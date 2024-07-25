« previous next »
Author Topic: Democrat party leader nomination thread  (Read 250294 times)

Online Corkboy

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4160 on: Today at 08:25:59 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 08:14:14 pm


Cant believe you fell for that.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4161 on: Today at 08:29:00 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:24:59 pm
It is even more than that. Read the quote in spoiler in my last post. What Trump did (as adjudicated in the Carroll vs Trump case) is defined as rape in federal code.

Yeah, I didn't read your spoiler comment before I posted. Kind of wish I hadn't. I feel a bit ill.
Online coolbyrne

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4162 on: Today at 08:37:25 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 07:43:29 pm
Yes I agree, and you could show legitimate, in-context quotes to make that point

I believe what Jean E. Carroll said about him. He's not a convicted rapist though.

There must be tens of thousands of posts on here calling out MAGA lies, there will be many more in the coming months, I support them all. Bullshit that manipulates the way people think and feel should be called out

There's nothing curious about what I'm saying, it's not some nefarious scheme. I just think it's crazy that intelligent, internet-savvy, politically savvy people can be up in arms about one flavour of bullshit and completely OK with another, and even be pissed off that it's being commented on




It only seems to be Harris' that you point out. I went back through some of your posts and you've been banging on about the 'bloodbath' quote being taken out of context since he said it in May. Yet nothing about the abundance of lies and falsehoods and 'taken out of context' comments by Trump. Let me add to the pile of tens of thousands of posts here that point them out.

-Discussing Social Security, Trump claimed of President Joe Biden and Harris: Theyre talking about, he was talking, shes talking about  lifting the retirement age.

-Trump said, She wants abortions in the eighth and ninth month of pregnancy, thats fine with her, right up until birth, and even after birth  the execution of a baby.

-Trump claimed, Kamala even wants to pass laws to outlaw red meat to stop climate change.

-Trump has claimed for months that Biden secretly orchestrated his criminal and civil legal cases. This time, he directed the claim at Harris. He said, But it was all headed up by her. Because shes a prosecutor.

-Trump claimed of Harris: She was the border czar, but she never went to the border. (Ah, the infamous 'border czar' lie that's been accepted as truth, even by some RAWK posters, until shown proof of it being false.)

-Trump claimed that Harris allowed 20 million illegal aliens to stampede into our country from all over the world.

-Shortly after claiming there is a Kamala Harris invasion of the border, Trump said, Were losing 300,000 people a year through fentanyl that comes through our border.

-But Trump said after criticizing Harris absence: Even if youre against Israel or youre against the Jewish people, show up and listen to the concept. But shes totally against the Jewish people.

-Trump claimed that Harris, a lawyer who was elected as San Franciscos district attorney and then as Californias attorney general, failed her law exams. Then he continued, You know that? She couldnt pass her bar. She couldnt pass her bar examsDoes anyone know that?  But shes gonna be a great president, right? No, she couldnt pass her bar exams. She couldnt pass anything. Couldnt pass everything. She couldnt pass anything. (She failed on her first attempt, so 'initially failed' would be the accurate claim.)

That was in ONE rally.
(source:https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/25/politics/fact-check-trump-false-claims-kamala-harris/index.html

If you don't think his supporters have run away with any or all of those lies, I've got a bridge to sell you. And I'm not saying this excuses the Harris campaign for manipulating quotes, but the feeling is, she's expected to be pitch perfect for her entire campaign, which is naive at best and deceptively manipulative at worst.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4163 on: Today at 08:48:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:29:00 pm
Yeah, I didn't read your spoiler comment before I posted. Kind of wish I hadn't. I feel a bit ill.
Yeah. I was unsure of how many people know about the federal definition of rape (which is how most of us would define it), or the details of what Trump actually did.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4164 on: Today at 09:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 08:25:59 pm
Cant believe you fell for that.
I took that as Mumm-Ra conveying that he is correct, we all are thick, and too think to understand what it is he is trying so hard to explain to us. (Deep down, though, I think he knows he's talking shite but cannot admit to this.) If am doing him a disservice, he could come back and deliver a mea culpa in plain English. (I will not be holding my breath.)
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4165 on: Today at 09:01:20 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 08:37:25 pm
It only seems to be Harris' that you point out. I went back through some of your posts and you've been banging on about the 'bloodbath' quote being taken out of context since he said it in May. Yet nothing about the abundance of lies and falsehoods and 'taken out of context' comments by Trump. Let me add to the pile of tens of thousands of posts here that point them out.

[SNIP]
Yeah, they'll the same (or something).
Online Mumm-Ra

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4166 on: Today at 09:40:53 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 08:37:25 pm
It only seems to be Harris' that you point out. I went back through some of your posts and you've been banging on about the 'bloodbath' quote being taken out of context since he said it in May. Yet nothing about the abundance of lies and falsehoods and 'taken out of context' comments by Trump. Let me add to the pile of tens of thousands of posts here that point them out.

<load of Trump lies>

That was in ONE rally.
(source:https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/25/politics/fact-check-trump-false-claims-kamala-harris/index.html

If you don't think his supporters have run away with any or all of those lies, I've got a bridge to sell you. And I'm not saying this excuses the Harris campaign for manipulating quotes, but the feeling is, she's expected to be pitch perfect for her entire campaign, which is naive at best and deceptively manipulative at worst.

I know he lies all the time, and that his supporters run away with his lies. That has to be the most well documented political thing in RAWK history

This has honestly been a disturbing exchange. I can only think you guys have spent so long on the internet arguing with trolls that it's warped your mind to a normal conversation. Like, what do you think my motivations are here? Am I a deep-cover Russian troll that's been waiting all this time to pounce?

Trump has always decried the left, and the mainstream media for 'fake news' - I'm just saying, I don't like it when it's actually true. I don't enjoy him being in the right on this issue. It gives his supporters something concrete to point to that backs up their claims. I think you can make a rock-solid case against Trump by just sticking to the facts. That's all, I'll leave you to it
Online Corkboy

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4167 on: Today at 10:46:28 pm »
We appreciate your vigilance.
Online Mumm-Ra

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4168 on: Today at 10:48:42 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 10:46:28 pm
We appreciate your vigilance.

What is up with you man? I always thought we got along well

Ah well fuck it
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4169 on: Today at 10:49:41 pm »
Good speech by Biden saying he wants to remove Presidential Immunity, limit SCOTUS terms to 18 years and also implement accountability on SCOTUS with regards to kickbacks and recusing themselves from cases they or their family have a vested interest in.
Online Corkboy

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4170 on: Today at 11:04:21 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 10:48:42 pm
What is up with you man? I always thought we got along well


Yeah, that would have been my feeling too. Dont take it too seriously.
Online lionel_messias

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4171 on: Today at 11:06:50 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 08:37:25 pm
It only seems to be Harris' that you point out. I went back through some of your posts and you've been banging on about the 'bloodbath' quote being taken out of context since he said it in May. Yet nothing about the abundance of lies and falsehoods and 'taken out of context' comments by Trump. Let me add to the pile of tens of thousands of posts here that point them out.

-Discussing Social Security, Trump claimed of President Joe Biden and Harris: Theyre talking about, he was talking, shes talking about  lifting the retirement age.

-Trump said, She wants abortions in the eighth and ninth month of pregnancy, thats fine with her, right up until birth, and even after birth  the execution of a baby.

-Trump claimed, Kamala even wants to pass laws to outlaw red meat to stop climate change.

-Trump has claimed for months that Biden secretly orchestrated his criminal and civil legal cases. This time, he directed the claim at Harris. He said, But it was all headed up by her. Because shes a prosecutor.

-Trump claimed of Harris: She was the border czar, but she never went to the border. (Ah, the infamous 'border czar' lie that's been accepted as truth, even by some RAWK posters, until shown proof of it being false.)

-Trump claimed that Harris allowed 20 million illegal aliens to stampede into our country from all over the world.

-Shortly after claiming there is a Kamala Harris invasion of the border, Trump said, Were losing 300,000 people a year through fentanyl that comes through our border.

-But Trump said after criticizing Harris absence: Even if youre against Israel or youre against the Jewish people, show up and listen to the concept. But shes totally against the Jewish people.

-Trump claimed that Harris, a lawyer who was elected as San Franciscos district attorney and then as Californias attorney general, failed her law exams. Then he continued, You know that? She couldnt pass her bar. She couldnt pass her bar examsDoes anyone know that?  But shes gonna be a great president, right? No, she couldnt pass her bar exams. She couldnt pass anything. Couldnt pass everything. She couldnt pass anything. (She failed on her first attempt, so 'initially failed' would be the accurate claim.)

That was in ONE rally.
(source:https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/25/politics/fact-check-trump-false-claims-kamala-harris/index.html

If you don't think his supporters have run away with any or all of those lies, I've got a bridge to sell you. And I'm not saying this excuses the Harris campaign for manipulating quotes, but the feeling is, she's expected to be pitch perfect for her entire campaign, which is naive at best and deceptively manipulative at worst.


"She's totally against the Jewish people."

Going to be quite a surprise to her husband and in-laws, that.
Online GreatEx

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4172 on: Today at 11:07:25 pm »
Thanks for the bloodbath videos, Mum. To be fair to the first one which you labelled fake news, it did provide the context, albeit prefaced by "according to the Trump campaign". I think this quote is another example of the orange one using violent rhetoric in a way that lends itself to misinterpretation. Possibly a ploy to bait his enemies into this so-called fake news, or possibly a message to his proud boys and other extremists, possibly both. It seems this happens too often to be unintentional, or maybe he delivers so many hours of word salad that such moments are inevitable. I guess if I were the Dems I'd be framing these as questions- as I said previously, it's a mistake to zoom in too far on a specific interpretation. Just make the point that this is not the language of a responsible, unifying leader.
