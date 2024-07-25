It only seems to be Harris' that you point out. I went back through some of your posts and you've been banging on about the 'bloodbath' quote being taken out of context since he said it in May. Yet nothing about the abundance of lies and falsehoods and 'taken out of context' comments by Trump. Let me add to the pile of tens of thousands of posts here that point them out.



That was in ONE rally.

(source:https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/25/politics/fact-check-trump-false-claims-kamala-harris/index.html



If you don't think his supporters have run away with any or all of those lies, I've got a bridge to sell you. And I'm not saying this excuses the Harris campaign for manipulating quotes, but the feeling is, she's expected to be pitch perfect for her entire campaign, which is naive at best and deceptively manipulative at worst.



I know he lies all the time, and that his supporters run away with his lies. That has to be the most well documented political thing in RAWK historyThis has honestly been a disturbing exchange. I can only think you guys have spent so long on the internet arguing with trolls that it's warped your mind to a normal conversation. Like, what do you think my motivations are here? Am I a deep-cover Russian troll that's been waiting all this time to pounce?Trump has always decried the left, and the mainstream media for 'fake news' - I'm just saying, I don't like it when it's actually true. I don't enjoy him being in the right on this issue. It gives his supporters something concrete to point to that backs up their claims. I think you can make a rock-solid case against Trump by just sticking to the facts. That's all, I'll leave you to it