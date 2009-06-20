People here do seem really enthused by her though, normally there would be some more reasoning given behind that. I don't think Bob's being disingenuous at all



Of course he is. He keeps going on about "her record" and "what has she done", while still always coming back to his "Oh she was appointed by some evil Democrat leaders". The latter is his issue with Harris. Pure and simple. Her record doesn't matter, yet the question keeps being asked. His issue is that there was no process to make her the chosen one in the Democratic party. It doesn't matter that all kinds of groups are coming out in droves in support of her. Deosn't matter that there seems a massively positive vibe again about the Democratic party. It's all about "Oh, the democratic process hasn't been followed in an inner-party nomination. Why won't someone think of the children". In the real world, nobody gives a fuck, because that's not what this presidential election is about and if Harris wins, it will be because she was elected in a democratic process.