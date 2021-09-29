After watching a few YT vids about Judge Merchan delaying Trumps sentencing until after the election it raised two interesting and intertwining points.

1/ There's a good chance Trump will get a custodial sentence of some sort if he loses the election.

2/ Biden or Harris should pardon him, not necessarily as a good faith act but as part of a deal. I'm not sure who the deal would be with, whether its Trump or the Republican party.

So it got me wondering.



Put aside that many of the Republicans and us lot would love Trump sent down, focus on the deal.

What could it be? What do you think Harris could achieve?



It could be as light as Trump admitting all crimes, apologising live on telly & showing remorse; to something like The Republicans agreeing to get rid of the filibuster; or having solid legislation on gun crime.

Just as three examples or possibilities.



I'm not sure if there'd be an ability to discuss the issues of SCOTUS.



What opportunity would you like to use in such a deal?



I'm seeing a flaw in your logic mate. Trump is a sociopath and a narcissist. Even if you could make him apologise, he could never, ever express remorse. He doesn't think he's done anything wrong; I mean, he knows he's broken laws, and hurt people, and ruined lives - but he doesn't think he's done anything wrong.And I agree with the others. Even if Biden or Harris could pardon Trump they have no reason to. If Repugs had any spine, they would have voted to impeach him the second time and been able to bar Trump from running for office ever again. This is their mess, and Democrats should not be cleaning it up.That said, if Trump loses the election it does seem as though he is on course for some form of incarceration; likely house arrest. But he's got all kinds of cases piling up against him now, so there's no telling where the legal problems end for Trump.