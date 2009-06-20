« previous next »
Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz

GreatEx

  might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #4920 on: August 28, 2024, 12:23:21 am
Quote from: Red Beret on August 27, 2024, 05:40:54 pm
Some senate seats are safer than others, and during the election cycles one side typically defends more seats than the other.

In this (2024) election more Democrat senators are up for re-election I believe; 2026 is more 50/50 seats where they may be little movement, and in 2028 I think it's the Repug seats that are more vulnerable. It's not until 2030 where a big chunk of Democrat seats might be vulnerable again.

But look at the link I posted above, there are several D seats at play in 2026 that were marginal wins in 2020. If the Dems are on the nose after two years of (hopefully) President Harris, then they could the senate majority very easily. I think it's too simplistic to look at the number of red and blue seats each year and decide on that basis which party is favoured.
Red Beret

  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #4921 on: August 28, 2024, 03:01:18 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on August 28, 2024, 12:23:21 am
But look at the link I posted above, there are several D seats at play in 2026 that were marginal wins in 2020. If the Dems are on the nose after two years of (hopefully) President Harris, then they could the senate majority very easily. I think it's too simplistic to look at the number of red and blue seats each year and decide on that basis which party is favoured.

i did look at the link. Here's the image from the Wiki article showing the states in play in 2026:



Here's a wiki article imaging the current projection of swing states:


Quote
Map Legend:
 Pale Blue - Partisan lean of under 5 points toward the Democratic presidential nominee (incumbent president Joe Biden)
 Pale Red - Partisan lean of under 5 points toward the Republican presidential nominee (former president Donald Trump)
 Mid Blue - Partisan lean of 5 to 10 points toward Joe Biden
 Mid Red - Partisan lean of 5 to 10 points towards Donald Trump
 Dark Blue - Partisan lean of more than 10 points toward Joe Biden
 Dark Red - Partisan lean of more than 10 points towards Donald Trump

As near as I can make out in 2026:

Michigan went for Trump in 2020 but has Democrat Senators. Georgia is controlled by Repugs but has two Democrat Senators.

Maine has Repug Senators but went for Biden in 2020. Minnesota went for Biden and has Democrat Senators, but Biden's lead over Trump was less than 5%

So whilst senate seats could potentially change hands in 2026, it's likely it will even itself out with no net gains. Although with a retirement in Nebraska having a special election this year, things might change there in 2026.

Here's the link to the video by Farron Cousins explaining the dire polling situation for the Repugs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mmJ_vXvY6yY

Here is the article referenced by Cousins, by Repug Steve Daines:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2024/05/30/gop-daines-2024-senate/

Now granted, He was a bit more bullish about Repug chances in this article from the WSJ, but this was before Biden dropped out and the Democrats pulled the bait and switch:

https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/rnc-trump-speech-biden-election-2024/card/steve-daines-predicts-republicans-will-win-back-senate-YItZArZUh8oma3pGthOd

I hope these articles explain things better than I can! :D

EDIT: I've had to rejig this post a bit as I made a few errors. I'm not good at breaking things down, but I've done my best to explain my reasoning.
Last Edit: August 28, 2024, 03:31:06 pm by Red Beret
jlb

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #4922 on: August 28, 2024, 04:09:45 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on August 27, 2024, 06:31:40 pm
Yes I know, which was basically my point - if each states have 2 senators and each gets elected every 6 years, and never at the same time (except special elections), that means that 2 in every 3 elections will have a senator from any single state being elected. Ergo you can guarantee that between 2026 and 2028, you can guarantee without looking it up that every single state will be electing a senator in at least one of them.

Yes, that's correct, I didn't read your post carefully enough.
jlb

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 363
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #4923 on: August 28, 2024, 04:39:52 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on August 28, 2024, 03:01:18 pm
Michigan went for Trump in 2020 but has Democrat Senators. Georgia is controlled by Repugs but has two Democrat Senators.

Maine has Repug Senators but went for Biden in 2020. Minnesota went for Biden and has Democrat Senators, but Biden's lead over Trump was less than 5%


Michigan went for Trump in 2016 but for Biden in 2020. It's a swing state, with a Dem governor and state chambers that flipped from red to blue in 2022.

Maine usually votes blue in Presidential elections (last voted for the GOP candidate in 1988), but the Republican senator up for election in 2026 is five-term incumbent Susan Collins, who is fairly moderate (pro choice and voted to impeach Trump for Jan 6).

If Trump's acolytes don't try to primary her, she's probably odds on to be re-elected.

Georgia voting for Biden and returning 2 Democrat senators in 2020 (one re elected in 2022)  was huge - the state as you say is run by Republicans who have put huge efforts to avoid a repeat, changing electoral rules and expunging many names off the list of voters.
Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #4924 on: August 28, 2024, 04:57:49 pm
Quote from: jlb on August 28, 2024, 04:39:52 pm
Michigan went for Trump in 2016 but for Biden in 2020. It's a swing state, with a Dem governor and state chambers that flipped from red to blue in 2022.

Maine usually votes blue in Presidential elections (last voted for the GOP candidate in 1988), but the Republican senator up for election in 2026 is five-term incumbent Susan Collins, who is fairly moderate (pro choice and voted to impeach Trump for Jan 6).

If Trump's acolytes don't try to primary her, she's probably odds on to be re-elected.

Georgia voting for Biden and returning 2 Democrat senators in 2020 (one re elected in 2022)  was huge - the state as you say is run by Republicans who have put huge efforts to avoid a repeat, changing electoral rules and expunging many names off the list of voters.

Trumps maga folks primaried other semi-reasonable folks. They could primary Collins. And she is vulnerable in the general election vs a younger and more talented dem challenger. Especially if the repugs stall abortion legislation in 25-26 and it is still an issue in 26.
Red Beret

  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,795
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #4925 on: August 28, 2024, 05:53:55 pm
Thanks for tidying that up. I did about five edits on that bloody post because I was trying to make sense of three or four different maps. ;D
Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #4926 on: August 29, 2024, 01:49:30 am
Jeffreys

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #4927 on: August 29, 2024, 02:20:14 am
Quote from: A Complete Flop on August 25, 2024, 01:16:47 pm
Very slight lead. Let's remember Clinton had a huge lead in 2016 and look what happened there. Harris needs to get out and start doing some interviews.
Clinton did not lose through a lack of interviews, it was Comey announcing the re opening the case against her in the last week.

Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #4928 on: August 29, 2024, 05:24:21 am
Quote from: Jeffreys on August 29, 2024, 02:20:14 am
Clinton did not lose through a lack of interviews, it was Comey announcing the re opening the case against her in the last week.



She also leaned on policy detail, but the media still gave Trump tonnes of attention cause he was entertaining.  Plus she was heading for a coronation, the type of non-horse race the media abhors. The media may be doung that a bit this year too. They are just as relieved as Dems by Biden's decision to step down as it turned this thing into a photo finish rather than a parade. The added bonus is that a Trump meltdown is great grist for them too.
Yorkykopite

  Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #4929 on: August 29, 2024, 11:52:51 pm
Quote from: Jeffreys on August 29, 2024, 02:20:14 am
Clinton did not lose through a lack of interviews, it was Comey announcing the re opening the case against her in the last week.



She also threw off a vibe that was horrible to so many otherwise sympathetic voters. The idea that she was part of some "elite" and removed from ordinary people's concerns was easy to plant (yes, I know....)
Red Beret

  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,795
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #4930 on: August 30, 2024, 07:51:35 am
So Harris and Walz gave an interview to CNN.  Looks like the interviewer was disappointed that they wanted to talk policy rather than get into a mud fight with Trump though. ::)

Trying to suggest the US was better off in any way, shape or form under Trump is fairly pathetic from the interviewer. But people aren't interested in statistics. Imagine asking Trump that about Obama?

"Things were very bad under Obama. Very very bad. The worst they've been for a long long time, believe me. Lots of bad things happened under Obama. Bad things. There were crimes, lots of crimes. Cities burned. Whole cities on fire, can you believe that? Kids were getting shot. None of that happened with me. I was great. Everyone was happy under me, I was the best, believe me. Believe me. Everything was better with me."

He wouldn't get an ounce of pushback either.
Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #4931 on: August 30, 2024, 09:25:02 am
I agree. I thought they both aced it by refusing to get into the mud with Trump and Vance.


I think they chose that interviewer because she always entertains Repug talking points. And they swatted those away and got their message through anyway.
SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #4932 on: August 30, 2024, 10:31:46 am
Quote from: Giono on August 30, 2024, 09:25:02 am
I think they chose that interviewer because she always entertains Repug talking points.

Dana Bash is atrocious.  Always gives off a "oh my god, I'm actually being allowed to do this!" vibe. her questions are abysmal and yes, she allows Repugs to spout their shite with little -  usually no - pushback.
Mimi

  Maguire!
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #4933 on: August 30, 2024, 02:15:09 pm
Whats the logic behind Harris promise to appoint a Republican to her cabinet? Kinda betrays the whole fight fascism narrative the party is attempting to project. To me, shes campaigning like shes got the 2 years or more Biden wasted, rather than under 2 months.
ChaChaMooMoo

  From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #4934 on: August 30, 2024, 02:22:10 pm
Quote from: Mimi on August 30, 2024, 02:15:09 pm
What’s the logic behind Harris’ promise to appoint a Republican to her cabinet?

I think its her showing she intends to be "America's" president.
Also, they will spin it off as an olive branch extended to heal the bipartisan divide.
It would be Cheyney in all probability.
Corkboy

  Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #4935 on: August 30, 2024, 02:44:26 pm
Quote from: Mimi on August 30, 2024, 02:15:09 pm
Whats the logic behind Harris promise to appoint a Republican to her cabinet?

Obama did it. So did Dubya.
jambutty

  The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #4936 on: August 30, 2024, 02:52:03 pm
Kinzinger.
SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #4937 on: August 30, 2024, 03:09:31 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on August 30, 2024, 02:22:10 pm
I think its her showing she intends to be "America's" president.
Also, they will spin it off as an olive branch extended to heal the bipartisan divide.
It would be Cheyney in all probability.
Kinzinger.
Red Beret

  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,795
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #4938 on: August 30, 2024, 03:41:17 pm
Quote from: SamLad on August 30, 2024, 03:09:31 pm
Kinzinger.


Make him AG. Nobody would relish prosecuting Trump more, and there's plausible deniability on it being a partisan witch hunt  ;D
Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #4939 on: August 30, 2024, 03:53:41 pm
Quote from: SamLad on August 30, 2024, 10:31:46 am
Dana Bash is atrocious.  Always gives off a "oh my god, I'm actually being allowed to do this!" vibe. her questions are abysmal and yes, she allows Repugs to spout their shite with little -  usually no - pushback.

The Dems have now learned that tactic. They know that they can give whatever answer cause these TV journos are just filling time and have a completely unrelated question in the hopper to change the subject quickly.
Jiminy Cricket

  Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #4940 on: August 30, 2024, 04:06:42 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on August 30, 2024, 02:22:10 pm
I think its her showing she intends to be "America's" president.
Also, they will spin it off as an olive branch extended to heal the bipartisan divide.
It would be Cheyney in all probability.
Quote from: jambutty on August 30, 2024, 02:52:03 pm
Kinzinger.
Quote from: SamLad on August 30, 2024, 03:09:31 pm
Kinzinger.
Would be the more obvious choice. Cheney, too many people forgot or never knew, is extremely Conservative and has supported all kinds of obnoxious positions. She's just not a Trumper
jambutty

  The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #4941 on: August 30, 2024, 04:10:44 pm
Be funny too see Kinzinger proposed for Defense and seeing how many Senate Repugs would vote against a Conservative Lieutenant Colonel.
Giono

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #4942 on: August 30, 2024, 04:31:54 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on August 30, 2024, 03:41:17 pm

Make him AG. Nobody would relish prosecuting Trump more, and there's plausible deniability on it being a partisan witch hunt  ;D

I thik Roy Cooper will be AG. Unless he wants to run for Senate in NC in 2 years.
cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #4943 on: August 30, 2024, 09:47:40 pm
Harris clearly thinks there are people in the middle she can pick up, and lots of 'undecideds' still like the sound of reaching across the aisle. Liberals might not be keen on the idea, but I'd bet a lot of them are thinking just like the posters in this thread: put Kinziger in as VA secretary. It's probably the cabinet position least likely to be affected by the holder's politics, and anyone with a history in the military and a respect for veterans (and who isn't an incompetent nutjob a la Ronnie Jackson) will be fine.
Mimi

  Maguire!
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #4944 on: August 31, 2024, 03:09:03 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on August 30, 2024, 02:44:26 pm
Obama did it. So did Dubya.

This election is a bit different, right? This is apparently an election against fascism. Shes capable of compromising with fascists but not people within her own party who are asking her to stop the genocide in Gaza. Also you cant run on being pro-abortion and then make place in your cabinet for an anti-abortion person given the legal landscape on abortion in America. Wherever you place them on your cabinet, you are legitimizing their anti-abortion views.
SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #4945 on: August 31, 2024, 03:27:09 pm
Is Kinzinger anti-abortion?
GreatEx

  pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #4946 on: August 31, 2024, 10:29:47 pm
From Wikipedia:

"Kinzinger opposed late-term abortion and the use of federal funds for abortion or health coverage that funds abortion.[82]

Kinzinger was one of three Republicans to vote for H.R. 8297: Ensuring Access to Abortion Act of 2022.[104]

Kinzinger voted for H.R. 8373: The Right to Contraception Act. This bill was designed to protect access to contraceptives and health care providers' ability to provide contraceptives and information related to contraception.[105] The bill would also fund Planned Parenthood."

Not exactly a raving fascist on this issue. Seems to be pretty decent on LGBT , supports Ukraine, but right wing on immigration, guns and the economy. By Republican standards, a saint.
So Howard Philips

  Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #4947 on: Yesterday at 10:56:57 am
Quote from: GreatEx on August 31, 2024, 10:29:47 pm
From Wikipedia:

"Kinzinger opposed late-term abortion and the use of federal funds for abortion or health coverage that funds abortion.[82]

Kinzinger was one of three Republicans to vote for H.R. 8297: Ensuring Access to Abortion Act of 2022.[104]

Kinzinger voted for H.R. 8373: The Right to Contraception Act. This bill was designed to protect access to contraceptives and health care providers' ability to provide contraceptives and information related to contraception.[105] The bill would also fund Planned Parenthood."

Not exactly a raving fascist on this issue. Seems to be pretty decent on LGBT , supports Ukraine, but right wing on immigration, guns and the economy. By Republican standards, a saint.

He seems to be a traditional Republican then. And seems to dislike Taylor Greene.
jambutty

  The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4948 on: Today at 04:49:21 pm »
Crockett: Americans will see Trump as bumbling fool at debate
Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) said Americans tuning into the presidential debate later this month will see former President Trump as a bumbling fool compared to Vice President Harris.

I think that she wants to appear as if she is the adult in the room and she is, Crockett told MSNBCs Alex Witt on Saturday. What we will see is this whining child who will sit there and wont give direct answers and honestly will distract and be a bumbling fool.

There has been much debate about the event, scheduled for Sept. 10 in Philadelphia.

Questions have been raised over whether Trump would attend it.

Additionally, the Harris and Trump campaigns went back and forth last week arguing about whether microphones would be muted when the other candidate was speaking.
The Harris campaign is pushing for microphones to be left on throughout the debate, which it says could allow viewers to see Trump interrupting the vice president.

Crockett during the MSNBC interview reiterated a popular Democratic talking point, calling Trump weird and off his rocker.

The Texas Democrat also weighed in on what she thinks Harriss debate strategy will be.

I think that she really wants to, number one, assure the American people that she has a grasp on the issues, as well as remind them of why we kicked him out in the first place and remind them as to why we dont want to go back, Crockett said.

Crockett added that no one is talking about the specifics of life under the Trump administration, including the COVID-19 pandemic response and national debt.

It was never about the rest of us. It was always about him and his friends, she said. And so I think that the contrast will be clear that she can remain cool in all situations but also she will get to the facts.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/crockett-americans-will-see-trump-as-bumbling-fool-at-debate/ar-AA1pRKHn?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=1a9cb1261bed417097ca5cc71c31c257&ei=71

As an aside.

Apparently, no one was listening to the 2 Harris kids on pronouncing her name.

Virtually no one calls her Comma - la, preferring a Pamela simile.

In other news, Trump says she's nasty because she says fuck a lot.

Which is nice.

« Last Edit: Today at 04:51:46 pm by jambutty »
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4949 on: Today at 06:03:19 pm »
Farron Cousins breaks down the latest polling data. Short version: Harris is crushing Trump with massive swings amongst Latinos and voters aged 18-30.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v485ltRqf7w

The only thing that boggles my mind is why she's only leading between 4-7%, depending on which poll you look at. How can it still be so close??
