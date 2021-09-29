« previous next »
Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4480 on: Yesterday at 03:42:04 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 01:31:46 pm
I reckon the whole Republican Party is in a panic now.

Any number of them have hitched themselves up to Trump's bandwagon out of fear. Trump has issued many dark hints of retribution to those who have stood up to him; and seeing that he seemed to be cruising to a relatively easy win against Biden, it was just easier to fall in line than to oppose him.

Now it looks like the Democrats could surge into this contest, they could well be looking at a very different kind of retribution. Harris it not a kindly old man like Biden; she's a former prosecutor and she wants justice. If Trump fails in this election and his supporters cause even more trouble as a result - whether it's his knuckledraggers committing acts of violence or his political supporters running interference for him - she will see to it that there's hell to pay for it.

For one thing, she'll appoint an AG who won't wait two fucking years to appoint a special prosecutor.

They better be - it's the least they deserve.

If this keeps up, they could be looking at a blowout in November and their party in a complete, burning wreck.

Which is typically what happens when you hitch your wagon to Trump, a theme for many of the people that have surrounded Trump for much of his life.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4481 on: Yesterday at 03:50:56 pm
Couldn't hope for a better couple of weeks for the dems. Very confident they'll(Harris) win in November  :scarf :wellin
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4482 on: Yesterday at 03:53:50 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 02:32:02 pm
Trump will be in jail by the time of the next election. Harris isn't going to fuck around with him, or his kids, or his backers.

I said it before, but worth repeating: if it came out in 30 years' time that Biden was urged to stand aside, not just by Democrat colleagues, but by senior Republicans who were publicly backing Trump it would not at all surprise me.

If Trump loses, his last throw of the dice will be once again to litigate the states he lost, and hope Republicans in those states refuse to ratify the results. But once that fails, the law will be down on him like a ton of fucking bricks.

It doesn't help Republicans that they are pretty much broke. Trump is hoarding all the money and has used millions of it on legal fees. If could lead to drastic changes in statehouses all over the US, as well as in Congress and the Senate.


People are frightened for themselves if Trump wins, once he loses that fear evaporates.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4483 on: Yesterday at 04:09:40 pm
For the other political illiterates like myself, it's worth googling the couch story

https://www.ndtv.com/offbeat/jd-vance-couch-story-how-a-joke-turned-into-trending-topic-and-was-fact-checked-6282160
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4484 on: Yesterday at 04:37:38 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 02:17:11 am
He reminds me quite strongly of Steve Martin.
I was thinking that too having recently watched Only Murders In The Building. It's another box ticked in terms of suitability really! I like the cut of his jib.

Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:09:40 pm
For the other political illiterates like myself, it's worth googling the couch story

https://www.ndtv.com/offbeat/jd-vance-couch-story-how-a-joke-turned-into-trending-topic-and-was-fact-checked-6282160
Sofa, so good.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4485 on: Yesterday at 05:01:34 pm
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4486 on: Yesterday at 05:04:47 pm
I don't like to see things couched in that sort of strong language
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4487 on: Yesterday at 05:05:38 pm
Humour and joy is a great tact and something the GOP cant compete on. Trump is completely humourless, despite having a weird charisma. Right now, one party is looking positive while the other is hate-mongering. As I said before, the big Walzowski has delivered a version of making America great again that is actually appealing to both sides. Mind your own damn business, clean air and pure water so simple yet so effective. Even climate deniers will want those things.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4488 on: Yesterday at 06:22:14 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 05:05:38 pm
Humour and joy is a great tact and something the GOP cant compete on. Trump is completely humourless, despite having a weird charisma. Right now, one party is looking positive while the other is hate-mongering. As I said before, the big Walzowski has delivered a version of making America great again that is actually appealing to both sides. Mind your own damn business, clean air and pure water so simple yet so effective. Even climate deniers will want those things.

Yeah. I think Americans are largely exhausted by the hate, anger and divisive politics of Republicans.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4489 on: Yesterday at 06:36:56 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 05:05:38 pm
Humour and joy is a great tact and something the GOP cant compete on. Trump is completely humourless, despite having a weird charisma.

The sad thing is that MAGA people think Trump is hilarious when he makes fun of people who are disabled, poor, of a different race as them, practice another faith, or are LGBTQ.  That is the type of humor they think is funny, when you make fun of things that people have no power to change, bullies think they are hilarious when they make fun of the person who can't fight or talk back because of fear, it's the same with republicans.  It's why their humor is never able to go mainstream, because most people just find it offensive and simply not funny.  I mean they still think the "Let's go Brandon" thing is hilarious.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4490 on: Yesterday at 06:56:26 pm
The energy and enthusiasm on the blue side is Obama '08 levels. This is the crowds at Eau Claire, Wisconsin, who's house seat is a Republican one

https://x.com/Victorshi2020/status/1821210905637474640

https://x.com/jake__traylor/status/1821238502589071585
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4491 on: Yesterday at 07:06:18 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 06:56:26 pm
The energy and enthusiasm on the blue side is Obama '08 levels. This is the crowds at Eau Claire, Wisconsin, who's house seat is a Republican one

https://x.com/Victorshi2020/status/1821210905637474640

https://x.com/jake__traylor/status/1821238502589071585

And not one of them look jaw droppingly stupid.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4492 on: Yesterday at 07:12:52 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:06:18 pm
And not one of them look jaw droppingly stupid.
We watched CNN recently and my Mrs was stunned by the amount of minorities that support Trump and go to the rallies.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4493 on: Yesterday at 07:18:01 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:12:52 pm
We watched CNN recently and my Mrs was stunned by the amount of minorities that support Trump and go to the rallies.

They are strategically placed behind the podium for the TV network cameras Trump supposedly hates so much.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4494 on: Yesterday at 07:28:50 pm
Happy traffic jam for Eau Claire event.


https://youtu.be/YdVwri2vSsc?si=9Fo6A0d6tRjUnqqJ
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4495 on: Yesterday at 07:34:41 pm
well I guess when AOC, Manchin and Sanders all agree on Welz then he has to be a good pick!
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4496 on: Yesterday at 08:02:15 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:34:41 pm
well I guess when AOC, Manchin and Sanders all agree on Welz then he has to be a good pick!
screw Manchin, the opportunistic grifting prick.

great to see the left wing of the Dems setting aside their hobby-horse issues for the good of the party and the nation (and the world). 

just need to keep that firm hand on the rhetoric and eye on the prize until Trump is (please God) no more than an irritating bad-dream-memory.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4497 on: Yesterday at 08:04:14 pm
Harris-Walz getting their shit together ......

As Harris and Walz continue their battleground blitz in Wisconsin on Wednesday, the campaign pointed to its growing infrastructure, including more than 600 coordinated staff across those three critical states, with another 150 staffers joining in the coming weeks.

In Wisconsin: 48 coordinated offices in 43 counties, including 32 offices in counties Trump won in 2020. 160 full-time coordinated staffers.

In Michigan: More than 9,000 new volunteer signups since Harris took over the Biden campaign. Nearly 200 coordinated staff on the ground and 50 field offices.

In Pennsylvania: Nearly 300 coordinated staffers and 36 field offices.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4498 on: Yesterday at 08:05:43 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:04:14 pm
Harris-Walz getting their shit together ......

In Wisconsin: 48 coordinated offices in 43 counties, including 32 offices in counties Trump won in 2020. 160 full-time coordinated staffers.

In Michigan: More than 9,000 new volunteer signups since Harris took over the Biden campaign. Nearly 200 coordinated staff on the ground and 50 field offices.

In Pennsylvania: Nearly 300 coordinated staffers and 36 field offices.

From a UK perspective that looks impressive. How does it compare to the Republican set up?
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4499 on: Yesterday at 08:11:22 pm
The Harris-Walz campaign raised $36 million in the 24 hours since the running mate announcement, a campaign official said.

It comes as the Harris campaign said it raised $310 million in July, doubling Trumps haul.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4500 on: Yesterday at 08:11:43 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 08:05:43 pm
From a UK perspective that looks impressive. How does it compare to the Republican set up?
dunno mate, to be honest.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4501 on: Yesterday at 08:27:57 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:02:15 pm
screw Manchin, the opportunistic grifting prick.

great to see the left wing of the Dems setting aside their hobby-horse issues for the good of the party and the nation (and the world). 

just need to keep that firm hand on the rhetoric and eye on the prize until Trump is (please God) no more than an irritating bad-dream-memory.

My point was is that Walz seems to unite left and right, which shows he has broad appeal. Of course Manchin himself is a cnut, but he won't be around much longer anyway. He didn't really have anything to gain or lose by endorsing Walz after all.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4502 on: Yesterday at 08:29:46 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:11:22 pm
The Harris-Walz campaign raised $36 million in the 24 hours since the running mate announcement, a campaign official said.

It comes as the Harris campaign said it raised $310 million in July, doubling Trumps haul.

And Harris raised that in just two weeks. So she raised double what Trump raised in half the time. :D
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4503 on: Yesterday at 08:30:21 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:27:57 pm
My point was is that the guy seems to unite left and right, which shows he has broad appeal. Of course Manchin himself is a cnut, but he won't be around much longer anyway. He didn't really have anything to gain or lose by endorsing Welz after all.
don't disagree on that at all, Beret mate.  it's just that the thought of Manchin makes me wanna puke.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4504 on: Yesterday at 08:33:24 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:30:21 pm
don't disagree on that at all, Beret mate.  it's just that the thought of Manchin makes me wanna puke.

He makes me wanna puke too to be honest!

But this is the kind of broad appeal that will hopefully go beyond a single swing state, like with Shapiro. The positive momentum that is being built up here is monumental. All of a sudden, the Repugs look old, tired and out of ideas - just banging the same old drums.

Farron Cousins was about the closest to happy I've ever seen him. Apparently he had been pulling for Walz for over a month, and according to him even those on the hard left of the Democrat Party think Harris may have just bagged it. Far too early to assume anything of course, but I like that level of confidence!
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4505 on: Yesterday at 08:44:18 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 08:05:43 pm
From a UK perspective that looks impressive. How does it compare to the Republican set up?

When former repug Mike Madrid of the Lincoln project got introduced to the Dem ground game strategy he was blown away. In 2020 the Dems had little ground game due to covid, but still won. This time they are ready on the ground.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4506 on: Yesterday at 09:28:53 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:11:22 pm
The Harris-Walz campaign raised $36 million in the 24 hours since the running mate announcement, a campaign official said.

It comes as the Harris campaign said it raised $310 million in July, doubling Trumps haul.
Great stuff.  From the outside looking in it feels like the momentum has really shifted.  Biden tripping over his words and Trump taking potshots about it feels like a really long time ago.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4507 on: Yesterday at 09:31:52 pm
I had never even heard of the guy before last night, but my god what a speech. Incredibly engaging and persuasive.

'Mind your own damn business' might well become as impactful as 'Make America Great Again'. Captures so much in such a commonplace, easily agreeable slogan. Start printing the merch ASAP.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4508 on: Yesterday at 09:55:02 pm
Its true what they say - a week is a long time in politics. Not so long ago I was genuinely worried Trump was in line for a 2nd term, but the VP picks have completely turned the whole thing on its head. As others have rightly pointed out, I think a lot of American's are tired of the "divide and conquer" culture of their political system, hence why the couch fucker's incessant cry-arsing and divisive rhetoric is going down like a lead balloon. The whole "your service in the military doesn't count unless you were deployed in Iraq like me" gimmick is also car crash viewing. If Harris and Walz can keep this steady they should win comfortably
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4509 on: Yesterday at 09:58:02 pm
Big support for Walz's handling on the Floyd riots coming from the Republican side, from a *checks notes* Donald J Trump. Including audio recordings.

BREAKING

ABC News has obtained audio where then President Trump expressed support for Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's handling of the George Floyd protests.

Trump told a group of governors that Walz "dominated," and praised his leadership as an example for other states to follow.

Trump called Walz an excellent guy.

"I was very happy with the last couple of days, Tim. You called up big numbers and the big numbers knocked them out so fast it was like bowling pins."

https://x.com/yashar/status/1821286615593164870
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4510 on: Yesterday at 09:59:36 pm
Ok, I really don't know why, but I actually expected JD Vance not to jump on the complete bullshit 'stolen valor' stuff against Walz. Any Republican campaign other than Trump's from any past election would have avoided that or at least let surrogates do it, mostly because it's easily debunked and looks petty. And most military veterans wouldn't accuse another of stolen valor unless it were a) serious and b) true. But apart from the obvious indication that everyone associated with Trump is an utter slimebag, it also shows that they're very confident in the ability of their disinformation machine to convince enough people that Walz is a cowardly liar. I'm worried that it's going to have an actual effect.

For the record, the claims are:
- "Walz lied about his rank." He reached a certain rank but retired one rank lower because he didn't complete some sort of requirement in time.
- "Walz retired as soon as he heard he was going to be deployed to Iraq." He put his retirement papers in way before his unit was informed, and completed his retirement still several months before they were informed. Also, he was five or six years too old to have been involved in any sort of combat anyway.
- "Walz claimed he served in combat." He has never said that at all. They're harping on a single crappy video in which he only says "...weapons I carried in war" if you ignore the pauses in his speech pattern.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4511 on: Yesterday at 10:08:30 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:27:57 pm
My point was is that Walz seems to unite left and right, which shows he has broad appeal. Of course Manchin himself is a cnut, but he won't be around much longer anyway. He didn't really have anything to gain or lose by endorsing Walz after all.
FWIIW, I understood your point. Walz has broad appeal, and that's a very good thing.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4512 on: Yesterday at 10:46:29 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 09:59:36 pm
Ok, I really don't know why, but I actually expected JD Vance not to jump on the complete bullshit 'stolen valor' stuff against Walz.

Nah, Vance is tone deaf on spectacular levels mate. Reading the room and knowing when to stop digging is clearly an alien concept to him. It's not just the Walz comments either. Every time this guy speaks in public he makes a complete dick of himself

Picking Vance for VP is the political equivalent of having £100M to spend in January and deciding to blow it all on Joey Barton

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4513 on: Yesterday at 10:58:05 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 10:46:29 pm
Picking Vance for VP is the political equivalent of having £100M to spend in January and deciding to blow it all on Joey Barton

I would probably believe you if you told me Joey Barton had sex with a couch, too.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4514 on: Today at 12:32:31 am
It's crazy how Walz appears so much older than Harris when he's only 6 months older than her. Seeing pics of him from 2006 and he still looked older back then than she looks now.

Anyway... THE BUMS WILL ALWAYS LOSE!

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4515 on: Today at 07:00:29 am
The bookies have it split almost exactly 50/50 now.

November is still a long way off so gives Republicans plenty of time to find an attack line that sticks.  At the moment they are shooting them out like a Catherine Wheel.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4516 on: Today at 07:56:58 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 07:00:29 am
The bookies have it split almost exactly 50/50 now.

November is still a long way off so gives Republicans plenty of time to find an attack line that sticks.  At the moment they are shooting them out like a Catherine Wheel.

I don't think they're competent enough to find anything. Plus, they're too busy putting out all the bushes fires Trump keeps starting.
