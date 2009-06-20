« previous next »
Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4360 on: Yesterday at 11:11:50 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 10:27:26 pm
Kelly is out.

Shapiro has only been a governor for less than 2 years. He brought in private school vouchers and repaired a bridge with federal cash.

Walz has been a Congressman and 2 terms as Governor. He brought in lots of legislation: free school meals, free state college for low income students, legal weed, gun control, etc
He also was in the army and reserves for 24 years.

I have yet to hear a case of how Shapiro will help outside of PA.

Well, guaranteeing Pennsylvania goes a long way to guaranteeing four years in 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, especially for the Democrats. It would be negligent to try and diminish its importance.

Outside of that? He's more centrist than Walz (and certainly Harris), so more likely to appeal across the aisle to Never-Trumpers and Independents. Also balances out the ticket with Harris, who's more left-leaning. Have found him personally to be a straight-talking and incredibly well-spoken person, who would bring more (political) youth and energy. He's been front and center with countering and fighting the election denial MAGA BS in Pennsylvania. And while he's only been governor for two years (a valid concern IMO), it's been a largely successful stint as evidenced by his now much-discussed popularity in the state.

Would also be another former (and quite successful) Attorney General on the Democratic ticket, which to me is bit cathartic with Trump on the Republican ticket.  :)
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4361 on: Today at 12:18:32 am »
Does Shapiro really help that much in PA? It's not like he's a beloved icon there with a 75% approval rating. If the campaign is confident that he'll boost their chances, then fine - Harris almost definitely can't win without the state.

I really don't have much exposure to either of them, but on paper Walz is my preference. Military experience will counter that part of Vance's resumé (which I think is the only part of his resumé that has any appeal outside of the MAGA/Thiel sphere). His politics also align much better with mine - especially the school voucher thing, which really bothers me about Shapiro.

Most importantly, though, is *topic redacted*. I don't think any VP candidate would have any meaningfully different policy impact in reality, but public perception of their stance is important. What I most want not to happen is a chorus of boos and hisses at the DNC from the Bernie-bro crowd. I think that's one of the many individual factors any one of which would have tipped the 2016 election against Trump if it had gone differently.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4362 on: Today at 12:32:57 am »
Lots of chatter on the twatter that its Walz that shes picking. 

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4363 on: Today at 12:37:59 am »
Duh!  It's gotta be Shapiro.

Gotta give the wimmins summat to vote for.

Kelly & Walz would both lose a beauty contest to Trump.
