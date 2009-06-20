« previous next »
Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz

BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4760 on: August 19, 2024, 11:46:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 19, 2024, 11:31:25 pm
Republicans have announced an investigation into Tim Walz because in 1989 he participated in a teaching abroad programme and taught in China for a few weeks. ::)

Thank God it wasn't in Jina.
Logged


SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4761 on: August 19, 2024, 11:47:45 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on August 19, 2024, 11:27:13 pm
Think his campaign is trying to draw her out early enough, like you say her camp will put out a rebuttal now.

I think she was going to be the star endorsement for Harris in Mid-October.
a Swift surprise appearance at the DNC (even by video) would not surprise me.

Logged

cptrios

  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4762 on: Yesterday at 01:23:54 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 19, 2024, 11:31:25 pm
Republicans have announced an investigation into Tim Walz because in 1989 he participated in a teaching abroad programme and taught in China for a few weeks. ::)

He's actually got exactly the kind of relationship with China I want for a person in his potential position. He's developed a real affinity for and understanding of the Chinese people but has criticized their government a ton. But listening to Ron Johnson, Walz having his wedding on the anniversary of Tiananmen Square is, of course, him celebrating the massacre.

Meanwhile...

https://www.forbes.com/sites/danalexander/2020/10/23/forbes-estimates-china-paid-trump-at-least-54-million-since-he-took-office-via-mysterious-trump-tower-lease/

https://apnews.com/article/0a3283036d2f4e699da4aa3c6dd01727
Logged

Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4763 on: Yesterday at 01:58:16 am »
It's nuts, but not unsurprising. The same way they fucked over Hilary Clinton with Benghazi, and then fucked over Biden with his son, Hunter. They're hoping they can strike three times lucky with Walz. As Farron Cousins says, it's a flagrant abuse of power, and those responsible should be heading to jail if Harris wins the election.
Logged




GreatEx

  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4764 on: Yesterday at 02:00:52 am »
I watched an interview with Paul Keating (Australian PM in the 90s) which I found eye opening because by today's standards it seemed very appeasing towards China, but it's not too much different to the stance he had as PM (basically, Australia should engage with China as the major player in the Asia Pacific, don't blindly follow the US, Taiwanese independence may be desirable to them but not a strategic priority). The GOP in particular, but also the Democrats, talk about China as a mortal enemy, as if war is not only inevitable but desirable. It's good that someone at the top is saying hang on, let's think about this a little.
Logged

jambutty

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4765 on: Yesterday at 03:00:04 am »
Biden's abdication now being referred to as The Switch.

Kamala busting a move to Beyonce in her Freedom ad.

That alone will win her the election.

She made a surprise appearance to tumultuous rapture, beamed, thanked Joe for his years of service, dedicated the night to him, God Bless and gone.

Short and sweet. What a fukn difference.
Logged


Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4766 on: Yesterday at 04:03:53 am »
The Dems have Steve Kerr, the Repugs have Hulk Hogan.

  8) 8) 8) 8) 8)
Logged

Giono

  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4767 on: Yesterday at 04:29:58 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 19, 2024, 11:31:25 pm
Republicans have announced an investigation into Tim Walz because in 1989 he participated in a teaching abroad programme and taught in China for a few weeks. ::)

They must have all seen John Candy in the film Volunteers:

https://youtu.be/NZ6UuF85ENA?si=NaVrHbD14ri_AoO4
Logged


dutchkop

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4768 on: Yesterday at 12:08:57 pm »
going very well for team Kamala & Dems.

hopefully they can keep this momentum going until voters start early voting in September

While Team Trump is going to go further into the gutter and the more he speaks and brings out the old hits - the more voters dislike him.

Dems are bringing out the big guns this week and also retired Conservative Judge Luttig

https://thehill.com/elections/4834928-j-michael-luttig-endorses-kamala-harris/

"saying shes the only major candidate who can claim the mantle of defender and protector of Americas Democracy, the Constitution, and the Rule of Law.

As a result, I will unhesitatingly vote for the Democratic Partys candidate for the Presidency of the United States, Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, Luttig wrote in a statement obtained Monday by CNN.

 Luttig said he is prioritizing the safeguarding of democracy over any other policy issue and called on the American public to do the same.

In voting for Vice President Harris, I assume that her public policy views are vastly different from my own, but I am indifferent in this election as to her policy views on any issues other than Americas Democracy, the Constitution, and the Rule of Law, as I believe all Americans should be, he said.

Luttig  who was named to the bench by former President George H. W. Bush  has become one of the most prominent conservative voices vocally opposing former President Trump."

let us hope that 3-4 % of Nikki Haley supporters do the same.
Logged

dutchkop

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4769 on: Yesterday at 05:11:54 pm »
If you want  a great summary of all the hits on Trump at last night DNC (& all teh speakers) .. here they are:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7DZNW7e9zxA

MeidasTouch host Ben Meiselas reports on the highlights of day 1 of the Democratic National Convention where Donald Trump got shredded by President Biden and the Democratic speakers.

8 hours in 12 mins ;-)
Logged

Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4770 on: Yesterday at 05:57:35 pm »
Was watching a few more videos today. Lindsey Graham seems to have thrown in the towel on the election, whilst trying not to look like he's thrown in the towel. And several on Fox news seem to finally be admitting that Trump has never been popular in the country at large.

I think at this point, the Repugs' best hope is complacency from the Democrats, but I can't see that happening myself. The real problem is that Project 2025 isn't going to go away with Trump's defeat; even if Harris wins, P25 will just be shelved until the Repugs hit on a candidate who can win.

Can see Harris vs Haley in 2028. That's gonna be a catfight.
Logged




Jiminy Cricket

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4771 on: Yesterday at 06:04:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:57:35 pm
Was watching a few more videos today. Lindsey Graham seems to have thrown in the towel on the election, whilst trying not to look like he's thrown in the towel. And several on Fox news seem to finally be admitting that Trump has never been popular in the country at large.

I think at this point, the Repugs' best hope is complacency from the Democrats, but I can't see that happening myself. The real problem is that Project 2025 isn't going to go away with Trump's defeat; even if Harris wins, P25 will just be shelved until the Repugs hit on a candidate who can win.

Can see Harris vs Haley in 2028. That's gonna be a catfight.
If Trump is still around, it is far from certain that it will be Haley or anyone else but Trump for the Republicans. If Trump should not win the 2028 nomination, there is every chance he will run as a third party candidate. And even if he should not do this, many of supporters will stay at home. Unless Trump has died by then, I think the Republicans are completely fucked in 2028.
Logged





exiledintheUSA

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4772 on: Yesterday at 06:23:09 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:04:15 pm
If Trump is still around, it is far from certain that it will be Haley or anyone else but Trump for the Republicans. If Trump should not win the 2028 nomination, there is every chance he will run as a third party candidate. And even if he should not do this, many of supporters will stay at home. Unless Trump has died by then, I think the Republicans are completely fucked in 2028.

If, big if, he loses this time around the Republican party will have a mandate to leave the MAGA wing in the past.
Logged


Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4773 on: Yesterday at 08:09:18 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:04:15 pm
If Trump is still around, it is far from certain that it will be Haley or anyone else but Trump for the Republicans. If Trump should not win the 2028 nomination, there is every chance he will run as a third party candidate. And even if he should not do this, many of supporters will stay at home. Unless Trump has died by then, I think the Republicans are completely fucked in 2028.

It's not going to be Trump in 2028, not if he fails this time. He's already 78, and his mental deterioration is obvious. He won't know his arse from his elbow in another four years. They'll do what they did with his dad: stick him in an office with blank sheets of paper to sign and call him "Mister President" and tell him how important he still is.

*with the caveat that he still has multiple trials to face and I believe he will likely face some form of incarceration if he loses the election, even if it is only house arrest without his phone.
Logged




jambutty

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4774 on: Yesterday at 08:33:17 pm »
He's a 1 trick pony.

Only knows 1 way and he'll keep doubling down till he loses, then gets his subscription podcast for all his Nazi minions.
Logged


nozza

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4775 on: Yesterday at 09:41:07 pm »
Trump is coming undone. His latest speech this afternoon was a joke again.He just can't stop himself from going off script. He reads a little of what his campaign wants him to say, pauses, rambles shite, then goes back to reading the book or teleprompter. Rinse and repeat.
Logged

jambutty

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4776 on: Today at 01:13:01 am »
A Biden DNC would've been a dirge.

This one is jumping.

If you want a bigger party, throw a better party.

It's not just happiness, it's joy combined with relief.
Logged


cptrios

  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4777 on: Today at 03:22:46 am »
Quote from: nozza on Yesterday at 09:41:07 pm
Trump is coming undone. His latest speech this afternoon was a joke again.He just can't stop himself from going off script. He reads a little of what his campaign wants him to say, pauses, rambles shite, then goes back to reading the book or teleprompter. Rinse and repeat.

That speech in Michigan? He looked and sounded like he'd just chugged a couple of bottles of cough syrup. It's vital that the Dems don't do anything that might give him any kind of morale boost, because if he keeps going like this he doesn't have a chance.
Logged

wemmick

  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4778 on: Today at 04:31:14 am »
This DNC is well put together. Promising. My fingers are crossed for a nice bump in the polls for Democrats downballot. They need to win the House. The Republican House majority is a menace. Their dysfunction and indolence needs a remedy badly.
Logged

gravey101

  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4779 on: Today at 05:00:08 am »
Michelle Obama is one heck of a powerful woman. A ringing endorsement for KH from someone worth listening to.
Logged
