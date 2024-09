#New Nate Silver Model - Win Chance



🔴 Trump 64.4% (Highest ever)

🔵 Harris 35.3%



wtf.



Yeah but the guy with the bad wig said Harris will win, so there's that.Unfortunately, it's leaning towards a Trump win I feel. Not because of the above by bellend Silver mind you. Mainly because Trump pretty much can't be doing any worse yet it is so close. We have to hope that the Dem vote and never Trump voters come out en masse.Also on the above - https://www.salon.com/2024/09/06/nate-silver-faces-backlash-for-pro-model-skewing/ This article suggests Silver's polling is a crock of shit and he has a conflict of interest as he's part of a crypto betting company. Of course, the idea that he would be using his reputation to influence people to bet on the election is ludicrous surely...