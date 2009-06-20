Shapiro feels like he would suck the life out the campaign straight away and the kill the energy, especially amongst young voters and progressives who have been re-energised by Biden stepping down. Comes across as a private interests/corporate suit aswell.



Tim Walz seems like the pick right now. Straight talking with charisma, veteran, down to earth and can reach the types of demographics they will need. Mark Kelly seems great, but maybe doesnt have the oratory flourish/high energy and seems better placed fighting to win his own state.

