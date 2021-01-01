Everyone knows that already and I'm afarid it just isn't damaging him at all. All the polling seems to suggest that she has improved her vote share with the latino and black population compared to Biden hence the polling gap closing but she has not won over any Trump voters - repeating all the fraud and corruption stuff won't hurt him



The main issue that Trump does seem to be winning on is the economy (by a large margin) and that is going to be tough for her to fight against as she is being treated like the incumbent candidate. Abortion could come into to play and help her but Trump has been busy muddying the waters on what he truly thinks on that, flip flopping all over the place



It is going to be scarily close



Harris isn't out to win over Trump voters. She's after independents. It doesn't help that Trump receives barely a fraction of the scrutiny that Biden did, especially on his cognitive decline.Recent polls suggest that Harris is winning now on every metric, including who is better on law and order and the economy. But because the electorate has the collective memory of a goldfish (ANY electorate seemingly, not just in America), the news cycle moves so fast, and Trump not getting the pushback he deserves from the media, it's up to Harris to hammer Trump's failings home again and again and again.The debates will be the only opportunity to see both candidates on anything close to a level playing field, so the "He's Weird" attack line needs to be rolled out in spades and backed up by the facts.I totally agree it is insane that the election is even this close, but Harris has to work with what she has.