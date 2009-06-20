« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 99 100 101 102 103 [104]   Go Down

Author Topic: Democrat party leader nomination thread  (Read 249169 times)

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4120 on: Yesterday at 06:46:09 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 01:40:30 am
Regarding the "won't need to vote again", I assume that, given the audience, what he means is that he will criminalise all abortion, then SSM, contraception and,  if time permits, extra marital sex (except in cases of cousin or sibling), since those are the only things motivating the christofascists to engage in the democratic process. But it obviously opens him up to dictator soundbites , not that he would care because his people would support that too.



I thought that was obviously what he meant. Get me in for four more years and all your problems (abortion, drag queen story time, uh not sure what else) will be fixed forever

The other interpretation is get me in again and project 2025 will install me as dictator forever and there will never be another election in this country

Which is more likely?

And the eternal question is, how much of this is intentional on his part? The whole say something garbled that probably means one thing but will definitely be taken as meaning another and get blown up everywhere - I think hes pretty cunning with his words in this way but hes not that clever

Im surprised the Harris campaign has gone with that bloodbath quote as well which was so obviously taken out of context, its a total misrepresentation of a fairly bland thing he actually said.

If people could just stick to the facts they could clearly make a solid case against him but theres always this need to over egg the pudding which just gives his fake news shouts credence. I mean using that bloodbath quote is literally fake news
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,979
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4121 on: Yesterday at 07:30:55 pm »
"I like guys that weren't crucified.  Barabbas.  Now there was a badass!"
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,230
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4122 on: Yesterday at 07:54:20 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 07:30:55 pm
"I like guys that weren't crucified.  Barabbas.  Now there was a badass!"

I prefer Messiahs who don't have to resurrect after three days.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,812
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4123 on: Yesterday at 07:56:10 pm »
Quote from: John C on July 22, 2024, 11:07:56 pm
Kamala getting stuck right in to Trump here in her speech. Good on her.
The 22nd of July seems so long ago now doesn't it.
When Kamala weighed in to Trump within hours of Biden withdrawing it was music to my ears, but I did wonder if she'd gone on the offensive a bit too early.
But now I know it's absolutely necessary. And it must continue alongside her own policy statements.

I can't wait to see what her strategists have got lined up for the coming weeks, I'd love her to call out the pathetic family members who standby Trump and Vance's vile rhetoric, but there's something I'd love her to ask the public -
How many of you have benefited from Joe Biden's Infrastructure Bill and how many of you have benefited from Jarard Kushner getting $2b from the Saudis.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4124 on: Yesterday at 08:27:26 pm »
good line, that John.
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,250
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4125 on: Yesterday at 10:57:30 pm »
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Yesterday at 06:28:08 pm
He's "folksy", funny, witty and smart. I had not heard about him until a few days ago, but a couple of videos of his interviews and I admit I'm extremely impressed.

If the younger voters don't mind he looks older than he is (60), it should be between him and Kelly. Shapiro unfortunately may alienate a lot of younger voters due to his recent comments against pro-Palestinian protesters.

In today's interview on CNN he said something like: "Trump has been in national politics for 6 and a half years, but nobody has actually seen him laugh. That's really weird".


 ;D ;D ;D
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4126 on: Yesterday at 11:36:53 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 10:57:30 pm
In today's interview on CNN he said something like: "Trump has been in national politics for 6 and a half years, but nobody has actually seen him laugh. That's really weird".


 ;D ;D ;D

When hes verbally abusing someone hell sometimes break into a maniacal grin, but like the clown in the film It.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4127 on: Today at 12:50:59 am »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 10:57:30 pm
In today's interview on CNN he said something like: "Trump has been in national politics for 6 and a half years, but nobody has actually seen him laugh. That's really weird".


 ;D ;D ;D
he added: "We've seen him laugh at people, but never with them".
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,569
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4128 on: Today at 06:00:51 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 06:46:09 pm
I thought that was obviously what he meant. Get me in for four more years and all your problems (abortion, drag queen story time, uh not sure what else) will be fixed forever

The other interpretation is get me in again and project 2025 will install me as dictator forever and there will never be another election in this country

Which is more likely?

And the eternal question is, how much of this is intentional on his part? The whole say something garbled that probably means one thing but will definitely be taken as meaning another and get blown up everywhere - I think hes pretty cunning with his words in this way but hes not that clever

Im surprised the Harris campaign has gone with that bloodbath quote as well which was so obviously taken out of context, its a total misrepresentation of a fairly bland thing he actually said.

If people could just stick to the facts they could clearly make a solid case against him but theres always this need to over egg the pudding which just gives his fake news shouts credence. I mean using that bloodbath quote is literally fake news


I sort of agree, and I don't know anything about this bloodbath comment or its context, but how is it literally fake news if he definitely made the comment?

Trump frequently uses violent language in a slightly ambiguous way that gives him plausible deniability in the eyes of his supporters, but it still contributes to a political climate where actual violence is more likely. Biden has been criticised for talking about "having Trump in our sights" before he got shot, so it's only fair that Trump gets condemned for the more frequent and explicit language he uses.

I guess where his critics get it wrong is by aiming at a specific interpretation of his words rather than how they *could* be interpreted or the effect they have on the political discourse.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,436
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4129 on: Today at 07:41:30 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 01:58:49 am
Can't believe that he said "I'm not a Christian"

 Was amazing.

I can't believe there are people saying he didn't say that :D
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.
Pages: 1 ... 99 100 101 102 103 [104]   Go Up
« previous next »
 