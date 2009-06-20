« previous next »
Author Topic: Democrat party leader nomination thread  (Read 262204 times)

Offline GreatEx

  might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4280 on: Yesterday at 01:46:24 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:02:34 am
Does seem that way, doesn't it? But then, Vlad knows Republicans would spin it as a win for Trump anyway.

Sounds like Trump's best work is done away from the white house, better keep it that way
Offline SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4281 on: Yesterday at 01:46:58 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:10:17 am
"It is better to remain silent at the risk of being thought a fool, than to talk and remove all doubt of it."
sorry mate, this is a discussion about Trump.  that ship sailed decades ago.
Offline John C

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4282 on: Yesterday at 09:52:49 pm »
I've split off Sludge's theories in to the States thread.

We need to keep this for the absolute wonderfulness of Kamala Harris smacking Donald Trumps arse. I feel like I've heard that before.
Offline jambutty

  The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4283 on: Today at 12:19:24 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:52:49 pm
I've split off Sludge's theories in to the States thread.


Can you give him his own thread?
Offline GreatEx

  might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4284 on: Today at 12:25:00 am »
I'll go one better and give him a MySpace page
Online exiledintheUSA

  Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4285 on: Today at 12:28:54 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on August  1, 2024, 10:47:20 pm
My boy JB Pritzker (IL governor) has been interviewed twice for the VP role and is making noise like he wants it

Bad news for me as he has done excellent work here that I'd like to see continue, but he's a class act

We'll use my boy, Mark Kelly, instead.  Where goes Arizona, the Country will follow.
Online afc tukrish

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4286 on: Today at 12:41:20 am »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 12:28:54 am
We'll use my boy, Mark Kelly, instead.  Where goes Arizona, the Country will follow.

Really want Kelly to be selected, he would cover bases within the Democratic party electorate that Kamala might not easily draw in herself...
