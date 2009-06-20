

The bloodbath thing was a classic example of wilfully taking a partial quote out of context and using it to generate clicks, imo



Search on youtube for 'Trump bloodbath' and see all the videos that come up, and look at the titles. It's all 'Trump warns of bloodbath if he is not elected' which is pretty shocking, right? Certainly got my attention



Here's an example of how it was reported:



Here's a clip that starts with the soundbite and then has the full context:



Judge for yourself what he was talking about. Very disingenuous of Harris' campaign to use that line





None of this is healthy for the country, you saw Trump employ it in 2016 and 2020 and the Democrats are employing it now. One of the main problems is the psychological impact it has on your own side and this can be seen perfectly with the MAGA lot. If you, for electoral reasons employ deceptive tactics the people you are seeking to deceive is not your opponent but your own supporters. You need to convince your own supporters of certain lies as your supporters (whether media or individuals) will be the ones to propagate the lies.You then have your own supporters believing something is real when it is fake. If this is done on a large enough scale and for long enough you are conditioning your own supporters to live an alternative reality and you end up with something like Qanon.Lies in politics are a wretched thing and probably not a good tactic anyway, the people who will decide this election are the independents and they are independent because they are less susceptable to ideological indoctrination from either side and are better at sniffing out bullshit. The crucial factor in this election could even be, who lies the least.