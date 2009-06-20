« previous next »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:31:25 pm
Republicans have announced an investigation into Tim Walz because in 1989 he participated in a teaching abroad programme and taught in China for a few weeks. ::)

Thank God it wasn't in Jina.
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 11:27:13 pm
Think his campaign is trying to draw her out early enough, like you say her camp will put out a rebuttal now.

I think she was going to be the star endorsement for Harris in Mid-October.
a Swift surprise appearance at the DNC (even by video) would not surprise me.
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:31:25 pm
Republicans have announced an investigation into Tim Walz because in 1989 he participated in a teaching abroad programme and taught in China for a few weeks. ::)

He's actually got exactly the kind of relationship with China I want for a person in his potential position. He's developed a real affinity for and understanding of the Chinese people but has criticized their government a ton. But listening to Ron Johnson, Walz having his wedding on the anniversary of Tiananmen Square is, of course, him celebrating the massacre.

Meanwhile...

https://www.forbes.com/sites/danalexander/2020/10/23/forbes-estimates-china-paid-trump-at-least-54-million-since-he-took-office-via-mysterious-trump-tower-lease/

https://apnews.com/article/0a3283036d2f4e699da4aa3c6dd01727
It's nuts, but not unsurprising. The same way they fucked over Hilary Clinton with Benghazi, and then fucked over Biden with his son, Hunter. They're hoping they can strike three times lucky with Walz. As Farron Cousins says, it's a flagrant abuse of power, and those responsible should be heading to jail if Harris wins the election.
I watched an interview with Paul Keating (Australian PM in the 90s) which I found eye opening because by today's standards it seemed very appeasing towards China, but it's not too much different to the stance he had as PM (basically, Australia should engage with China as the major player in the Asia Pacific, don't blindly follow the US, Taiwanese independence may be desirable to them but not a strategic priority). The GOP in particular, but also the Democrats, talk about China as a mortal enemy, as if war is not only inevitable but desirable. It's good that someone at the top is saying hang on, let's think about this a little.
Biden's abdication now being referred to as The Switch.

Kamala busting a move to Beyonce in her Freedom ad.

That alone will win her the election.

She made a surprise appearance to tumultuous rapture, beamed, thanked Joe for his years of service, dedicated the night to him, God Bless and gone.

Short and sweet. What a fukn difference.
The Dems have Steve Kerr, the Repugs have Hulk Hogan.

  8) 8) 8) 8) 8)
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:31:25 pm
Republicans have announced an investigation into Tim Walz because in 1989 he participated in a teaching abroad programme and taught in China for a few weeks. ::)

They must have all seen John Candy in the film Volunteers:

https://youtu.be/NZ6UuF85ENA?si=NaVrHbD14ri_AoO4
going very well for team Kamala & Dems.

hopefully they can keep this momentum going until voters start early voting in September

While Team Trump is going to go further into the gutter and the more he speaks and brings out the old hits - the more voters dislike him.

Dems are bringing out the big guns this week and also retired Conservative Judge Luttig

https://thehill.com/elections/4834928-j-michael-luttig-endorses-kamala-harris/

"saying shes the only major candidate who can claim the mantle of defender and protector of Americas Democracy, the Constitution, and the Rule of Law.

As a result, I will unhesitatingly vote for the Democratic Partys candidate for the Presidency of the United States, Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, Luttig wrote in a statement obtained Monday by CNN.

 Luttig said he is prioritizing the safeguarding of democracy over any other policy issue and called on the American public to do the same.

In voting for Vice President Harris, I assume that her public policy views are vastly different from my own, but I am indifferent in this election as to her policy views on any issues other than Americas Democracy, the Constitution, and the Rule of Law, as I believe all Americans should be, he said.

Luttig  who was named to the bench by former President George H. W. Bush  has become one of the most prominent conservative voices vocally opposing former President Trump."

let us hope that 3-4 % of Nikki Haley supporters do the same.
