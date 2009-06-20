If your opponent deliberately says things which are capable of more than one interpretation, it is not lying to focus on the interpretation which is more damaging to your opponent. In fact, not doing so is political malpractice.
Trump probably didn't literally mean bloodbath but he was happy to let people believe what they wanted when he used the phrase. Similarly, when he referred to christians not having to vote next time, he probably meant that he would have used his four years to accomplish everything that concerned them but it would be stupid not to at least seek clarification or a denial, otherwise his double meaning sails along unmolested (unlike his female victims).
Here's another example. Trump is not a convicted rapist but I have no problem saying he is because at the very least, some trumper is going to have to say no, he wasn't *actually convicted*, he was only adjudged and meanwhile we're still talking about him being some sort of rapist.