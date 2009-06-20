https://www.irishnews.com/news/world/harris-campaign-says-it-raised-more-than-300-million-dollars-in-july-PBACMAXT3FIZHEXMSSOMZGC57Y/
Harris campaign says it raised more than 300 million dollars in July
The haul by US Vice President Kamala Harris outpaced Donald Trump whose campaign said they took in 138.7 million dollars (£109 million) for the month.Vice President Kamala Harriss campaign announced on Friday that it raised $310 million last month.
The haul by Ms Harris, the Democratic National Committee and affiliated entities far outpaced Republican former president Donald Trump, whose campaign and assorted committees said they took in 138.7 million dollars (£109 million) for July.
The vice presidents campaign also says it entered August with 377 million dollars (£296 million) in cash on hand, which it described as the most for any presidential candidate at this point in the cycle. It was also well above the 327 million dollars (£256 million) Mr Trumps team announced having to start the month.
The tremendous outpouring of support weve seen in just a short time makes clear the Harris coalition is mobilised, growing, and ready to put in the work to defeat Trump this November, Harris campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement.