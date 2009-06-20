« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 110 111 112 113 114 [115]   Go Down

Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 278905 times)

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,044
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4560 on: Yesterday at 11:24:15 am »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 05:02:36 am
And Joe Rogan and Trump are now feuding because Rogan backed RFK on his podcast. Trump tweeted that Rogan would get booed at the next MMA event. Trump knows RFK is taking votes from him.

A former RFK fan, Jesse Ventura, is now endorsing the Harris/Walz ticket. He has endorsed Walz in the past and wants to see a woman President before he dies.

It's all going to shit for the orange dick and I couldn't be happier to witness it.  Hoping for a massive blowout in November. 
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4561 on: Yesterday at 11:56:31 am »
Maybe Trump will give it a final shot per upcoming debate/s.  If the current trajectory isnt reversed wouldnt be surprised to see him attempt to cut some sort of deal to escape prison.  Because without one hell prob expect Harris will come after him post election.  And hed likely be correct re that expectation.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4562 on: Yesterday at 11:57:58 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:56:31 am
Maybe Trump will give it a final shot per upcoming debate/s.  If the current trajectory isnt reversed wouldnt be surprised to see him attempt to cut some sort of deal to escape prison.  Because without one hell prob expect Harris will come after him post election.  And hed likely be correct re that expectation.

Unless half of the SC judges shuffle off the mortal coil Trump will never see the inside of a cell so why would he cut deals?
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,533
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4563 on: Yesterday at 01:08:05 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:56:31 am
Maybe Trump will give it a final shot per upcoming debate/s.  If the current trajectory isnt reversed wouldnt be surprised to see him attempt to cut some sort of deal to escape prison.  Because without one hell prob expect Harris will come after him post election.  And hed likely be correct re that expectation.

Trump's got nothing to bargain with though. What can he offer Biden or Harris to stay out of jail? A peaceful transfer of power? That's the offer you get from a terrorist.

Trump's now potentially facing a defeat so heavy and decisive that even his own supporters will see what a loser he is. SCOTUS won't be able to help him - they'll probably wash their hands of him to be honest, he's served his purpose. They don't typically overturn convictions. They rule on constitutional matters.

His best hope is that a few corrupt states refuse to ratify a Harris win and call their result in Trump's favour, regardless of how people in their state voted - for example, if RFK allows Harris to win Texas by the back.door. It won't be enough to overturn the result but it will cast a shadow over the whole process and leave it tainted.

But hopefully the Democrats will have secured enough power that they can use that moment to clean house and overhaul the system.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:10:38 pm by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,119
  • Truthiness
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4564 on: Yesterday at 02:07:24 pm »
@Nate_Cohn
Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump, 50-46 among likely voters, in each of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan in the first Times/Siena state polls since she became her party's nominee

Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,026
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4565 on: Yesterday at 02:13:52 pm »
Anus will blame Vance.

Which is nice.
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,119
  • Truthiness
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4566 on: Yesterday at 02:38:23 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 02:13:52 pm
Anus will blame Vance.

Which is nice.


 :lmao
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,741
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4567 on: Yesterday at 03:10:54 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 05:02:36 am
And Joe Rogan and Trump are now feuding because Rogan backed RFK on his podcast. Trump tweeted that Rogan would get booed at the next MMA event. Trump knows RFK is taking votes from him.

A former RFK fan, Jesse Ventura, is now endorsing the Harris/Walz ticket. He has endorsed Walz in the past and wants to see a woman President before he dies.


Jesse Ventura is a fucking boob.
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4568 on: Yesterday at 03:11:08 pm »
 ;D ^ its glorious how pissed off he must be at junior, for picking Vance
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4569 on: Yesterday at 03:21:41 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 03:11:08 pm
;D ^ its glorious how pissed off he must be at junior, for picking Vance

Everybody knows he's Juniors guy, the old bastard won't ever admit that though.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,313
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4570 on: Yesterday at 03:24:38 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 03:11:08 pm
;D ^ its glorious how pissed off he must be at junior, for picking Vance

Trump picked him. Junior does outreach to chistianists for his dad and Trump decided to pick someone who appeals to christianists. Just like Pence was a signal to christianists.

Trump's other VP prospects would not have the same appeal to that necessary part of his base.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,313
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4571 on: Yesterday at 03:29:48 pm »
NYT Sienna has Harris up by 4 points in Wisc, Mich and Penn. very respectable pollster.


https://scri.siena.edu/2024/08/10/harris-opens-up-4-point-leads-over-trump-in-michigan-pennsylvania-wisconsin-among-likely-voters/
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,348
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4572 on: Yesterday at 03:33:06 pm »
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online The_Nomad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4573 on: Yesterday at 03:52:46 pm »
As David Axelrod mentioned recently, this improvement in the Demss polling numbers probably indicates a feel good bounce from Biden stepping aside. Once this euphoria dies down and the slog to the finishing line begins, the polls will probably tighten especially in the last few days before election day. Big challenge for the Dems is to keep refreshing the drive while somehow staying on message.
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,533
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4574 on: Yesterday at 05:10:59 pm »
I know left wing commentators are biased, but most think this isn't a honeymoon period anymore. It's too consistent. It may become a slog but the enthusiasm seems to be pretty solid so far.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,026
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4575 on: Yesterday at 05:38:26 pm »
Swift boat people and Roger Stone are scraping their shit stained sauces for more dirt on H/W.

It will be wild.
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,313
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4576 on: Yesterday at 05:45:32 pm »
Quote from: The_Nomad on Yesterday at 03:52:46 pm
As David Axelrod mentioned recently, this improvement in the Demss polling numbers probably indicates a feel good bounce from Biden stepping aside. Once this euphoria dies down and the slog to the finishing line begins, the polls will probably tighten especially in the last few days before election day. Big challenge for the Dems is to keep refreshing the drive while somehow staying on message.

But most of the 'sugar high honeymoon' commentators are repugs. The Dems know that this enthusiasm was dormant through frustration.the quickness of the togetherness and purpose is evidence of that.

To believe that this is temporary takes a belief that the low momentum under Biden was the norm. It is obvious that Trump and repugs thought that pre-Harris is the norm as they changed nothing.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,044
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4577 on: Yesterday at 05:49:39 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:07:24 pm
@Nate_Cohn
Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump, 50-46 among likely voters, in each of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan in the first Times/Siena state polls since she became her party's nominee



46% is his ceiling.  Thats the vote total he got in each of the last two elections.   
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,533
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4578 on: Yesterday at 05:56:41 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 05:49:39 pm
46% is his ceiling.  Thats the vote total he got in each of the last two elections.   

Yup. And he's never won the popular vote either. And Harris' campaign has barely started. If this trend continues...
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,200
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4579 on: Yesterday at 08:27:14 pm »
Quote
Joe Rogan
@joerogan

For the record, this isnt an endorsement.  This is me saying that I like RFKjr as a person, and I really appreciate the way he discusses things with civility and intelligence.
I think we could use more of that in this world.

I also think Trump raising his fist and saying fight! after getting shot is one of the most American fucking things of all time.
Im not the guy to get political information from.  If you want that from a comic, go to
@ComicDaveSmith.  He actually knows what hes talking about.

The most American thing was a man getting shot at. The fight and fist bump was just odd. Iconic but odd.
Logged

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4580 on: Yesterday at 08:49:30 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:27:14 pm
The most American thing was a man getting shot at. The fight and fist bump was just odd. Iconic but odd.

Rogan describing himself as a comic is the first time he's actually been funny.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,533
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4581 on: Yesterday at 08:59:31 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t9OUMSfWdME&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t9OUMSfWdME&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,904
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4582 on: Yesterday at 09:01:28 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:10:59 pm
I know left wing commentators are biased, but most think this isn't a honeymoon period anymore. It's too consistent. It may become a slog but the enthusiasm seems to be pretty solid so far.
I liked the suggestion on the Daily Beans pod that this is the equivalent of an engagement, the marriage is in November and the honeymoon period is a new Harris- Walz government in 2025 :)
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,982
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4583 on: Yesterday at 09:04:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 01:08:05 pm
Trump's got nothing to bargain with though. What can he offer Biden or Harris to stay out of jail? A peaceful transfer of power? That's the offer you get from a terrorist.

Trump's now potentially facing a defeat so heavy and decisive that even his own supporters will see what a loser he is. SCOTUS won't be able to help him - they'll probably wash their hands of him to be honest, he's served his purpose. They don't typically overturn convictions. They rule on constitutional matters.

His best hope is that a few corrupt states refuse to ratify a Harris win and call their result in Trump's favour, regardless of how people in their state voted - for example, if RFK allows Harris to win Texas by the back.door. It won't be enough to overturn the result but it will cast a shadow over the whole process and leave it tainted.

But hopefully the Democrats will have secured enough power that they can use that moment to clean house and overhaul the system.

You've answered your own question there.

What Trump can offer them is to step aside of course
and leave the race for "health reasons".

Good luck with last minute Nicky Haley GOP.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,533
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4584 on: Yesterday at 09:29:44 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:01:28 pm
I liked the suggestion on the Daily Beans pod that this is the equivalent of an engagement, the marriage is in November and the honeymoon period is a new Harris- Walz government in 2025 :)

I would totally agree with that. Pulling a random figure out of my arse, I'd say there's currently a 30% change of a Harris landslide.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,533
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4585 on: Yesterday at 09:31:19 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 09:04:12 pm
You've answered your own question there.

What Trump can offer them is to step aside of course
and leave the race for "health reasons".

Good luck with last minute Nicky Haley GOP.

Trump will never step aside. He has too much ego.

And even if he did, Haley polled best against Biden. No clue how she might poll against Harris. And they only have 90 days now to pull a switch.  More likely Vance "drops out" and Haley becomes Trump's running mate.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,797
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4586 on: Yesterday at 09:42:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:31:19 pm
  More likely Vance "drops out" and Haley becomes Trump's running mate.

Fair chance of that happening, Trump won't hesitate to get rid of the sofa if he thinks adding a woman to his ticket will help him win...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4587 on: Yesterday at 10:14:39 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:07:55 pm
It's Vance who needs to get rid of the sofa and get a woman.
don't be daft.  wimmin talk back and think they should be allowed to make decisions for themselves.  JD's not havin' any of that woke bullshit.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,797
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4588 on: Yesterday at 10:17:39 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:14:39 pm
don't be daft.  wimmin talk back and think they should be allowed to make decisions for themselves.  JD's not havin' any of that woke bullshit.

I wonder if he calls the sofa "Mother..."
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,026
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4589 on: Yesterday at 11:21:57 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 10:17:39 pm
I wonder if he calls the sofa "Mother..."

Worse.

Remember he's a narcissist.
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,797
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4590 on: Yesterday at 11:37:45 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 11:21:57 pm
Worse.

Remember he's a narcissist.

Onanither?
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,155
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4591 on: Today at 12:14:35 am »
Sofa so good since Joe did what everyone knew he had to do
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,026
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4592 on: Today at 12:29:30 am »
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/the-trump-aide-trying-to-swift-boat-tim-walz-has-an-eyebrow-raising-ally/ar-AA1oznm0?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=8889443cdfba4ef8b508de380a43cc1c&ei=9

Chris Hayes; Chris LaCivita.

This is an adapted excerpt from the Aug. 8 episode of All In with Chris Hayes.

Last month, Donald Trump looked ready to cruise back to the Oval Office. And now, Republicans cant get people to stop calling them weird. Trump is melting down at Mar-a-Lago as he watches his poll lead evaporate against Vice President Kamala Harris.

At a time like this, a lot of campaign gurus might throw their old playbook out the window. But not Chris LaCivita  senior adviser to the campaign, known by insiders as one of Trump's top guys and the former presidents cocampaign manager.

For two decades, LaCivita has connected big Republican donors with candidates in trouble and helped them win with cutting personal attacks against their opponents.
Its a weird career niche that started with one dark money campaign. Back in 2004, a Super PAC by the name of Swift Boat Veterans for Truth helped sink John Kerrys presidential bid with a series of ads attacking the Democratic candidates military record.

And those ads were the work of LaCivita.

LaCivitas attacks on Democratic candidates have, at times, even made his Republican clients uncomfortable. Early in his career, reporters described him as a Republican hit-man, using words like hyperactive, manic and renegade.

And now, it appears LaCivita is running the old playbook, orchestrating the right-wing attacks on the 24-year military career of Harris running mate, Gov. Tim Walls of Minnesota.

I've already debunked those attacks. They are gross. So far, outside of the angry right-wing social media hellscape, they arent really landing the way the attacks on Kerry did.

But there's more: The guy who made those attacks against Kerry possible 20 years ago was a donor named Harlan Crow. Yes, that Harlan Crow: the billionaire who has lavished gifts on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for decades. Crow ultimately gave LaCivitas Swift-boat group tens of thousands of dollars.

Whats to stop him from doing that again?

Its also worth mentioning that LaCivita isnt just a Trump campaign aide. This year he also became the de facto COO of the Republican National Committee, which gives him control over its campaign spending.

It's said everything old is new again ... that includes in politics.
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,587
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4593 on: Today at 05:51:34 am »
Might not mean much but today was the first day when I saw more Arizona for Harris yard signs than the usual MAGA ones.  Were in a pretty white, affluent, semi-rural part of the Tucson Metro area.

Shes going to win.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.
Pages: 1 ... 110 111 112 113 114 [115]   Go Up
« previous next »
 