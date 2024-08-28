Michigan went for Trump in 2020 but has Democrat Senators. Georgia is controlled by Repugs but has two Democrat Senators.



Maine has Repug Senators but went for Biden in 2020. Minnesota went for Biden and has Democrat Senators, but Biden's lead over Trump was less than 5%





Michigan went for Trump in 2016 but for Biden in 2020. It's a swing state, with a Dem governor and state chambers that flipped from red to blue in 2022.Maine usually votes blue in Presidential elections (last voted for the GOP candidate in 1988), but the Republican senator up for election in 2026 is five-term incumbent Susan Collins, who is fairly moderate (pro choice and voted to impeach Trump for Jan 6).If Trump's acolytes don't try to primary her, she's probably odds on to be re-elected.Georgia voting for Biden and returning 2 Democrat senators in 2020 (one re elected in 2022) was huge - the state as you say is run by Republicans who have put huge efforts to avoid a repeat, changing electoral rules and expunging many names off the list of voters.