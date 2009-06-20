going very well for team Kamala & Dems.
hopefully they can keep this momentum going until voters start early voting in September
While Team Trump is going to go further into the gutter and the more he speaks and brings out the old hits - the more voters dislike him.
Dems are bringing out the big guns this week and also retired Conservative Judge Luttig https://thehill.com/elections/4834928-j-michael-luttig-endorses-kamala-harris/
"saying shes the only major candidate who can claim the mantle of defender and protector of Americas Democracy, the Constitution, and the Rule of Law.
As a result, I will unhesitatingly vote for the Democratic Partys candidate for the Presidency of the United States, Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, Luttig wrote in a statement obtained Monday by CNN.
Luttig said he is prioritizing the safeguarding of democracy over any other policy issue and called on the American public to do the same.In voting for Vice President Harris, I assume that her public policy views are vastly different from my own, but I am indifferent in this election as to her policy views on any issues other than Americas Democracy, the Constitution, and the Rule of Law, as I believe all Americans should be, he said.
Luttig who was named to the bench by former President George H. W. Bush has become one of the most prominent conservative voices vocally opposing former President Trump."
let us hope that 3-4 % of Nikki Haley supporters do the same.