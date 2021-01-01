great stuff ....
Vice President Kamala Harris campaign is sharply criticizing former President Donald Trumps speech at the Turning Point Action Believers Summit on Friday night.
Harris spokesperson James Singer issued a statement on what the campaign called Trumps strange speech.
Tonight, Donald Trump couldnt pronounce words, insulted the faith of Jewish and Catholic Americans, lied about the election (again), lied about other stuff, bragged about repealing Roe, proposed cutting billions in education funding, announced he would appoint more extremist judges, revealed he planned to fill a second Trump term with more criminals like himself, attacked lawful voting, went on and on and on, and generally sounded like someone you wouldnt want to sit near at a restaurant let alone be President of the United States, Singer said.
America can do better than the bitter, bizarre, and backward looking delusions of criminal Donald Trump. Vice President Kamala Harris offers a vision for Americas future focused on freedom, opportunity, and security, the spokesperson added.