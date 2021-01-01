« previous next »
Democrat party leader nomination thread

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Yesterday at 08:01:33 pm
great stuff ....

Vice President Kamala Harris campaign is sharply criticizing former President Donald Trumps speech at the Turning Point Action Believers Summit on Friday night.

Harris spokesperson James Singer issued a statement on what the campaign called Trumps strange speech.

Tonight, Donald Trump couldnt pronounce words, insulted the faith of Jewish and Catholic Americans, lied about the election (again), lied about other stuff, bragged about repealing Roe, proposed cutting billions in education funding, announced he would appoint more extremist judges, revealed he planned to fill a second Trump term with more criminals like himself, attacked lawful voting, went on and on and on, and generally sounded like someone you wouldnt want to sit near at a restaurant  let alone be President of the United States, Singer said.

America can do better than the bitter, bizarre, and backward looking delusions of criminal Donald Trump. Vice President Kamala Harris offers a vision for Americas future focused on freedom, opportunity, and security, the spokesperson added.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Yesterday at 08:27:44 pm
America can do better than the bitter, bizarre, and backward looking delusions of criminal Donald Trump. Vice President Kamala Harris offers a vision for Americas future focused on freedom, opportunity, and security,

strong stuff. Nice. And long overdue.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Yesterday at 09:00:23 pm
Very early days of course.  But on intelligence alone surely the big orange monster will become yesterdays news.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Yesterday at 09:05:42 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:00:23 pm
Very early days of course.  But on intelligence alone surely the big orange monster will become yesterdays news.
it's the intelligence of the average US voter that is the concern.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Yesterday at 09:17:24 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:05:42 pm
it's the intelligence of the average US voter that is the concern.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vs9ZpZJPgSA&t=140s
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Yesterday at 09:37:09 pm
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Yesterday at 09:40:59 pm
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Yesterday at 10:06:42 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:17:24 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vs9ZpZJPgSA&t=140s

As bad as that may be, same output may be similarl with some sort of exercise among voters here (UK).  As long as the majority vote against Trump then all will be good in the world.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Yesterday at 10:22:06 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:06:42 pm
As bad as that may be, same output may be similarl with some sort of exercise among voters here (UK).  As long as the majority vote against Trump then all will be good in the world.
That's what I thought at first then began to wonder, I think you would struggle to find people as thick as that in the UK. some of the questions. name the  countries bordering USA, errm errm. ask that question in the UK, Scotland and Wales, you would go all day without finding a adult who didn't know that. 3 rd month of the year, 7+7+7...
It's down to parents as well, how could they grow up without them noticing they didn't know the months of the year, couldn't add up 7+7+7. I think the majority of parents would have been aware of this before they left primary school never mind a adult.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Yesterday at 10:34:19 pm
Heavy change in the odds for the Dem VP happening now, Josh Shapiro becoming favourite with Mark Kelly and Roy Cooper on the drift.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Yesterday at 10:38:28 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 10:34:19 pm
Heavy change in the odds for the Dem VP happening now, Josh Shapiro becoming favourite with Mark Kelly and Roy Cooper on the drift.

I know very little about him. I know he beat Mastriano by 15 points in Pennsylvania, but is it wrong for me to be worried that it wasn't more than that? Mastriano is pretty heavy on the "scary nutjob" scale.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Yesterday at 10:41:45 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 10:34:19 pm
Heavy change in the odds for the Dem VP happening now, Josh Shapiro becoming favourite with Mark Kelly and Roy Cooper on the drift.

Who's Sunak lumping on ?
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Yesterday at 10:44:09 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 10:38:28 pm
I know very little about him. I know he beat Mastriano by 15 points in Pennsylvania, but is it wrong for me to be worried that it wasn't more than that? Mastriano is pretty heavy on the "scary nutjob" scale.

Don't know much, I was hoping for Mark Kelly as he's got a good story, think Shapiro has been in politics all his life and maybe a bit similar in vibe to Kamala, good speaker though to give him his due.

Can't find any news to back up the odds change so nothing is certain but someone's heard something, whether it's accurate only time will tell but the odds movement suggests something's going on.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Yesterday at 11:09:40 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 04:12:50 pm
And don't forget a further mini-boost is due for Harris when she announces her VP.
It's all only going one way imo, an upwards trajectory for the Kamala campaign.

"We're no going back".

Early August VP pick will be a mini boost.
Mid August Convention another
Then early Sept debate
Then mid Sept Trump sentencing

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Yesterday at 11:11:01 pm
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 04:28:43 pm
Trump has telling his audience that he's going to fix it so they never have to vote again. Should add a few more Dem voters

He specifically comforted "Christians" repeatedly that he will make it so they don't have to vote again....

 
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Yesterday at 11:14:40 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:00:23 pm
Very early days of course.  But on intelligence alone surely the big orange monster will become yesterdays news.

Plus he's weird.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Yesterday at 11:23:23 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:17:24 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vs9ZpZJPgSA&t=140s

For me that video definitely had a 'Beavis and Butthead' feel to it making me think that dumb American teenagers is not an entirely new phenomenon.

Secondly I notice that all of the interviews seem to be filmed in the same area, so I'm wondering if it is some sort of a get together for dumb assess or perhaps a 'Dime Bar' convention? I just wonder how representative it is of the teenage population as they must have a good percentage go off to college after meeting the entry requirements. There are also a lot of bright kids over there, I watch Battlebots and there are no thicko's on there.
 ;D
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Yesterday at 11:52:51 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:37:09 pm


Just imagine you're working for his campaign and he comes out with something like that. It's all kinds of stupid. He doesn't need to get his people to vote, he needs to keep people from voting for Harris/the Democrats. With stuff like that, he's telling them to go out and vote to keep him out of the White House, so they get another choice in four years. He'll probably come out and say he didn't mean there won't be another election in four years, but that he'll fix everything once he wins this one and then he doesn't care who takes over after him, because everything will be perfect. Still, not a great message and basically saying it's not about the country, but all about him winning the election and then not giving a fuck anymore, because he can't run again in four years.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 12:08:24 am
It's nuts that this is even a fucking contest. What are the "independents" over there smoking ffs?

Nobody in America seems to realise that the rules have changes and that the very foundation of their nation is at fucking risk. At least, nobody who has a vote that counts. To think you can be umming and ahhing at this stage. Fuck's sake.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 01:40:30 am
Regarding the "won't need to vote again", I assume that, given the audience, what he means is that he will criminalise all abortion, then SSM, contraception and,  if time permits, extra marital sex (except in cases of cousin or sibling), since those are the only things motivating the christofascists to engage in the democratic process. But it obviously opens him up to dictator soundbites , not that he would care because his people would support that too.

In other news, Harris is now officially the greatest candidate for high office in the history of the planet:
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 01:58:49 am
Can't believe that he said "I'm not a Christian"

 Was amazing.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 03:23:17 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:40:30 am
In other news, Harris is now officially the greatest candidate for high office in the history of the planet:


I was very disappointed to read that the clip was recorded years ago. Still great, though.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 05:48:26 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:58:49 am
Can't believe that he said "I'm not a Christian"

 Was amazing.

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 12:28:35 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:22:06 pm
That's what I thought at first then began to wonder, I think you would struggle to find people as thick as that in the UK. some of the questions. name the  countries bordering USA, errm errm. ask that question in the UK, Scotland and Wales, you would go all day without finding a adult who didn't know that. 3 rd month of the year, 7+7+7...
It's down to parents as well, how could they grow up without them noticing they didn't know the months of the year, couldn't add up 7+7+7. I think the majority of parents would have been aware of this before they left primary school never mind a adult.

I've seen UK vox pops where people sadly don't know, or pretend to not know, that stuff. Certain people play up to being stupid. I've seen it myself plenty. There's a whole generation of "Scouse birds" who play up to being an air-head, even when they're clearly smarter than that. Fuck knows why.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 12:31:40 pm
Welcome to the 21st century. Where being thick as mince gets you noticed.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 12:51:42 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 12:28:35 pm
I've seen UK vox pops where people sadly don't know, or pretend to not know, that stuff. Certain people play up to being stupid. I've seen it myself plenty. There's a whole generation of "Scouse birds" who play up to being an air-head, even when they're clearly smarter than that. Fuck knows why.
I can understand where the Scouse girls are coming from. if someone stops you in the street and asks you what 7+7+7 is then I imagine some will take it as insult and come back at them sarcastically,  they would most likely do it to take the piss out of the person who asked them the question and that's fine but they still know the answers to the questions. I can't see anyone in that video taking the pi... myself.

There were a few questions that were more about how we form logical conclusions rather than general knowledge. eg which 2 countries fought out the Mexican/American war. the information to form a opinion was given to them but they never even considered that information to help them form a opinion.
This explains why people struggle to see the dangers some politicians pose, they can't pick out important facts to help them form opinions.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 01:27:05 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:58:49 am
Can't believe that he said "I'm not a Christian"

 Was amazing.
haven't heard it myself but a lot of ppl think he said "I'm a Christian"  - audio pretty unclear apparently.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 03:22:44 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:58:49 am
Can't believe that he said "I'm not a Christian"

 Was amazing.

No. He was kissing Christianist ani. (Plural of anus)
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 03:35:33 pm
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 03:48:49 pm
Assuming that Trump gets battered (Fingers crossed!) - could this be a turning point for the popularist bullshit merchants like Truss, Johnson, Frottage and the like?
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 04:01:17 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:48:49 pm
Assuming that Trump gets battered (Fingers crossed!) - could this be a turning point for the popularist bullshit merchants like Truss, Johnson, Frottage and the like?
don't forget the French leftists banded together to keep their fascist loonies at bay.  promising signs but a long way to go - these bastards never give up.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 04:13:51 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:27:05 pm
haven't heard it myself but a lot of ppl think he said "I'm a Christian"  - audio pretty unclear apparently.

It's definitely "I'm not a Christian". And it was consistent with the tone of the speech in which he seemed to be addressing a special interest minority group - in this case Christians. When he said "I love you Christians" he was implicitly putting distance between them and himself again. Or acknowledging the distance. He might as well have said "I love you Jews" or "I love you Firefighters" - as in "I'm not one of you, but I love you."

Being drunk on his own rhetoric, what he clearly forgot is that it helps in America - especially Stupid America where his votes are - if you are a Christian yourself.

It won't damage him though. Trump could say that Jesus Christ was a Coward and a Failure and he would still get the votes of the Christian fundamentalists. They believe in him much more than they do in the religion. And they're right to do so of course.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 04:22:43 pm
LOL....


@PpollingNumbers
#New Favorability Poll

🔵 Harris
Favourable 43% (+8 From last poll)
Unfavorable 42% (-4)

🔴 Trump
Favourable 36% (-4)
Unfavorable 52% (+1)

🔴 Vance
Favourable 24%
Unfavorable 39%

IPSOS - 1200 RV
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 04:27:14 pm
Just saw Tim Walz interviewed on CNN's State of the Nation and he knocked it out of the park. He could be an excellent partner for Harris.

He won a traditionally repug district in congrss 2x. A district that is now held by the repugs again. And he took it by beating a 6 term repug incumbent

He is a military veteran and has served 24 years including national guard. He is a gun owner.

Has been Minnesota governor since 2018.
- initiated free school meals
- free college for low income students
- codified abortion rights
- initiated paid leave
- legalized marijuana
- banned non-compete agreements
- fire arm background checks

Minnesota is a leader in the US for reducing rents and rental construction.


He is originally from Nebraska and speaks with a ground-level optimism. He could be very helpful in rural areas of PA, Wisc and Michigan.

That is damn impressive. He can talk policies from experience and he knows how to connect to repugs.
