Crockett: Americans will see Trump as bumbling fool at debateRep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) said Americans tuning into the presidential debate later this month will see former President Trump as a bumbling fool compared to Vice President Harris.I think that she wants to appear as if she is the adult in the room and she is, Crockett told MSNBCs Alex Witt on Saturday. What we will see is this whining child who will sit there and wont give direct answers and honestly will distract and be a bumbling fool.There has been much debate about the event, scheduled for Sept. 10 in Philadelphia.Questions have been raised over whether Trump would attend it.Additionally, the Harris and Trump campaigns went back and forth last week arguing about whether microphones would be muted when the other candidate was speaking.The Harris campaign is pushing for microphones to be left on throughout the debate, which it says could allow viewers to see Trump interrupting the vice president.Crockett during the MSNBC interview reiterated a popular Democratic talking point, calling Trump weird and off his rocker.The Texas Democrat also weighed in on what she thinks Harriss debate strategy will be.I think that she really wants to, number one, assure the American people that she has a grasp on the issues, as well as remind them of why we kicked him out in the first place and remind them as to why we dont want to go back, Crockett said.Crockett added that no one is talking about the specifics of life under the Trump administration, including the COVID-19 pandemic response and national debt.It was never about the rest of us. It was always about him and his friends, she said. And so I think that the contrast will be clear that she can remain cool in all situations but also she will get to the facts.As an aside.Apparently, no one was listening to the 2 Harris kids on pronouncing her name.Virtually no one calls her Comma - la, preferring a Pamela simile.In other news, Trump says she's nasty because she says fuck a lot.Which is nice.