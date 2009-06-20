I've not criticised her, I've asked a couple of very basic questions about her credentials that bizarrely no one can seem to answer.
Weirdly some people seem to be getting the hump that these questions are even asked. A strange reaction all round.
District Attorney for 7 years
State Attorney General for 6 years
Senator for 4 years
VP for 4 years
Her CV is strong enough.
Maybe there's a lack of personal 'big ticket' achievement; I don't know. But by all accounts, up to becoming VP and being given an insoluble task (that she admittedly messed up the PR on), she was a picture of competence.
I don't want to whataboutery this, but you can point to a fair proportion of elected presidents whose credentials were no better. What, for instance, were that prick Dubya's credentials?
She's not my preference, and I think with proper planning to allow time for a full Primary, there were stronger candidates with likely a better chance of winning. But she's the Democrat pick and, with the danger that that orange shibag and the malevolent scum behind him in the shadows pose, seeking to impose their dystopian wetdream of oppression of personal freedoms for everyone, then it's vital that the Democrat candidate wins.
So people who don't want that orange wantstain and the neo-fascists dictating policy to win need to just rally behind Harris, even if that means holding their nose.