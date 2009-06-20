« previous next »
Democrat party leader nomination thread

Yorkykopite

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4040 on: Today at 05:50:27 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 02:59:45 pm
People here do seem really enthused by her though, normally there would be some more reasoning given behind that. I don't think Bob's being disingenuous at all


I'm getting enthused by her simply because it seems like she might be able to beat Trump. Biden didn't by the end. That's the 'qualification'. She was in pole position and the Biden money would come to her. That was another 'qualification'. She's not corrupt, she's not noticeably incompetent, she has some experience of high office, she has a serious legal mind, she has a bit of charisma, she seems articulate. she's much younger than the doddery old guy she's facing. She's not a fascist like he is. Beyond these things it hardly matters what other 'qualifications' she has.
oldfordie

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4041 on: Today at 05:51:18 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 05:16:42 pm
Obviously being over in the UK I never had any of those poor impressions you had, she was just there, as to be fair most VP's are to people over in the UK. It does seem a weird role, over here deputy prime ministers usually grab a few important briefs and get known for that, the deputy stuff usually only coming apparent when they have to step into the PMs shoes if they are away.

So when Biden finally handed his notice in the only impression I had of her was she was a bit of a crap non entity and that impression I picked up right here on RAWK. When discussing alternatives to Biden she was routinely dismissed by people commenting.

Then all of a sudden in a blink of an eye she's the saviour, she's amazing etc etc. I'm like how's that happened, you couldn't read a good word about her a month ago. So I made the fatal mistake of asking a couple of questions about her 😁
I think people are impressed by her qualities, intelligence, drive and determination to take Trump on, she has shown this for all to see, they aren't suddenly saying wow am impressed by her CV, that will make her a great President. your the only person prioritising her CV

Bidens CV was impressive but that never won me over, it was what he wanted to bring about and the way he argued for it.
Starmers CV is impressive but that's not what won me over, it was what he wanted to bring about and how he would do it that impressed me.
jambutty

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4042 on: Today at 05:52:10 pm
If 'big ticket items' means legislation, remember in America, successful politicians are losing voters to rank amateurs blaming the flaws of that good legislation.

And no Presidential candidate ever had a better CV than Hillary.

Doesn't matter anyroad.

In America, the best looking candidate usually wins.

Finally we've got a winner.

Mumm-Ra

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4043 on: Today at 06:02:56 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:50:27 pm
I'm getting enthused by her simply because it seems like she might be able to beat Trump. Biden didn't by the end. That's the 'qualification'. She was in pole position and the Biden money would come to her. That was another 'qualification'. She's not corrupt, she's not noticeably incompetent, she has some experience of high office, she has a serious legal mind, she has a bit of charisma, she seems articulate. she's much younger than the doddery old guy she's facing. She's not a fascist like he is. Beyond these things it hardly matters what other 'qualifications' she has.

A perfectly reasonable take
So Howard Philips

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4044 on: Today at 06:09:32 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:50:27 pm
I'm getting enthused by her simply because it seems like she might be able to beat Trump. Biden didn't by the end. That's the 'qualification'. She was in pole position and the Biden money would come to her. That was another 'qualification'. She's not corrupt, she's not noticeably incompetent, she has some experience of high office, she has a serious legal mind, she has a bit of charisma, she seems articulate. she's much younger than the doddery old guy she's facing. She's not a fascist like he is. Beyond these things it hardly matters what other 'qualifications' she has.

And looking at the TikTok video shes a way better dancer than Theresa May.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4045 on: Today at 06:16:59 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 06:09:32 pm
And looking at the TikTok video shes a way better dancer than Theresa May.
So is Trump.
skipper757

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4046 on: Today at 06:28:26 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 06:16:59 pm
So is Trump. everyone

 ;D

It's a low bar.
Giono

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4047 on: Today at 08:10:29 pm
People using her 2019 presidential run as something to label her going forward are misguided.


That was a crazy nomination contest. It was during a period where she was being attacked for her tough on crime attitude as AG in California. And this was at a period when that was not seen as cool in the Democratic party. Hell it was Tulsi F Gabbard who went to town on her about her AG track record in her last  debate. It waa also a race where Bernie and Warren were strong and were dragging everyone to the left while Trump was president. So Harris tacked left of where she normally is cause Biden was in the right of centre lane.


She is a centrist or maybe left of centre. She ain't a lefty.


For example: These days she is touting her law enforcement bonafides. What was a liability in 2019 when running for the Dem nomination is now an asset running for president in 2024 and looking for votes in the burbs.
jambutty

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4048 on: Today at 08:55:44 pm
She was America's choice to have Joe's back.

Nuff said.
SamLad

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4049 on: Today at 10:05:32 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/article/2024/jul/26/kamala-harris-media

The media is already failing in its duty to fairly cover Kamala Harris

In the few days since Kamala Harris began her 2024 campaign for president, the media has shown us where some of their coverage is headed: no place good.

Both the rightwing and traditional media are making some predictable blunders. Add in the swill that circulates endlessly on the social media platforms, and youve got a mess.

Take, for example, the recent coverage of a Republican congressmans smear of Harris. One hundred percent she is a DEI hire, Tim Burchett of Tennessee said on CNN, using the acronym for diversity, equity and inclusion to claim that she was ascending because of her race, not on merit. Her record is abysmal at best.

An NBC headline was one of many to hand a giant megaphone to this racist trope: GOP Rep Tim Burchett calls Kamala Harris a DEI vice-president. Plenty of others did the same  parroting and thus amplifying the slur.

Some news organizations added a fig leaf to their coverage, like the Tampa TV station whose headline read: GOP representative called Harris a DEI hire: what does this mean?

There was a more responsible way to go. USA Today, for one, brought helpful context in a piece headlined: DEI candidate: whats behind the GOP attacks on Kamala Harris. It did a good job of explaining that this phrase is all part of the rights anti-woke culture wars. DEI has become GOP shorthand to impugn the qualifications of people of color who ascend to positions of power and influence. The reporter quoted the author Mita Mallick noting that the DEI label is an attempt to discredit, demoralize and disrespect leaders of color by labeling them diversity hires  or otherwise misappropriating the language of diversity, equity, and inclusion as thinly veiled racist insults. You come away with greater understanding.

Some insults are even more transparently racist, as when the perpetual liar and propagandist Kellyanne Conway went on Fox News in order to trash Harris: She does not speak well. She does not work hard. She should not be the standard bearer for the party.

These stereotypes, painting a woman of color as unintelligent and lazy, echo well-established white-grievance themes, causing the author Ruth Ben-Ghiat, who studies authoritarian movements, to warn: Propagandists know that you should build on existing prejudices when introducing a new hate object or theme.

Some commentary wasnt racist but just pointless  as when Katy Tur asked, on MSNBC, if Harris was the kind of person voters would want to have a beer with. The likeability question certainly seems to come up for women candidates more than men.

Its a familiar election-cycle cliche, but the former Chicago Tribune editor Mark Jacob didnt find it harmless. He posted his disgust: I want a president who wont turn our country into a fascist hellscape. Im not auditioning barstool partners.

Then there was the head-spinning opportunism of two columns in the Wall Street Journal by the same writer, Jason Riley, separated by only two weeks but managing to wildly contradict each other. The first headline, on 9 July: Kamala Harris would be the best Democratic choice. The second, on 23 July: Kamala Harris isnt the change Democrats need.

Parker Molloy, in her newsletter The Present Age, called it a textbook example of the intellectual dishonesty that plagues much of our political commentary.

This hollow punditry is all about being provocative; consistency be damned.

So far, Harris and her allies seem to be capable of flipping some stereotypes on their head. When JD Vances description of Harris and other urban career women  childless cat ladies who are miserable at their lives  resurfaced after he was named Donald Trumps running mate, his sexist diss went viral.

So did the backlash. Jennifer Aniston shot back at Vance, cat-lady apparel was sold at high volume, and Ella Emhoff posted on Instagram about her stepmother, also name-checking her brother: How can you be childless when you have cutie pie kids like Cole and I?

Still, sexist and racist tropes take their toll. To be sure, Harris deserves fair scrutiny from the press. But she doesnt deserve to be the target of smears and stereotypes amplified by journalists and pundits addicted to conflict-driven clicks.

As the election draws nearer, the media should consider the words of someone who has ridden in this rodeo.

Writing in the New York Times this week, Hillary Clinton predicted that Harriss record and character will be distorted and disparaged by a flood of disinformation and the kind of ugly prejudice were already hearing from Maga mouthpieces.

Everybody has a role to play to prevent the spread. The campaign must find a way to cut through the noise, and voters must be careful about what they believe and share, as she urged.

And I would add that the media must avoid spreading hateful stereotypes. Novembers election is far too consequential for that.
reddebs

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4050 on: Today at 10:34:48 pm
What's a Big Ticket and how is it relevant?
Red Beret

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #4051 on: Today at 11:11:02 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:34:48 pm
What's a Big Ticket and how is it relevant?

Some kind of notable achievement that catches the public's attention. Apparently you have to be like Rudy Giuliani and take down the mob.
