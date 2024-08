Nobody is taking anything for granted, but it's important to mention that this is the last Senate election where the Democrats have swing states up for grabs until 2030. The next few elections it's either 50/50 states or Repug vulnerable states. So if the Dems can weather this election, they're in a good position for the next six years.



That doesn't really make any sense. There are 2 senators in each state so literally every state has Senate elections in either 2026 and 2028.