator will demand policy details from Harris to scrutinise whilst just letting Trump ramble unchallenged, so Harris has to fight dirty. Fortunately she can do that without getting dragged into a mud slinging match. The above isn't a personal attack, it's stating facts. She has to sidestep Trump's attempts to drag her down to his level and just keep reiterating Trump's unsuitability to be POTUS.

Everyone knows that already and I'm afarid it just isn't damaging him at all.  All the polling seems to suggest that she has improved her vote share with the latino and black population compared to Biden hence the polling gap closing but she has not won over any Trump voters - repeating all the fraud and corruption stuff won't hurt him

The main issue that Trump does seem to be winning on is the economy (by a large margin) and that is going to be tough for her to fight against as she is being treated like the incumbent candidate.  Abortion could come into to play and help her but Trump has been busy muddying the waters on what he truly thinks on that, flip flopping all over the place

It is going to be scarily close
Everyone knows that already and I'm afarid it just isn't damaging him at all.  All the polling seems to suggest that she has improved her vote share with the latino and black population compared to Biden hence the polling gap closing but she has not won over any Trump voters - repeating all the fraud and corruption stuff won't hurt him

The main issue that Trump does seem to be winning on is the economy (by a large margin) and that is going to be tough for her to fight against as she is being treated like the incumbent candidate.  Abortion could come into to play and help her but Trump has been busy muddying the waters on what he truly thinks on that, flip flopping all over the place

It is going to be scarily close

I think scarily close is a good thing. Trump is the favourite and if Harris has pulled that back then its a good thing.
She doesnt have to be 8 points up in the popular vote like Biden was. She just has to scrape through in 6 states. Thats doable with the money they have behind them. I think its absolutely too close to call. Sadly, Harris is the only one who cant afford to put a foot wrong.
Everyone knows that already and I'm afarid it just isn't damaging him at all.  All the polling seems to suggest that she has improved her vote share with the latino and black population compared to Biden hence the polling gap closing but she has not won over any Trump voters - repeating all the fraud and corruption stuff won't hurt him

The main issue that Trump does seem to be winning on is the economy (by a large margin) and that is going to be tough for her to fight against as she is being treated like the incumbent candidate.  Abortion could come into to play and help her but Trump has been busy muddying the waters on what he truly thinks on that, flip flopping all over the place

It is going to be scarily close

Harris isn't out to win over Trump voters. She's after independents. It doesn't help that Trump receives barely a fraction of the scrutiny that Biden did, especially on his cognitive decline.

Recent polls suggest that Harris is winning now on every metric, including who is better on law and order and the economy. But because the electorate has the collective memory of a goldfish (ANY electorate seemingly, not just in America), the news cycle moves so fast, and Trump not getting the pushback he deserves from the media, it's up to Harris to hammer Trump's failings home again and again and again.

The debates will be the only opportunity to see both candidates on anything close to a level playing field, so the "He's Weird" attack line needs to be rolled out in spades and backed up by the facts.

I totally agree it is insane that the election is even this close, but Harris has to work with what she has.
She doesnt have to be 8 points up in the popular vote like Biden was. She just has to scrape through in 6 states. Thats doable with the money they have behind them. I think its absolutely too close to call. Sadly, Harris is the only one who cant afford to put a foot wrong.

Not even 6 states. There are seven battlegrounds now. 4 wins ought to do it, 5 if getting just the smaller ones. Even the 3 rust belts alone would be enough.
Harris isn't out to win over Trump voters. She's after independents. It doesn't help that Trump receives barely a fraction of the scrutiny that Biden did, especially on his cognitive decline.

Recent polls suggest that Harris is winning now on every metric, including who is better on law and order and the economy. But because the electorate has the collective memory of a goldfish (ANY electorate seemingly, not just in America), the news cycle moves so fast, and Trump not getting the pushback he deserves from the media, it's up to Harris to hammer Trump's failings home again and again and again.

The debates will be the only opportunity to see both candidates on anything close to a level playing field, so the "He's Weird" attack line needs to be rolled out in spades and backed up by the facts.

I totally agree it is insane that the election is even this close, but Harris has to work with what she has.

Sorry, but I really don't think that is true - Harris has anrrowed the gap on the economy, inflation and other key issues compared to Biden but he still leads in all polls on those key issues
Harris and Walz have been going at a pretty frenetic pace, and everything they do seems to go down really well. I'd be surprised if the polls aren't massively underestimating them due to them drawing out lots of new voters. Republicans seem to be going hard on voter suppression, trying to stop new people registering, which suggests a decent amount of fear on their part.

Also the money haul and enthusiasm polling don't line up with that recent national poll.
The polls remain close and the worry is the actual Election will reveal a very close result that leads to legal actions from Trump in certain swing states.

But the optimistic view is people are not yet telling pollsters they will vote for Harris, similarly to situations pre-polling with Obama and indeed, Trump 2016.

She has to remain calm and give some compelling answers on the economy tonight. The message should be: I am the future, he is the past. I have a plan, a brain and I care about serving you, while he is past it, divisive, unstable and NOT for you, he's about himself.


We know Trump is a racist, misogynist, there are no extra points for Harris in proving that tonight, or fighting with him on those terms.


Let more people see that he is old, frail and divisive. He is the past.
Also the money haul and enthusiasm polling don't line up with that recent national poll.

Yeah it feels like we're seeing two very conflicting things, which means either all of their campaigning and spending isn't having any effect or the polling is either failing or corrupt.
Sorry, but I really don't think that is true - Harris has anrrowed the gap on the economy, inflation and other key issues compared to Biden but he still leads in all polls on those key issues

I'm just quoting the polls that were reported on by Farron Cousins. But that was a couple of weeks ago. Harris has even narrowed the traditional GOP lead amon.gst seniors.

The problem is America is so huge a lot of this stuff doesn't receive equal coverage. Like I said, with such a fast changing news cycle a lot of this stuff gets quickly buried  - even if media outlets have a mind to report it.

EDIT: wtf is it with that auto correct? Took me far too long to figure it out! 🤣
I think Harris should focus on policy and ignore pointing out Trump is a c*nt. Everyone already knows he is a c*nt and one cares. Let people know how you are going to make their lives better.
If Trump wins America is finished. If you read Project 2025 it's seriously scary.
and every other western country will suffer as well. 
Sorry, but I really don't think that is true - Harris has anrrowed the gap on the economy, inflation and other key issues compared to Biden but he still leads in all polls on those key issues

Polls are close but some have Harris ahead, albeit narrowly.  Aside of course from that outlier/fantasy poll posted yesterday from Nate Silver (or whatever the source name is).
