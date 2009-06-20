« previous next »
Democrat party leader nomination thread

Suareznumber7

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4240 on: Yesterday at 12:47:35 am
I wouldnt be surprised if these polls get better for Harris after today too.  Theres a whole load of young voters who havent witnessed the real Trump that they saw today. 
JP!

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4241 on: Yesterday at 12:49:08 am
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 12:38:39 am
Georgia as well as all of the other swing states are back in play.  In the latest Bloomberg poll she's up 2 in Arizona, tied in Georgia, up 11 in Michigan, up 2 in Nevada, down 2 in North Carolina, down 4 in Pennsylvania, and up 2 in Wisconsin. 

She still hasn't named her VP or had her convention. 

I've seen some suggestions that it doesn't make sense demographically that she's up 11 in Michigan but down in Penn - the suggestion being she's probably doing better than that if the Michigan polls are right.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4242 on: Yesterday at 01:09:39 am
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 12:47:35 am
I wouldnt be surprised if these polls get better for Harris after today too.  Theres a whole load of young voters who havent witnessed the real Trump that they saw today.

I think they will have. Today just reinforced it and the contrast between the two candidates. The main difference with his latest outburst is that this has taken place on the heels of Harris becoming the Democratic nominee, which has clearly rattled him and his campaign team.
GreatEx

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4243 on: Yesterday at 01:44:59 am
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 12:49:08 am
I've seen some suggestions that it doesn't make sense demographically that she's up 11 in Michigan but down in Penn - the suggestion being she's probably doing better than that if the Michigan polls are right.

If those polls are accurate then Shapiro is looking good for a VP bet.

I might be remembering past elections through a veil of bitterness, but it feels like Dems need to be +15 in polling to be assured of winning a state, so I hope this momentum continues.

Still can't believe GOP are this ill prepared for a Harris nomination. I fear they will hook into an effective tactic at some point and the gloom will return.
Giono

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4244 on: Yesterday at 04:12:39 am
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 12:38:39 am
Georgia as well as all of the other swing states are back in play.  In the latest Bloomberg poll she's up 2 in Arizona, tied in Georgia, up 11 in Michigan, up 2 in Nevada, down 2 in North Carolina, down 4 in Pennsylvania, and up 2 in Wisconsin. 

She still hasn't named her VP or had her convention. 

https://archive.ph/TFu60


Polling methodology is a bit suspect. It's an online poll, whatever that means. Each state has different margins of error, some are +/- 4 and +/- 5....
Red Beret

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4245 on: Yesterday at 09:49:07 am
US polling has been largely worthless, bordering on suspect during this election cycle. If your margin of error is greater than +/- 3% then it's barely worth the paper its printed on.

It's like the media wanted a close race for ratings, and they may  have inadvertently helped to tank Biden's campaign.  But now they have Harris they have something to be excited about.
Bennett

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4246 on: Yesterday at 09:55:21 am
Trump has gone from 4/11 to 8/11 with the bookies in the space of about 4 days. I would guess Kamala will go in as favourite come November.
Suareznumber7

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4247 on: Yesterday at 10:59:33 am
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 12:49:08 am
I've seen some suggestions that it doesn't make sense demographically that she's up 11 in Michigan but down in Penn - the suggestion being she's probably doing better than that if the Michigan polls are right.

Could be an outlier one way or the other right?
Suareznumber7

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4248 on: Yesterday at 11:02:47 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 01:09:39 am
I think they will have. Today just reinforced it and the contrast between the two candidates. The main difference with his latest outburst is that this has taken place on the heels of Harris becoming the Democratic nominee, which has clearly rattled him and his campaign team.

If you think about it, someone who is in their early 20's today, were they really paying attention to him and what he was saying when he was last President?  I'm sure some were but likely there are a lot of those young kids who were like me when I was growing up and not really paying attention at all to what was going on.  If that was the case, this is the first time they are seeing him like this.  It also could be the case that a lot of people forgot about him and, you are right, this has reinforced that he's the same or probably worse. 
JP!

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4249 on: Yesterday at 11:42:53 am
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 10:59:33 am
Could be an outlier one way or the other right?

Yeah, on the surface being up 11 in Michigan feels wild, but then I think she's doing better in Penn than polls think. It's weird.  As someone else said as well the Dems usually need a heavy poll advantage for it to translate into the election, so hopefully it is true.

The challenge will be maintaining this run she's on at the minute when the initial bounce subsides.
Suareznumber7

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4250 on: Yesterday at 12:19:42 pm
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:42:53 am
Yeah, on the surface being up 11 in Michigan feels wild, but then I think she's doing better in Penn than polls think. It's weird.  As someone else said as well the Dems usually need a heavy poll advantage for it to translate into the election, so hopefully it is true.

The challenge will be maintaining this run she's on at the minute when the initial bounce subsides.

Sounds like she's going to be announcing her VP pick on Tuesday which will give her some more momentum and then she's got the DNC convention coming up.  The next few weeks should be all about her which will hopefully translate into better and better polls. 
Red Beret

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4251 on: Yesterday at 12:32:16 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 12:19:42 pm
Sounds like she's going to be announcing her VP pick on Tuesday which will give her some more momentum and then she's got the DNC convention coming up.  The next few weeks should be all about her which will hopefully translate into better and better polls.

Conversely,  Trump will become even more savage, controversial and outrageous as he desperately tries to swing attention back to him.

Of course there are still 96 days to go, but from Trump's perspective, Harris is swiping this election from right out under his nose and there's not a  damn thing he can do about it.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4252 on: Yesterday at 02:27:03 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 01:44:59 am
If those polls are accurate then Shapiro is looking good for a VP bet.

I might be remembering past elections through a veil of bitterness, but it feels like Dems need to be +15 in polling to be assured of winning a state, so I hope this momentum continues.

Still can't believe GOP are this ill prepared for a Harris nomination. I fear they will hook into an effective tactic at some point and the gloom will return.


Nothing is beyond what some MAGA and GOP will stoop to in order to get power this tim.


I'm serious when I say that there are some to whom the burning of the Reichstag in 1933 is regarded as a cute political move
lobsterboy

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4253 on: Yesterday at 02:49:23 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:27:03 pm

Nothing is beyond what some MAGA and GOP will stoop to in order to get power this tim.


I'm serious when I say that there are some to whom the burning of the Reichstag in 1933 is regarded as a cute political move

FOX, Newsmax and all the Trumpian media are already calling her a DEI hire, claiming she slept her way to the top, that's she's not a black woman etc etc
Can they stoop much lower?
Dr. Beaker

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4254 on: Yesterday at 02:52:35 pm
I suppose it is something that they concede that she is a woman.
SamLad

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4255 on: Yesterday at 05:12:42 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 02:49:23 pm
FOX, Newsmax and all the Trumpian media are already calling her a DEI hire, claiming she slept her way to the top, that's she's not a black woman etc etc
Can they stoop much lower?
of course they can, just wait and see.  there's no low they won't go to.  none.
BarryCrocker

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4256 on: Yesterday at 05:51:52 pm
Well Joe's been busy in the background running the country.

Quote
U.S., Russia prisoner swap secures release of Evan Gershkovich, Paul Whelan and others

After a historically complex, monthslong negotiation involving more than six countries and two dozen prisoners, the Biden administration on Thursday announced it had secured the release of three American citizens from Russia, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, Marine veteran Paul Whelan and Russian-American radio journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, all of whom are expected to arrive on American soil by nightfall.

The three will return to the United States as part of a 24-person prisoner swap  one of the largest since the end of the Cold War  among the U.S., Russia, Germany and three other Western countries.

The deal is a significant and hard-fought win for the Biden administration, which has secured the release of more than 60 hostages or wrongful detainees from around the world over the past three years. Few cases have received a similar level of prominence or scrutiny as the ones in Russia, a longstanding geopolitical rival of the U.S. with a history of taking  and trading  foreign detainees.

"All have endured unimaginable suffering and uncertainty. Today, their agony is over," President Biden said in a statement. 

Under the terms of the agreement, 12 political dissidents held in Russia have been released to Germany. Kremlin critic and Washington Post contributor Vladimir Kara-Murza is expected to be flown to the U.S. Kara-Murza is a British-Russian citizen and a green card holder. His family lives in the U.S.

In return, Russia will receive eight of its nationals, including three that were being held in U.S. prisons: Vadim Konoshchenok, Vladislav Klyushin and Roman Seleznyov.

Two Russians held in Slovenia, one in Poland and another in Norway are also headed home. All have known or suspected ties to Russian intelligence, according to U.S. officials.

Key among the prisoners returned to Russia, according to American officials familiar with the talks, was Vadim Krasikov, a convicted murderer who was sentenced to life in prison by a German court in 2021 for killing a Georgian asylee who had fought against Russians in Chechnya. German judges said the killing had been ordered by Russian federal authorities and called it "state terrorism."

Details of the deal, which was coordinated over more than half a year by multiple U.S. government agencies including the White House, State Department and Central Intelligence Agency, were closely held, though speculation about the swap had mounted in recent days after prominent Russian political prisoners, including Kara-Murza, were moved from their respective jails in Russia.

The painstakingly choreographed exchange, apparently one of the most complex in history, finally took place on Thursday on a tarmac in Ankara, Turkey.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/us-russia-prisoner-swap-frees-americans-evan-gershkovich-paul-whelan/
TSC

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4257 on: Yesterday at 05:58:25 pm
BarryCrocker

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4258 on: Yesterday at 07:40:49 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 05:51:52 pm
Well Joe's been busy in the background running the country.

Quote
U.S., Russia prisoner swap secures release of Evan Gershkovich, Paul Whelan and others

After a historically complex, monthslong negotiation involving more than six countries and two dozen prisoners, the Biden administration on Thursday announced it had secured the release of three American citizens from Russia, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, Marine veteran Paul Whelan and Russian-American radio journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, all of whom are expected to arrive on American soil by nightfall.

The three will return to the United States as part of a 24-person prisoner swap  one of the largest since the end of the Cold War  among the U.S., Russia, Germany and three other Western countries.

The deal is a significant and hard-fought win for the Biden administration, which has secured the release of more than 60 hostages or wrongful detainees from around the world over the past three years. Few cases have received a similar level of prominence or scrutiny as the ones in Russia, a longstanding geopolitical rival of the U.S. with a history of taking  and trading  foreign detainees.

"All have endured unimaginable suffering and uncertainty. Today, their agony is over," President Biden said in a statement.

Under the terms of the agreement, 12 political dissidents held in Russia have been released to Germany. Kremlin critic and Washington Post contributor Vladimir Kara-Murza is expected to be flown to the U.S. Kara-Murza is a British-Russian citizen and a green card holder. His family lives in the U.S.

In return, Russia will receive eight of its nationals, including three that were being held in U.S. prisons: Vadim Konoshchenok, Vladislav Klyushin and Roman Seleznyov.

Two Russians held in Slovenia, one in Poland and another in Norway are also headed home. All have known or suspected ties to Russian intelligence, according to U.S. officials.

Key among the prisoners returned to Russia, according to American officials familiar with the talks, was Vadim Krasikov, a convicted murderer who was sentenced to life in prison by a German court in 2021 for killing a Georgian asylee who had fought against Russians in Chechnya. German judges said the killing had been ordered by Russian federal authorities and called it "state terrorism."

Details of the deal, which was coordinated over more than half a year by multiple U.S. government agencies including the White House, State Department and Central Intelligence Agency, were closely held, though speculation about the swap had mounted in recent days after prominent Russian political prisoners, including Kara-Murza, were moved from their respective jails in Russia.

The painstakingly choreographed exchange, apparently one of the most complex in history, finally took place on Thursday on a tarmac in Ankara, Turkey.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/us-russia-prisoner-swap-frees-americans-evan-gershkovich-paul-whelan/

Quote
Evan Gershkovich, the Reporter from The Wall Street Journal, who is being held by Russia, will be released almost immediately after the Election, but definitely before I assume Office,

He will be HOME, SAFE, AND WITH HIS FAMILY. Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, will do that for me, but not for anyone else, and WE WILL BE PAYING NOTHING!

Trump posted on May 23.
Mumm-Ra

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4259 on: Yesterday at 10:47:20 pm
My boy JB Pritzker (IL governor) has been interviewed twice for the VP role and is making noise like he wants it

Bad news for me as he has done excellent work here that I'd like to see continue, but he's a class act
Red Beret

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4260 on: Today at 12:19:08 am
Trump not happy about the prisoner release  ;D
Giono

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4261 on: Today at 12:22:56 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:19:08 am
Trump not happy about the prisoner release  ;D

He had promised to do it, even promising to do it before he was president.

Windbag.
SamLad

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4262 on: Today at 12:25:50 am
Quote from: Giono on Today at 12:22:56 am
He had promised to do it, even promising to do it before he was president.

Windbag.
and he said nobody else would be able to do it.

Biden was asked about Trump's nonsense on the issue today and said "So why didn't he do it when he was president?"

:)
hide5seek

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4263 on: Today at 03:02:49 am
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 10:47:20 pm
My boy JB Pritzker (IL governor) has been interviewed twice for the VP role and is making noise like he wants it

Bad news for me as he has done excellent work here that I'd like to see continue, but he's a class act
Hopefully Kamala leaves we'll alone.
cptrios

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4264 on: Today at 03:06:17 am
My favorite thing is the bucket of Trump surrogates and congressmen out there today declaring that Trump deserves all the credit for freeing the hostages because the Russians only did it to placate him, knowing that he'll be president in a few months.  :lmao
Giono

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4265 on: Today at 04:31:45 am
I wonder if the Trump campaign was caught off guard by Biden stepping down because Trump couldn't imagine himself ever doing something like Biden did. I can't think of any other reason why they woyld be so unprepared.
LiverBirdKop

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4266 on: Today at 06:07:46 am
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 02:49:23 pm
Can they stoop much lower?
Every week they stoop lower. There is no bottom with these MAGAts.
Red Beret

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4267 on: Today at 07:49:37 am
Quote from: Giono on Today at 04:31:45 am
I wonder if the Trump campaign was caught off guard by Biden stepping down because Trump couldn't imagine himself ever doing something like Biden did. I can't think of any other reason why they would be so unprepared.

That's certainly part of it. Trump is only about his own self interest. Putting the country's needs first is beyond him, not least because he's trying to avoid further prosecutions/convictions. I pray that Harris wins because I would hate for Biden's sacrifice to count for nothing. It would not have been an easy decision for him.

That said, given what Republicans say behind closed doors to reporters, "under condition of anonymity" it would not surprise me if it came out in 15-20 years that senior Republicans were working behind the scenes with some Democrats to sabotage Trump whilst publicly kissing his ass.
lionel_messias

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4268 on: Today at 10:16:36 am
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 03:02:49 am
Hopefully Kamala leaves we'll alone.

More likely Josh Shapiro, or Mark Kelley.
jambutty

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4269 on: Today at 10:39:20 am
The prisoner trade looks suspiciously like a Harris win hedge by Vlad.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4270 on: Today at 10:52:50 am
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 03:02:49 am
Hopefully Kamala leaves we'll alone.
Except Harris was involved in the diplomacy to make the exchange happen. So, I'll have disagree with you there.

Edit: seems I mixed up the post from @hide5seek with another.
PaulF

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4271 on: Today at 10:59:52 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:52:50 am
Except Harris was involved in the diplomacy to make the exchange happen. So, I'll have disagree with you there.
I thought mmmmra was hoping she'd not take priztker as VP and leave  them as governor on IL.
Ie. Nowt to do with exchange?
PaulF

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4272 on: Today at 11:01:57 am
What's the general consensus on which is better for Harris. For trump to refuse to debate and be seen as a coward. Or for trump to be torn apart in a debate.  Fwiw I think it's the former. We think he'll be ripped to shreds in a a debate. And I'm sure he would. But he'll drag it down to a slanging match and just throw out his catch phrases non stop.
Red Beret

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4273 on: Today at 11:02:34 am
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 10:39:20 am
The prisoner trade looks suspiciously like a Harris win hedge by Vlad.

Does seem that way, doesn't it? But then, Vlad knows Republicans would spin it as a win for Trump anyway.
BarryCrocker

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4274 on: Today at 11:10:17 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:01:57 am
What's the general consensus on which is better for Harris. For trump to refuse to debate and be seen as a coward. Or for trump to be torn apart in a debate.  Fwiw I think it's the former. We think he'll be ripped to shreds in a a debate. And I'm sure he would. But he'll drag it down to a slanging match and just throw out his catch phrases non stop.

Quote
"It is better to remain silent at the risk of being thought a fool, than to talk and remove all doubt of it."
Studgotelli

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4275 on: Today at 11:38:31 am
https://www.cityam.com/global-markets-slump-on-us-recession-fears/

https://www.ft.com/content/2047fcd6-485b-4279-adac-2cb785efc5e7

@TSC @JiminyCricket @Corkboy @JohnC

All of a sudden eh lads? 

Oh and Biden admin gave/is giving these guys $8.5B and theyre STILL cutting 15% of the workforce (circa 15-20k jobs). House of cards.

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/intel-stock-plunges-as-company-announces-cost-cutting-plan-to-slash-jobs-suspend-dividend-201247381.html
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4276 on: Today at 11:53:01 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:59:52 am
I thought mmmmra was hoping she'd not take priztker as VP and leave  them as governor on IL.
Ie. Nowt to do with exchange?
Yeah. It seems I mixed up the post with another (not even sure which one now). I've edited my post. Thanks for the heads-up.
Online dutchkop

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4277 on: Today at 12:09:57 pm »
https://www.irishnews.com/news/world/harris-campaign-says-it-raised-more-than-300-million-dollars-in-july-PBACMAXT3FIZHEXMSSOMZGC57Y/


Harris campaign says it raised more than 300 million dollars in July
The haul by US Vice President Kamala Harris outpaced Donald Trump whose campaign said they took in 138.7 million dollars (£109 million) for the month.


Vice President Kamala Harriss campaign announced on Friday that it raised $310 million last month.

The haul by Ms Harris, the Democratic National Committee and affiliated entities far outpaced Republican former president Donald Trump, whose campaign and assorted committees said they took in 138.7 million dollars (£109 million) for July.

The vice presidents campaign also says it entered August with 377 million dollars (£296 million) in cash on hand, which it described as the most for any presidential candidate at this point in the cycle. It was also well above the 327 million dollars (£256 million) Mr Trumps team announced having to start the month.

The tremendous outpouring of support weve seen in just a short time makes clear the Harris coalition is mobilised, growing, and ready to put in the work to defeat Trump this November, Harris campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement.
Online Red Beret

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4278 on: Today at 12:28:14 pm »
Yeah, funding is going to be critical and hasn't had much coverage. The RNC is now run by Trump's nepo baby daughter in law, and they're essentially broke at the national level. There are probably a lot of districts at risk at state and national level because of a lack of funds. Trump will be funneling everything into his own campaign as he fights to stay out of prison.

If Trump loses then by 2028 he will have experienced some form of incarceration.
Online dutchkop

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4279 on: Today at 12:38:09 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:16:36 am
More likely Josh Shapiro, or Mark Kelley.

I think Shapiro could also be out.. due to a sexual harassment case against one of his staff members..
https://www.thedailybeast.com/womens-group-to-harris-dump-shapiro-over-sex-case-cover-up#
Shapiro has come under fire for his administration's move last year to pay nearly $300,000 to settle a sexual harassment claim against one of his longtime aides. The deal involved a non-disclosure agreement

I think it could be Walz as Kelly has some baggage wrt labour rights..

the good thing is that they are all good candidates..

I think it comes down to oppo research and where the Harris campaign strategy staff want to focus on and where these VP candidates could be weak and break that message.

I think the only weakness and strength of Trump campaign is Immigration

apart from Harris strength's broad coalition, women issues, abortion& sexual harassment is a no brainer.

