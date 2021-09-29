Ok, I really don't know why, but I actually expected JD Vance not to jump on the complete bullshit 'stolen valor' stuff against Walz. Any Republican campaign other than Trump's from any past election would have avoided that or at least let surrogates do it, mostly because it's easily debunked and looks petty. And most military veterans wouldn't accuse another of stolen valor unless it were a) serious and b) true. But apart from the obvious indication that everyone associated with Trump is an utter slimebag, it also shows that they're very confident in the ability of their disinformation machine to convince enough people that Walz is a cowardly liar. I'm worried that it's going to have an actual effect.



For the record, the claims are:

- "Walz lied about his rank." He reached a certain rank but retired one rank lower because he didn't complete some sort of requirement in time.

- "Walz retired as soon as he heard he was going to be deployed to Iraq." He put his retirement papers in way before his unit was informed, and completed his retirement still several months before they were informed. Also, he was five or six years too old to have been involved in any sort of combat anyway.

- "Walz claimed he served in combat." He has never said that at all. They're harping on a single crappy video in which he only says "...weapons I carried in war" if you ignore the pauses in his speech pattern.