How big have debates affected presidential races in recent history?

Obviously the last one finished Biden but has there been any other that had a massive impact.



Harris can't really lose this one in my opinion. Biden lost rather than Trump won last time. She's intellectually superior to to Trump so that's not an issue. He won't have any new material. The usual rants about her being the immigration Czar, vague racism and sexism and radical left shite.

The question for me is if she can win. She'll be talking sense and policy like a normal human being but to win she'll have to get him flustered and land some zingers and hope his cognitive decline gets shown up. It was irrelevant last time with Bidens performance