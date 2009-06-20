« previous next »
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Yesterday at 11:41:32 pm
Walz is a good speaker, more natural than Harris.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Yesterday at 11:46:23 pm
tubby:
Walz is a good speaker, more natural than Harris.

I call him Talkin' Tim Walz. T-A-L-K-I-N-Apostrophe Tim Walz.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Yesterday at 11:47:56 pm
Walz just made a quip about JD Vance on a couch!  :P
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Yesterday at 11:54:16 pm
Impressive. He sold an actual proper vision of MAGA thatll have broad appeal. Dare I say, he wouldve been a great choice for president.

The couch thing was funny and smart - hes just kept it in the news cycle.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Today at 12:12:15 am
Good choice imo. Shapiro would have overshadowed her as he's an extremely accomplished speaker and knows how to get a crowd going like Obama did back in the day. Walz speaks to the everyman from the heart.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Today at 12:17:27 am
nozza:
Shapiro just delivered a killer speech before introducing Walz in Philly. He will be great in a supporting role. He knows how to motivate a crowd and delivers extremely well .

Fucking important, that...
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Today at 12:29:53 am
Anything that keeps Trump out is OK with me
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Today at 01:10:20 am
Black Bull Nova:
Anything that keeps Trump out is OK with me

Amen.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Today at 01:27:17 am
What a great day. Walz is a great choice. Magas will hate whoever was picked. Just watched the speechs, and they all delivered. I hope they visit Iowa so i can see them in person.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Today at 01:34:43 am
gravey101:
What a great day. Walz is a great choice. Magas will hate whoever was picked. Just watched the speechs, and they all delivered. I hope they visit Iowa so i can see them in person.

I think they plan to go to Omaha at some point. If you are close to there.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Today at 01:36:50 am
gravey101:
What a great day. Walz is a great choice. Magas will hate whoever was picked. Just watched the speechs, and they all delivered. I hope they visit Iowa so i can see them in person.

Pleased for you, just hope that enough get out & get rid of those, lying, wannabee fascist bastards.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Today at 01:39:00 am
>  Omaha at some point. If you are close to there.

2 hours. If i think i can get in, i'll go. I tried to go to a Clinton rally in 2016 in des moines but it couldnt get in the doors
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Today at 01:41:12 am
Walz: Crime was up under Donald Trump... and thats not even counting the crimes he committed.... Harris pissing herself trying not to laugh in the background. Brilliant stuff.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Today at 02:17:11 am
He reminds me quite strongly of Steve Martin.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Today at 02:39:15 am
First thing is to stop calling him JD.

He probably made it up.

James Donald.

Black eyeliner to accentuate his blue eyes.  GTFOH
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Today at 02:44:33 am
Clint Eastwood:
He reminds me quite strongly of Steve Martin.

He's like Steve Martin playing Red Forman
