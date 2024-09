Unfortunately, I think Harris can at best break even in this debate. We already know that Trump can say and do as he likes with no effect on the number of people likely to vote for him. So, he can have a complete car crash and still be considered to have "won" the debate, especially if Harris makes anything that's even perceived as a blunder. No matter what happens, Trump supporters will claim victory and that's primarily what people who didn't see the debate will think.