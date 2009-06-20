I think they will have. Today just reinforced it and the contrast between the two candidates. The main difference with his latest outburst is that this has taken place on the heels of Harris becoming the Democratic nominee, which has clearly rattled him and his campaign team.



If you think about it, someone who is in their early 20's today, were they really paying attention to him and what he was saying when he was last President? I'm sure some were but likely there are a lot of those young kids who were like me when I was growing up and not really paying attention at all to what was going on. If that was the case, this is the first time they are seeing him like this. It also could be the case that a lot of people forgot about him and, you are right, this has reinforced that he's the same or probably worse.