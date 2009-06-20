« previous next »
Author Topic: Democrat party leader nomination thread  (Read 249732 times)

Online Mumm-Ra

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4120 on: Yesterday at 06:46:09 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 01:40:30 am
Regarding the "won't need to vote again", I assume that, given the audience, what he means is that he will criminalise all abortion, then SSM, contraception and,  if time permits, extra marital sex (except in cases of cousin or sibling), since those are the only things motivating the christofascists to engage in the democratic process. But it obviously opens him up to dictator soundbites , not that he would care because his people would support that too.



I thought that was obviously what he meant. Get me in for four more years and all your problems (abortion, drag queen story time, uh not sure what else) will be fixed forever

The other interpretation is get me in again and project 2025 will install me as dictator forever and there will never be another election in this country

Which is more likely?

And the eternal question is, how much of this is intentional on his part? The whole say something garbled that probably means one thing but will definitely be taken as meaning another and get blown up everywhere - I think hes pretty cunning with his words in this way but hes not that clever

Im surprised the Harris campaign has gone with that bloodbath quote as well which was so obviously taken out of context, its a total misrepresentation of a fairly bland thing he actually said.

If people could just stick to the facts they could clearly make a solid case against him but theres always this need to over egg the pudding which just gives his fake news shouts credence. I mean using that bloodbath quote is literally fake news
Logged

Offline jambutty

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4121 on: Yesterday at 07:30:55 pm »
"I like guys that weren't crucified.  Barabbas.  Now there was a badass!"
Logged
Online Red Beret

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4122 on: Yesterday at 07:54:20 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 07:30:55 pm
"I like guys that weren't crucified.  Barabbas.  Now there was a badass!"

I prefer Messiahs who don't have to resurrect after three days.
Logged
Offline John C

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4123 on: Yesterday at 07:56:10 pm »
Quote from: John C on July 22, 2024, 11:07:56 pm
Kamala getting stuck right in to Trump here in her speech. Good on her.
The 22nd of July seems so long ago now doesn't it.
When Kamala weighed in to Trump within hours of Biden withdrawing it was music to my ears, but I did wonder if she'd gone on the offensive a bit too early.
But now I know it's absolutely necessary. And it must continue alongside her own policy statements.

I can't wait to see what her strategists have got lined up for the coming weeks, I'd love her to call out the pathetic family members who standby Trump and Vance's vile rhetoric, but there's something I'd love her to ask the public -
How many of you have benefited from Joe Biden's Infrastructure Bill and how many of you have benefited from Jarard Kushner getting $2b from the Saudis.
Logged

Online SamLad

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4124 on: Yesterday at 08:27:26 pm »
good line, that John.
Logged

Offline Giono

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4125 on: Yesterday at 10:57:30 pm »
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Yesterday at 06:28:08 pm
He's "folksy", funny, witty and smart. I had not heard about him until a few days ago, but a couple of videos of his interviews and I admit I'm extremely impressed.

If the younger voters don't mind he looks older than he is (60), it should be between him and Kelly. Shapiro unfortunately may alienate a lot of younger voters due to his recent comments against pro-Palestinian protesters.

In today's interview on CNN he said something like: "Trump has been in national politics for 6 and a half years, but nobody has actually seen him laugh. That's really weird".


 ;D ;D ;D
Logged
Offline TSC

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4126 on: Yesterday at 11:36:53 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 10:57:30 pm
In today's interview on CNN he said something like: "Trump has been in national politics for 6 and a half years, but nobody has actually seen him laugh. That's really weird".


 ;D ;D ;D

When hes verbally abusing someone hell sometimes break into a maniacal grin, but like the clown in the film It.
Logged

Online SamLad

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4127 on: Today at 12:50:59 am »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 10:57:30 pm
In today's interview on CNN he said something like: "Trump has been in national politics for 6 and a half years, but nobody has actually seen him laugh. That's really weird".


 ;D ;D ;D
he added: "We've seen him laugh at people, but never with them".
Logged

Offline GreatEx

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4128 on: Today at 06:00:51 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 06:46:09 pm
I thought that was obviously what he meant. Get me in for four more years and all your problems (abortion, drag queen story time, uh not sure what else) will be fixed forever

The other interpretation is get me in again and project 2025 will install me as dictator forever and there will never be another election in this country

Which is more likely?

And the eternal question is, how much of this is intentional on his part? The whole say something garbled that probably means one thing but will definitely be taken as meaning another and get blown up everywhere - I think hes pretty cunning with his words in this way but hes not that clever

Im surprised the Harris campaign has gone with that bloodbath quote as well which was so obviously taken out of context, its a total misrepresentation of a fairly bland thing he actually said.

If people could just stick to the facts they could clearly make a solid case against him but theres always this need to over egg the pudding which just gives his fake news shouts credence. I mean using that bloodbath quote is literally fake news


I sort of agree, and I don't know anything about this bloodbath comment or its context, but how is it literally fake news if he definitely made the comment?

Trump frequently uses violent language in a slightly ambiguous way that gives him plausible deniability in the eyes of his supporters, but it still contributes to a political climate where actual violence is more likely. Biden has been criticised for talking about "having Trump in our sights" before he got shot, so it's only fair that Trump gets condemned for the more frequent and explicit language he uses.

I guess where his critics get it wrong is by aiming at a specific interpretation of his words rather than how they *could* be interpreted or the effect they have on the political discourse.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4129 on: Today at 07:41:30 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 01:58:49 am
Can't believe that he said "I'm not a Christian"

 Was amazing.

I can't believe there are people saying he didn't say that :D
Logged
Online Red Beret

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4130 on: Today at 08:19:38 am »
John Oliver's research team contacted Vance's team for confirmation on whether Vance had sex with a couch because fact checkers could only verify it wasn't mentioned in the originally stated source. They hung up on them. So Oliver's people sent a follow up email ;D

They then proceeded to have a segment of "sexy" couches on the show. :lmao
Logged
Online RJH

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4131 on: Today at 08:28:39 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 01:40:30 am
Regarding the "won't need to vote again", I assume that, given the audience, what he means is that he will criminalise all abortion, then SSM, contraception and,  if time permits, extra marital sex (except in cases of cousin or sibling), since those are the only things motivating the christofascists to engage in the democratic process. But it obviously opens him up to dictator soundbites , not that he would care because his people would support that too.

In other news, Harris is now officially the greatest candidate for high office in the history of the planet:


Should have gone with "Abortions for some, miniature American flags for others"
Logged

Offline Giono

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4132 on: Today at 09:54:05 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:36:53 pm
When hes verbally abusing someone hell sometimes break into a maniacal grin, but like the clown in the film It.

Here is Tim Walz's interview. I love how he fires back at the accusation of being too liberal: "I feed kids and send them to college, what a monster!"  ;D


https://youtu.be/Y0v3LumeXpI?si=GwMpU2SsACGeD1TO
Logged
Online SamLad

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4133 on: Today at 01:32:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:19:38 am
John Oliver's research team contacted Vance's team for confirmation on whether Vance had sex with a couch because fact checkers could only verify it wasn't mentioned in the originally stated source. They hung up on them. So Oliver's people sent a follow up email ;D

They then proceeded to have a segment of "sexy" couches on the show. :lmao
this is great  :)

The New York City Sanitation Department seemed to subtweet Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), former President Donald Trumps running mate, with a suspiciously timed message about disposing of sofas.

Have a couch you just... dont love anymore? the agency wrote on X and other social media sites on Sunday, followed by instructions on how to discard it.

The post included an image of a couch with some questionable stains:

Have a couch you just...don't love anymore? Set it out the night before your TRASH ONLY (not recycling) collection day. pic.twitter.com/DUhX4uDVtk

 NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) July 28, 2024
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4134 on: Today at 02:12:32 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:32:37 pm
this is great  :)

The New York City Sanitation Department seemed to subtweet Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), former President Donald Trumps running mate, with a suspiciously timed message about disposing of sofas.

Have a couch you just... dont love anymore? the agency wrote on X and other social media sites on Sunday, followed by instructions on how to discard it.

The post included an image of a couch with some questionable stains:

Have a couch you just...don't love anymore? Set it out the night before your TRASH ONLY (not recycling) collection day. pic.twitter.com/DUhX4uDVtk

 NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) July 28, 2024
;D
Logged
Online Mumm-Ra

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4135 on: Today at 03:30:17 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 06:00:51 am
I sort of agree, and I don't know anything about this bloodbath comment or its context, but how is it literally fake news if he definitely made the comment?

Trump frequently uses violent language in a slightly ambiguous way that gives him plausible deniability in the eyes of his supporters, but it still contributes to a political climate where actual violence is more likely. Biden has been criticised for talking about "having Trump in our sights" before he got shot, so it's only fair that Trump gets condemned for the more frequent and explicit language he uses.

I guess where his critics get it wrong is by aiming at a specific interpretation of his words rather than how they *could* be interpreted or the effect they have on the political discourse.


The bloodbath thing was a classic example of wilfully taking a partial quote out of context and using it to generate clicks, imo

Search on youtube for 'Trump bloodbath' and see all the videos that come up, and look at the titles. It's all 'Trump warns of bloodbath if he is not elected' which is pretty shocking, right? Certainly got my attention

Here's an example of how it was reported:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7LEPMEg20Ck" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7LEPMEg20Ck</a>

Here's a clip that starts with the soundbite and then has the full context:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Qh8HqfBJXiA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Qh8HqfBJXiA</a>

Judge for yourself what he was talking about. Very disingenuous of Harris' campaign to use that line
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4136 on: Today at 04:05:02 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 03:30:17 pm

The bloodbath thing was a classic example of wilfully taking a partial quote out of context and using it to generate clicks, imo

Search on youtube for 'Trump bloodbath' and see all the videos that come up, and look at the titles. It's all 'Trump warns of bloodbath if he is not elected' which is pretty shocking, right? Certainly got my attention

Here's an example of how it was reported:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7LEPMEg20Ck" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7LEPMEg20Ck</a>

Here's a clip that starts with the soundbite and then has the full context:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Qh8HqfBJXiA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Qh8HqfBJXiA</a>

Judge for yourself what he was talking about. Very disingenuous of Harris' campaign to use that line


None of this is healthy for the country, you saw Trump employ it in 2016 and 2020 and the Democrats are employing it now. One of the main problems is the psychological impact it has on your own side and this can be seen perfectly with the MAGA lot. If you, for electoral reasons employ deceptive tactics the people you are seeking to deceive is not your opponent but your own supporters. You need to convince your own supporters of certain lies as your supporters (whether media or individuals) will be the ones to propagate the lies.

You then have your own supporters believing something is real when it is fake. If this is done on a large enough scale and for long enough you are conditioning your own supporters to live an alternative reality and you end up with something like Qanon.

Lies in politics are a wretched thing and probably not a good tactic anyway, the people who will decide this election are the independents and they are independent because they are less susceptable to ideological indoctrination from either side and are better at sniffing out bullshit. The crucial factor in this election could even be, who lies the least.
Logged

Online Corkboy

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4137 on: Today at 04:16:14 pm »
If your opponent deliberately says things which are capable of more than one interpretation, it is not lying to focus on the interpretation which is more damaging to your opponent. In fact, not doing so is political malpractice.

Trump probably didn't literally mean bloodbath but he was happy to let people believe what they wanted when he used the phrase. Similarly, when he referred to christians not having to vote next time, he probably meant that he would have used his four years to accomplish everything that concerned them but it would be stupid not to at least seek clarification or a denial, otherwise his double meaning sails along unmolested (unlike his female victims).

Here's another example. Trump is not a convicted rapist but I have no problem saying he is because at the very least, some trumper is going to have to say no, he wasn't *actually convicted*, he was only adjudged and meanwhile we're still talking about him being some sort of rapist.
Logged

Online Mumm-Ra

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4138 on: Today at 04:58:59 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 04:16:14 pm
If your opponent deliberately says things which are capable of more than one interpretation, it is not lying to focus on the interpretation which is more damaging to your opponent. In fact, not doing so is political malpractice.

Trump probably didn't literally mean bloodbath but he was happy to let people believe what they wanted when he used the phrase. Similarly, when he referred to christians not having to vote next time, he probably meant that he would have used his four years to accomplish everything that concerned them but it would be stupid not to at least seek clarification or a denial, otherwise his double meaning sails along unmolested (unlike his female victims).

Here's another example. Trump is not a convicted rapist but I have no problem saying he is because at the very least, some trumper is going to have to say no, he wasn't *actually convicted*, he was only adjudged and meanwhile we're still talking about him being some sort of rapist.

Every day we come online and see hundreds of headlines, memes, news snippets that give us our dopamine hits, trigger our fear and loathing responses, and they shape our worldview. When those are fake, and our emotions are getting pulled around by shit that is just not accurate, that's a BAD THING

If I see something that is shocking, and reinforces my view of something (like the bloodbath quote) and then later I find out that I was misled, I'm pissed off. I hate that. I'm going to look at whatever source just misled me and messed me around very differently in the future, I don't care if it misled me in the 'right' way. In fact that might make it more annoying

As for your last paragraph, c'mon man. There's a veritable ocean of shit out there online do you really want to be adding to it?
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4139 on: Today at 05:48:41 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 04:16:14 pm
If your opponent deliberately says things which are capable of more than one interpretation, it is not lying to focus on the interpretation which is more damaging to your opponent. In fact, not doing so is political malpractice.

Trump probably didn't literally mean bloodbath but he was happy to let people believe what they wanted when he used the phrase. Similarly, when he referred to christians not having to vote next time, he probably meant that he would have used his four years to accomplish everything that concerned them but it would be stupid not to at least seek clarification or a denial, otherwise his double meaning sails along unmolested (unlike his female victims).

Here's another example. Trump is not a convicted rapist but I have no problem saying he is because at the very least, some trumper is going to have to say no, he wasn't *actually convicted*, he was only adjudged and meanwhile we're still talking about him being some sort of rapist.
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 04:58:59 pm
Every day we come online and see hundreds of headlines, memes, news snippets that give us our dopamine hits, trigger our fear and loathing responses, and they shape our worldview. When those are fake, and our emotions are getting pulled around by shit that is just not accurate, that's a BAD THING

If I see something that is shocking, and reinforces my view of something (like the bloodbath quote) and then later I find out that I was misled, I'm pissed off. I hate that. I'm going to look at whatever source just misled me and messed me around very differently in the future, I don't care if it misled me in the 'right' way. In fact that might make it more annoying

As for your last paragraph, c'mon man. There's a veritable ocean of shit out there online do you really want to be adding to it?
Does the statement, 'Trump is a rapist' help clarify this for you? Because that's what he is.

https://archive.is/pz5aA
Logged
Online Peabee

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4140 on: Today at 06:06:32 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 04:58:59 pm
Every day we come online and see hundreds of headlines, memes, news snippets that give us our dopamine hits, trigger our fear and loathing responses, and they shape our worldview. When those are fake, and our emotions are getting pulled around by shit that is just not accurate, that's a BAD THING

If I see something that is shocking, and reinforces my view of something (like the bloodbath quote) and then later I find out that I was misled, I'm pissed off. I hate that. I'm going to look at whatever source just misled me and messed me around very differently in the future, I don't care if it misled me in the 'right' way. In fact that might make it more annoying

As for your last paragraph, c'mon man. There's a veritable ocean of shit out there online do you really want to be adding to it?

You're describing the strategy of the Trump campaign.
Logged
Online Mumm-Ra

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4141 on: Today at 06:15:28 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:06:32 pm
You're describing the strategy of the Trump campaign.

I know, and it's a bad thing. It's toxic, it's poisoning our brains on a daily basis and it should be called out whenever you see it

Do you think it's OK if it's done by the good guys because the bad guys do it too?
Logged

Online Mumm-Ra

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4142 on: Today at 06:25:27 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:48:41 pm
Does the statement, 'Trump is a rapist' help clarify this for you? Because that's what he is.

https://archive.is/pz5aA

Not like you to completely miss the point Jiminy
Logged
