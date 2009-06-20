I watched an interview with Paul Keating (Australian PM in the 90s) which I found eye opening because by today's standards it seemed very appeasing towards China, but it's not too much different to the stance he had as PM (basically, Australia should engage with China as the major player in the Asia Pacific, don't blindly follow the US, Taiwanese independence may be desirable to them but not a strategic priority). The GOP in particular, but also the Democrats, talk about China as a mortal enemy, as if war is not only inevitable but desirable. It's good that someone at the top is saying hang on, let's think about this a little.