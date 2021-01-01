« previous next »
Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 321177 times)

Offline Elmo!

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4880 on: Yesterday at 11:20:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:16:13 pm
Nobody is taking anything for granted, but it's important to mention that this is the last Senate election where the Democrats have swing states up for grabs until 2030. The next few elections it's either 50/50 states or Repug vulnerable states. So if the Dems can weather this election, they're in a good position for the next six years.

That doesn't really make any sense. There are 2 senators in each state so literally every state has Senate elections in either 2026 and 2028.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4881 on: Today at 01:17:06 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:28:28 pm
Farron Cousins talks about the polling data in this video. He suggests that Harris currently has multiple paths to victory, but obviously the usual caveats apply. ;)


Didnt watch the video but shes slightly ahead in most battleground states.  Easiest path to victory for her is Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. 
Offline GreatEx

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4882 on: Today at 01:56:20 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 11:20:15 pm
That doesn't really make any sense. There are 2 senators in each state so literally every state has Senate elections in either 2026 and 2028.

This is the 2026 election map, there are clearly some close D wins from 2020 back in play, I'm calling fake news on RB ;)

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2026_United_States_Senate_elections
Online Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4883 on: Today at 03:01:53 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 11:26:22 am
Yes like Vox

I understand why though having to jump in close to election day and fundraise etc but you can't get away with it forever.

Trump does them and doesn't answer questions earnestly. Who cares what journos want. 10 years later they are half-heartedly sort of fact checking Trump. They are classic self-serving grifters. They pretend to want the truth, but if it doesn't sell viagra then they don't.

The media landscape has totally changed anyway. The dems gave priority access to online influencers at the DNC. Sure, 29.6 million TV viewers tuned in Thursday night. But that's nothing compared to how younger people shared clips of it far and wide.

She'll get asked questions at the debate. Walz at his. That is sufficient.

The important thing is ground game in this election. It will all be about turnout so enthusiasm and outreach is king. Not some haircut and teeth asking a gotcha question about some fine superficial detail related to a complicated problem. Harris is running an uplifting campaign that is well funded and can pay for field offices and paid media. Why cater to  free-loading muck rakers and manure spreaders.

Repugs have much less ground game. That is where they are vulnerable and that is why they want the free media to do their job for them.
Online Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4884 on: Today at 03:05:52 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:12:42 pm
Isolated incidents are easier to contain and will accomplish very little.

And I don't blame Harris for not giving interviews. The bias has been so heavily skewed against Democrats, even amongst the so-called Liberal corporate media, that it would gain her very little. Nobody ever challenges Trump on his drivel, or demands policy details from him. They just let him fucking ramble.

If Harris spoke to the media they would try to pin her like a butterfly on policy specifics.

Agree 100%. As Leonard Cohen said: "The rich have their channels in the bedrooms of the poor".

I'd love to see her eventually give her big interview to a Hispanic broadcaster. That will be far more beneficial to her.
Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4885 on: Today at 03:10:01 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 03:29:35 pm
Fair one. Don't think we will ever see the Democrats in three terms on the bounce. Not in my lifetime.

If Biden had run in 2016 the Dems would've won 3 and 4 in a row.
