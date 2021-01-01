this is one I will look at going forward: former Obama staffers Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor have created a place where people can have sane conversations that inform, entertain, and inspire action. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ENsyqzewHjU
Pod Save America
Tim Walz gives a model acceptance speech in front of thousands of roaring delegates, his beaming family, and the football players he coached. Oprah Winfrey makes a surprise appearance, RFK Jr. plans to drop out and endorse Donald Trump, and Trump complains about Barack Obama's "nasty" criticisms. Then, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joins the pod to talk about how Kamala Harris can win Michigan, and the Harris campaign's Michael Tyler talks about their strategy for the final sprint.
Learn more about Crooked at http://www.crooked.com
Follow the pod on Twitter / podsaveamerica
Follow Crooked on Facebook / crookedmedia
Follow Crooked on Instagram / crookedmedia