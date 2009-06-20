Regarding the "won't need to vote again", I assume that, given the audience, what he means is that he will criminalise all abortion, then SSM, contraception and, if time permits, extra marital sex (except in cases of cousin or sibling), since those are the only things motivating the christofascists to engage in the democratic process. But it obviously opens him up to dictator soundbites , not that he would care because his people would support that too.







I thought that was obviously what he meant. Get me in for four more years and all your problems (abortion, drag queen story time, uh not sure what else) will be fixed foreverThe other interpretation is get me in again and project 2025 will install me as dictator forever and there will never be another election in this countryWhich is more likely?And the eternal question is, how much of this is intentional on his part? The whole say something garbled that probably means one thing but will definitely be taken as meaning another and get blown up everywhere - I think hes pretty cunning with his words in this way but hes not that cleverIm surprised the Harris campaign has gone with that bloodbath quote as well which was so obviously taken out of context, its a total misrepresentation of a fairly bland thing he actually said.If people could just stick to the facts they could clearly make a solid case against him but theres always this need to over egg the pudding which just gives his fake news shouts credence. I mean using that bloodbath quote is literally fake news