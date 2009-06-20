« previous next »
Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 320234 times)

Offline jlb

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4840 on: Today at 08:29:28 am »
Quote from: Alvador on Today at 07:46:34 am
Lyndon Johnson? Joe Biden?

LBJ (like Truman) got promoted from VP when his President died, and then won the following election. So he didn't run as vice president. Biden was not the nominee in 2016, when his 2nd term as VP ended.

I'm trying to think which other recent-ish sitting VPs ran for election (at least as their party's nominee): Gore in 2000, Humphrey in 1968, Nixon in 1960...?
Online Red Beret

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4841 on: Today at 09:14:37 am »
Quote from: gravey101 on Today at 06:07:29 am
I don't remember hearing that, and i am struggling to understand why that would even matter one way or the other. if he is VP for 8 years there's every chance he'll run then. Or if Trump wins (hope fucking not) in 2028. if it has to be a white male to beat them then i'm good with him.

If Trump wins there will be no elections in 2028. And Walz, along with any number of other Democrats, comedians and news anchors, will be in "protective custody" in some remote maximum security prison. Or he'll have fallen out of a window.
Online Red Beret

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4842 on: Today at 09:19:49 am »
Quote from: jlb on Today at 08:29:28 am
LBJ (like Truman) got promoted from VP when his President died, and then won the following election. So he didn't run as vice president. Biden was not the nominee in 2016, when his 2nd term as VP ended.

I'm trying to think which other recent-ish sitting VPs ran for election (at least as their party's nominee): Gore in 2000, Humphrey in 1968, Nixon in 1960...?

I mentioned a couple of weeks ago that should Harris win, she will be in the Senate chamber presiding over the certification of the election results in her role as President of the Senate.

I will be very interested to see which Republicans will dare to contest the results as they did in January 2020, seeing as they will have the President-Elect in the chamber with them.
Offline thejbs

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4843 on: Today at 10:11:27 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:19:49 am
I mentioned a couple of weeks ago that should Harris win, she will be in the Senate chamber presiding over the certification of the election results in her role as President of the Senate.

I will be very interested to see which Republicans will dare to contest the results as they did in January 2020, seeing as they will have the President-Elect in the chamber with them.

Trump will sell that to the magats as an abuse of power, even though it is normal procedure.
Online Red Beret

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4844 on: Today at 10:27:29 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:11:27 am
Trump will sell that to the magats as an abuse of power, even though it is normal procedure.

I think he'll have a far harder job trying to orchestrate a repeat of Jan 6th. Even his supporters are bored with him now. And this time you can expect far higher security; there'll be no Trump stooges to slow and stall the response.
Offline Shankly998

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4845 on: Today at 10:52:50 am »
The fact that its still such a close race after the exuberance amongst Dems now having a sentient candidate and that she hasn't held a formal interview or press conference for a month avoiding being asked any difficult questions or having to defend any semblance of a policy platform should make Dems worried how the race will finish when the honeymoon period wears off. Its going to be a nail biter of an election couple thousands votes in each swing state to decide it.
Offline Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4846 on: Today at 11:12:49 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:59:34 pm
you cannot comprehend how bad Fox is.


Fox didn't show Kinzinger's speech, even though it was in a prime time slot. The cowards.

It's not journalism. It's a TV foxhole where repugs hide from taking real questions.
Offline thejbs

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4847 on: Today at 11:20:19 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:27:29 am
I think he'll have a far harder job trying to orchestrate a repeat of Jan 6th. Even his supporters are bored with him now. And this time you can expect far higher security; there'll be no Trump stooges to slow and stall the response.

He doesnt have to have another attack on the capital. Its in the fringes where there will be trouble. Lone gunmen, organised groups who feel democracy is been stolen while championing the only candidate with designs on stealing their democracy from them.

A third of Americans believe Biden stole the last election. If Trump loses this time hell be claiming election fraud against the backdrop of what his loons will perceive as a self-certifying black woman stealing the presidency.

It doesnt take much to motivate these clowns into stupidity.
Offline Giono

  • ******
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4848 on: Today at 11:21:01 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 10:52:50 am
The fact that its still such a close race after the exuberance amongst Dems now having a sentient candidate and that she hasn't held a formal interview or press conference for a month avoiding being asked any difficult questions or having to defend any semblance of a policy platform should make Dems worried how the race will finish when the honeymoon period wears off. Its going to be a nail biter of an election couple thousands votes in each swing state to decide it.

I love how she isn't doing what the Republican snowflakes on TV are demanding that she do. It's driving them crazy in their echo chamber. "how unfair!" Blah blah blah.
Offline Shankly998

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4849 on: Today at 11:26:22 am »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 11:21:01 am
I love how she isn't doing what the Republican snowflakes on TV are demanding that she do. It's driving them crazy in their echo chamber. "how unfair!" Blah blah blah.

Yes like Vox

Quote
https://www.vox.com/politics/367868/kamala-harris-interviews-press-conferences-criticism

I understand why though having to jump in close to election day and fundraise etc but you can't get away with it forever.
Online Red Beret

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4850 on: Today at 12:12:42 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 11:20:19 am
He doesnt have to have another attack on the capital. Its in the fringes where there will be trouble. Lone gunmen, organised groups who feel democracy is been stolen while championing the only candidate with designs on stealing their democracy from them.

A third of Americans believe Biden stole the last election. If Trump loses this time hell be claiming election fraud against the backdrop of what his loons will perceive as a self-certifying black woman stealing the presidency.

It doesnt take much to motivate these clowns into stupidity.

Isolated incidents are easier to contain and will accomplish very little.

And I don't blame Harris for not giving interviews. The bias has been so heavily skewed against Democrats, even amongst the so-called Liberal corporate media, that it would gain her very little. Nobody ever challenges Trump on his drivel, or demands policy details from him. They just let him fucking ramble.

If Harris spoke to the media they would try to pin her like a butterfly on policy specifics.
Offline Suareznumber7

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4851 on: Today at 12:18:30 pm »
Quote from: gravey101 on Today at 06:07:29 am
I don't remember hearing that, and i am struggling to understand why that would even matter one way or the other. if he is VP for 8 years there's every chance he'll run then. Or if Trump wins (hope fucking not) in 2028. if it has to be a white male to beat them then i'm good with him.

If Trump wins then it'll be Shapiro or Newsom in 2028 I think. 
Online jambutty

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4852 on: Today at 01:10:50 pm »
Quote from: Alvador on Today at 07:46:34 am
Lyndon Johnson? Joe Biden?

Sitting.

Job 1 President requirement:  Look Presidential (GWB was an anomaly).

Job 1 VP requirement:  As Chief stand-in, be and look supportive of #1.
Job 2 Express no opinions of your own until they're cleared.


Offline Lone Star Red

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4853 on: Today at 01:30:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:14:37 am
If Trump wins there will be no elections in 2028. And Walz, along with any number of other Democrats, comedians and news anchors, will be in "protective custody" in some remote maximum security prison. Or he'll have fallen out of a window.

 ;D
Offline cptrios

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4854 on: Today at 01:58:31 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 10:52:50 am
The fact that its still such a close race after the exuberance amongst Dems now having a sentient candidate and that she hasn't held a formal interview or press conference for a month avoiding being asked any difficult questions or having to defend any semblance of a policy platform should make Dems worried how the race will finish when the honeymoon period wears off. Its going to be a nail biter of an election couple thousands votes in each swing state to decide it.

Anyone who doesn't think it's going to be a nailbiter is deluding themselves. I think that for most news-conscious Dems, the feeling has gone from "despair" to "extremely cautious optimism" at best.
Online jambutty

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4855 on: Today at 02:16:43 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 01:58:31 pm
Anyone who doesn't think it's going to be a nailbiter is deluding themselves. I think that for most news-conscious Dems, the feeling has gone from "despair" to "extremely cautious optimism" at best.

BS.

Dems are over the moon.
Online jambutty

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4856 on: Today at 02:27:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:12:42 pm

If Harris spoke to the media they would try to pin her like a butterfly on policy specifics.

And give Repugs ammo.

Fuck 'em.

If she and Walz make no mistakes, it's in the bag, imo.
Offline Shankly998

  • ******
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4857 on: Today at 02:47:49 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 02:27:58 pm
And give Repugs ammo.

Fuck 'em.

If she and Walz make no mistakes, it's in the bag, imo.

Of course the longer it goes on the more not giving an interview becomes an attack line itself.  Declaring yourself a champion.of democracy while avoiding accountability is not a good look.

Quote from: jambutty on Today at 02:16:43 pm
BS.

Dems are over the moon.

You might be in for an almighty shock come a certain day in November is all I can say. Big debate performance needed from Kamala.
Online jambutty

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4858 on: Today at 02:53:02 pm »
She's been a candidate for a month.

You think she's got policy experts giving her bullet proof positions already?

She's the leading candidate, she makes the rules.

Bring the badass.
Online jambutty

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4859 on: Today at 02:54:10 pm »
Offline Bennett

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4860 on: Today at 02:57:52 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:27:27 am
Maybe. But only if Trump wins this time round. If we have 4-8 years of Harris, walz will be 68 by the time its his turn.

When was the last time one political party had three terms in America? Not sure it has ever happened.
Offline Elmo!

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4861 on: Today at 03:10:42 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 02:57:52 pm
When was the last time one political party had three terms in America? Not sure it has ever happened.

Reagan x 2 and G Bush Senior.
Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4862 on: Today at 03:13:48 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:12:42 pm
Isolated incidents are easier to contain and will accomplish very little.

And I don't blame Harris for not giving interviews. The bias has been so heavily skewed against Democrats, even amongst the so-called Liberal corporate media, that it would gain her very little. Nobody ever challenges Trump on his drivel, or demands policy details from him. They just let him fucking ramble.

If Harris spoke to the media they would try to pin her like a butterfly on policy specifics.

Meanwhile the Twat will answer a question on immigration with a rant about sharks and nobody in the media will give a shit.
Offline Bennett

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4863 on: Today at 03:29:35 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 03:10:42 pm
Reagan x 2 and G Bush Senior.

Fair one. Don't think we will ever see the Democrats in three terms on the bounce. Not in my lifetime.
Online jambutty

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4864 on: Today at 04:27:16 pm »
The last month has arguably been the worst yet for former President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign. The emergence of Vice President Kamala Harris as the last-minute Democratic nominee has had Trump in a tailspin, and now even the editor of a major conservative news outlet is admitting that the GOP's chances of victory in November are slim.

In a recent column, National Review executive editor Mark Antonio Wright weighed in on the disarray of the Republican ticket and Trump's careening presidential campaign. While opining that the GOP nominee isn't getting fair treatment by the mainstream press, Wright nonetheless attributed Trump's flagging 2024 operation to the fact that he is simply "very unpopular" and that Harris represents a welcome departure from what was previously a stale race.

"Yes, this summer when the public was faced with the choice between the Democrats unpopular, probably senile, octogenarian Joe Biden and the Republicans unpopular, definitely nuts, septuagenarian Donald Trump, it seemed like the American people would reluctantly go with Trump," Wright wrote. "But at the same time, American voters for two years running had loudly and repeatedly told both parties, pollsters, and anyone who would listen that they preferred a different set of choices. The dominant emotion that most Americans felt about the coming election was dread. And then, in a remarkable turn of events, the Democratic Party gave Americans another option: Kamala Harris."
Related video: 'The Five': Democrats are acting like Kamala Harris wasn't in charge the past 3 years (FOX News)

Wright noted that throughout Trump's time in the White House, he "won by a razor's edge" in 2016, never enjoyed more than 49% support in public approval ratings and "yet has carried on as though he was given a huge national mandate and enjoys major popular support when theres zero evidence for that proposition." He added that the Trump-dominated GOP lost the 2018 midterms, the White House in 2020 and had an underwhelming showing in the 2022 election cycle.

"So why is anyone surprised that, with the American people having been given another option  an option that isnt Joe Biden, isnt Donald Trump, and isnt a million years old  Trump is showing such weakness?" Wright wrote.

Polling trends have showed that Harris is not only edging out the former president in battleground states, but is rapidly gaining on Trump in states previously thought to be safe Republican territory. A recent University of Houston/Texas Southern Poll of voters in the deep-red Lone Star State found that Harris is now within five percentage points of Trump, whereas Biden was nearly 10 points behind before he exited the race.

Additionally, the vice president is gaining significant ground in Trump's adopted home state of Florida. Even though the Sunshine State reelected Republican Governor Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) by decisive margins in 2022, more recent polling shows Harris trailing Trump by just five points in the third-most populous state in the union.

"Trump isnt losing because Kamala Harris is being hyped by the press and fluffed up to kingdom come. He isnt losing because the press is being unfair to him," Wright observed. "Hes losing because hes a weak, unpopular, undisciplined candidate running at the head of a weak, minority electoral coalition. Thats the truth, whether anyone wants to hear it or not."

The National Review is a storied conservative publication first founded by Republican activist William F. Buckley in 1955. However, it has had a rocky relationship with Trump since 2016, when it dedicated an entire issue to persuading Republicans to abandon the eventual 45th president of the United States.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/very-unpopular-editor-of-conservative-outlet-admits-weak-trump-is-definitely-nuts/ar-AA1pmylk?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=d78e98b71bb94565ad406855f331a956&ei=15
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4865 on: Today at 04:42:57 pm »
Democrats won 5 in a row from 1932, go back to early 1800s and it happened then but different parties
Offline cptrios

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4866 on: Today at 04:58:03 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 02:16:43 pm
BS.

Dems are over the moon.

The feel over the moon emotionally, maybe, but if you asked anyone to calmly and objectively state Harris's chances, I bet they'd say 55% tops. The power of that emotional lift shouldn't be underestimated, though.
Offline thejbs

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4867 on: Today at 04:59:06 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 03:29:35 pm
Fair one. Don't think we will ever see the Democrats in three terms on the bounce. Not in my lifetime.

Why? I think 12 years of GOP is less likely these days.
Offline thaddeus

  • ******
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4868 on: Today at 05:06:45 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:13:48 pm
Meanwhile the Twat will answer a question on immigration with a rant about sharks and nobody in the media will give a shit.
I think it's the other way around.  Every time I hear Trump speaking it's some unhinged rant about bad men crossing over the border and coming to get people.
Offline afc tukrish

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4869 on: Today at 05:10:08 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 03:10:42 pm
Reagan x 2 and G Bush Senior.

FDR and Truman, more than three
Offline Elmo!

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4870 on: Today at 05:11:53 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 05:10:08 pm
FDR and Truman, more than three

Question was when was the last time though.  ;)
Offline afc tukrish

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4871 on: Today at 05:22:13 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:11:53 pm
Question was when was the last time though.  ;)

"Not sure if it has ever happened..."

 :lickin
Online Red Beret

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4872 on: Today at 05:41:20 pm »
I don't think the RFK news has had that much of an impact, not from where I'm looking anyway. The DNC has been a ratings success for a political event, so I don't think this news will prove to be the same kind of dent in their feel-good factor as Biden withdrawing was when the RNC concluded.

Plus, the problems Trump had before the DNC haven't gone away either. He's still saddled with a VP pick who some amongst the MAGA folk are now starting to call a Democrat plant. After Biden retired, the vibe around the Democrats completely changed; that's not going to happen with the Repugs because Trump was endorsed by an anti-vaxxer.

Offline thaddeus

  • ******
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4873 on: Today at 06:28:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:41:20 pm
I don't think the RFK news has had that much of an impact, not from where I'm looking anyway. The DNC has been a ratings success for a political event, so I don't think this news will prove to be the same kind of dent in their feel-good factor as Biden withdrawing was when the RNC concluded.

Plus, the problems Trump had before the DNC haven't gone away either. He's still saddled with a VP pick who some amongst the MAGA folk are now starting to call a Democrat plant. After Biden retired, the vibe around the Democrats completely changed; that's not going to happen with the Repugs because Trump was endorsed by an anti-vaxxer.
RFK Jr saying that he "reached out" to the Democrats first undermines it a bit as well.  I think they were right to reject his advances and Trump accepting them just shows how desperate he's become.
Online jambutty

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4874 on: Today at 07:09:21 pm »
Team Weird.

Trump/Vance/RFK in a room.  Squid game.  Trump kills Vance, RFK eats them both.



Carville with Crenshaw on Maher said Republicans should have more children for Dems to eat.
Online Red Beret

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4875 on: Today at 07:28:28 pm »
Farron Cousins talks about the polling data in this video. He suggests that Harris currently has multiple paths to victory, but obviously the usual caveats apply. ;)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4INUscVXJiU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4INUscVXJiU</a>
Offline So Howard Philips

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4876 on: Today at 07:30:54 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 07:09:21 pm
Team Weird.

Trump/Vance/RFK in a room.  Squid game.  Trump kills Vance, RFK eats them both.



Carville with Crenshaw on Maher said Republicans should have more children for Dems to eat.
RFK eats Trump but dumps Vance in Central Park.
Offline TSC

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4877 on: Today at 09:36:09 pm »
assuming theres no disaster in the debate/s the GE should be Harriss to lose.
