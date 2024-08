I've only just watched the Obama speeches and they were as fantastic as ever.



My only criticism is that they're preaching to the choir and there's not seemingly much effort to reach across the divide. I don't know the US political scene very well but maybe it's just accepted that opinions are currently so fixed that there's no point. At this point is it just about inspiring and mobilising your own support base to get out and vote?



You got to reach across the divide and persuade some Republicans to see the light. As Pete Buttigeg said he goes on Fox as much as possible to set the record straight as does anyone think the average Fox viewer is tuning into the Democratic conference the past couple of nights. to be honest most Dems aren't watching it either as too busy running kids around or just watching a comedy so they can forget about the bad day they had. The party that can keep their base happy n also appeal to the normal person out there who's worried about their future will surely be the way forward. Inspire people to come and vote for a better future, don't scare them into a them versus us battle as that's just soul destroying.