But look at the link I posted above, there are several D seats at play in 2026 that were marginal wins in 2020. If the Dems are on the nose after two years of (hopefully) President Harris, then they could the senate majority very easily. I think it's too simplistic to look at the number of red and blue seats each year and decide on that basis which party is favoured.
i did look at the link. Here's the image from the Wiki article showing the states in play in 2026:
Here's a wiki article imaging the current projection of swing states:
Map Legend:
Pale Blue - Partisan lean of under 5 points toward the Democratic presidential nominee (incumbent president Joe Biden)
Pale Red - Partisan lean of under 5 points toward the Republican presidential nominee (former president Donald Trump)
Mid Blue - Partisan lean of 5 to 10 points toward Joe Biden
Mid Red - Partisan lean of 5 to 10 points towards Donald Trump
Dark Blue - Partisan lean of more than 10 points toward Joe Biden
Dark Red - Partisan lean of more than 10 points towards Donald Trump
As near as I can make out in 2026:
Michigan went for Trump in 2020 but has Democrat Senators. Georgia is controlled by Repugs but has two Democrat Senators.
Maine has Repug Senators but went for Biden in 2020. Minnesota went for Biden and has Democrat Senators, but Biden's lead over Trump was less than 5%
So whilst senate seats could potentially change hands in 2026, it's likely it will even itself out with no net gains. Although with a retirement in Nebraska having a special election this year, things might change there in 2026.
Here's the link to the video by Farron Cousins explaining the dire polling situation for the Repugs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mmJ_vXvY6yY
Here is the article referenced by Cousins, by Repug Steve Daines:https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2024/05/30/gop-daines-2024-senate/
Now granted, He was a bit more bullish about Repug chances in this article from the WSJ, but this was before Biden dropped out and the Democrats pulled the bait and switch:https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/rnc-trump-speech-biden-election-2024/card/steve-daines-predicts-republicans-will-win-back-senate-YItZArZUh8oma3pGthOd
I hope these articles explain things better than I can!
EDIT: I've had to rejig this post a bit as I made a few errors. I'm not good at breaking things down, but I've done my best to explain my reasoning.