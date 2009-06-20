« previous next »
Author Topic: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse  (Read 266872 times)

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4320 on: Today at 08:35:51 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:07:35 am
Couldn't he be charged with some sort of wasting of police resources act?

Even if it's possible, Merrick Garland doesn't have the balls to do something like slap a federal charge on a presidential candidate.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4321 on: Today at 08:50:14 am »
Shapiro feels like he would suck the life out the campaign straight away and the kill the energy, especially amongst young voters and progressives who have been re-energised by Biden stepping down. Comes across as a private interests/corporate suit aswell.

Tim Walz seems like the pick right now. Straight talking with charisma, veteran, down to earth and can reach the types of demographics they will need. Mark Kelly seems great, but maybe doesnt have the oratory flourish/high energy and  seems better placed fighting to win his own state.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4322 on: Today at 09:23:53 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:54:30 am
@RobertFKennedyJr
Looking forward to seeing how you spin this one, @NewYorker

https://x.com/RobertKennedyJr/status/1820132549798347109?t=cPHptysOvrkYocs30IW3UA&s=19

[Tells a story so batshit psychotic insane that even Roseanne Barr thinks 'oooeey this boy has left the reservation']

Should call him Goldilocks.

Hes a right fucking weirdo.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4323 on: Today at 10:41:54 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:07:35 am
Couldn't he be charged with some sort of wasting of police resources act?


I imagine he has broken some kind of laws with dumping a dead animal and a bike, but it was 10 years ago so possibly there is a statute of limitations issue that means nothing can be done now.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4324 on: Today at 10:50:07 am »
Stock markets tumbling and strong vibes of a recession incoming for the US isn't going to be helpful for Harris in the coming months.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4325 on: Today at 11:03:50 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 10:50:07 am
Stock markets tumbling and strong vibes of a recession incoming for the US isn't going to be helpful for Harris in the coming months.

Youre a few days behind Studgotelli although think those posts were moved to the state of the states thread.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4326 on: Today at 11:09:26 am »
Biden out means RFK has no legitimacy. 

He should drop out and endorse Kamala.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4327 on: Today at 11:10:58 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:54:30 am
@RobertFKennedyJr
Looking forward to seeing how you spin this one, @NewYorker

https://x.com/RobertKennedyJr/status/1820132549798347109?t=cPHptysOvrkYocs30IW3UA&s=19

[Tells a story so batshit psychotic insane that even Roseanne Barr thinks 'oooeey this boy has left the reservation']

He sounds like he's severely constipated when he's talking. What is wrong with him?
