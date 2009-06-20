« previous next »
Reply #4000 on: Today at 03:10:03 pm
Popcorn's Art

Reply #4001 on: Today at 03:11:34 pm
Reply #4002 on: Today at 03:12:14 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 02:52:58 pm
At what? Being President? How the fuck would anyone know? She was a DA, then Attorney General of the most populous state, and she then got elected Senator and then VP. You already knew that.

As for being a good candidate, you're well capable of assessing that yourself, she's all over the internet.

It seems like you are a bit taken aback by the responses to your "I'm just asking questions" shtick but I'm not. Work it out for yourself, instead of adopting this wise old seer stance and making like everyone else on here has to sell her to you.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:53:04 pm
The choice is between Trump (a sociopathic lunatic) and Harris (the present Vice President, former Senator and state AG), and you two fools ask what are Harris's qualifications?

Simply state your true agenda and stop fucking around with your 'just asking questions' complete and utter shite shtick. No one here is buying it.
Our two posts were just a few seconds apart. I swear I had not read your comment first! ;D
Reply #4003 on: Today at 03:19:30 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 06:48:45 pm
What makes Kamala a good candidate to be President? What are her qualities. How has she demonstrated this in achievements?

I'd like to know because I simply can't find anything.

This is what I'm talking about. She has a colossal wiki entry, she's plastered all over the internet, she's the subject of dozens of news pieces, she has her own website, she has an official White House website detailing all her achievements and you "simply can't find anything"? How fucking hard did you look?
Reply #4004 on: Today at 03:22:49 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:10:47 pm
I've not criticised her, I've asked a couple of very basic questions about her credentials that bizarrely no one can seem to answer.

Weirdly some people seem to be getting the hump that these questions are even asked. A strange reaction all round.


District Attorney for 7 years
State Attorney General for 6 years
Senator for 4 years
VP for 4 years

Her CV is strong enough.

Maybe there's a lack of personal 'big ticket' achievement; I don't know. But by all accounts, up to becoming VP and being given an insoluble task (that she admittedly messed up the PR on), she was a picture of competence.

I don't want to whataboutery this, but you can point to a fair proportion of elected presidents whose credentials were no better. What, for instance, were that prick Dubya's credentials?


She's not my preference, and I think with proper planning to allow time for a full Primary, there were stronger candidates with likely a better chance of winning. But she's the Democrat pick and, with the danger that that orange shibag and the malevolent scum behind him in the shadows pose, seeking to impose their dystopian wetdream of oppression of personal freedoms for everyone, then it's vital that the Democrat candidate wins.


So people who don't want that orange wantstain and the neo-fascists dictating policy to win need to just rally behind Harris, even if that means holding their nose.

Reply #4005 on: Today at 03:28:18 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 03:19:30 pm
This is what I'm talking about. She has a colossal wiki entry, she's plastered all over the internet, she's the subject of dozens of news pieces, she has her own website, she has an official White House website detailing all her achievements and you "simply can't find anything"? How fucking hard did you look?

Why dont you give him some links to read then?

In the past when Ive told you my views I say on here can be backed up if you wanna search for it on the Internet, youre the first to tell me that if Im making a claim I have to back it up and provide links. Same logic should apply to you. 
Reply #4006 on: Today at 03:29:51 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 03:28:18 pm
In the past when Ive told you my views 

We laugh.
Reply #4007 on: Today at 03:30:37 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 02:59:45 pm
People here do seem really enthused by her though, normally there would be some more reasoning given behind that. I don't think Bob's being disingenuous at all

Of course he is. He keeps going on about "her record" and "what has she done", while still always coming back to his "Oh she was appointed by some evil Democrat leaders". The latter is his issue with Harris. Pure and simple. Her record doesn't matter, yet the question keeps being asked. His issue is that there was no process to make her the chosen one in the Democratic party. It doesn't matter that all kinds of groups are coming out in droves in support of her. Deosn't matter that there seems a massively positive vibe again about the Democratic party. It's all about "Oh, the democratic process hasn't been followed in an inner-party nomination. Why won't someone think of the children". In the real world, nobody gives a fuck, because that's not what this presidential election is about and if Harris wins, it will be because she was elected in a democratic process.
Reply #4008 on: Today at 03:31:05 pm
Reply #4009 on: Today at 03:31:40 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 03:28:18 pm
Why dont you give him some links to read then?

Because I'm not his assistant or his teacher or his spirit guide. I mean, I'm assuming he's a grown up. Why can't he find his own links? He's the one asking the questions, not me.

Quote
In the past when Ive told you my views I say on here can be backed up if you wanna search for it on the Internet, youre the first to tell me that if Im making a claim I have to back it up. Same logic should apply to you.

Cool, show me where I made a claim and didn't back it up.
Reply #4010 on: Today at 03:34:43 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 03:31:40 pm
Because I'm not his assistant or his teacher or his spirit guide. I mean, I'm assuming he's a grown up. Why can't he find his own links? He's the one asking the questions, not me.

Cool, show me where I made a claim and didn't back it up.

I could say the same to you though. Rather than attacking him, you can just simply share some links to give him some info if you feel hes misinformed about her. No need to pile onto him, for asking some questions which are fair enough.
Reply #4011 on: Today at 03:37:21 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:22:49 pm

District Attorney for 7 years
State Attorney General for 6 years
Senator for 4 years
VP for 4 years

Her CV is strong enough.

Maybe there's a lack of personal 'big ticket' achievement; I don't know. But by all accounts, up to becoming VP and being given an insoluble task (that she admittedly messed up the PR on), she was a picture of competence.

I don't want to whataboutery this, but you can point to a fair proportion of elected presidents whose credentials were no better. What, for instance, were that prick Dubya's credentials?


She's not my preference, and I think with proper planning to allow time for a full Primary, there were stronger candidates with likely a better chance of winning. But she's the Democrat pick and, with the danger that that orange shibag and the malevolent scum behind him in the shadows pose, seeking to impose their dystopian wetdream of oppression of personal freedoms for everyone, then it's vital that the Democrat candidate wins.


So people who don't want that orange wantstain and the neo-fascists dictating policy to win need to just rally behind Harris, even if that means holding their nose.



Yep that's a solid enough professional record and competence is a much underestimated quality. That no big ticket achievement is a worry though, you'd think there would be something she could hang her hat on being in those positions for so long.

Seems very much like a Starmer background without the bringing Labour back from the dead on the CV yet. Defeating Trump would do that though.

Thankyou for your answer.
Reply #4012 on: Today at 03:38:19 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 03:34:43 pm
I could say the same to you though. Rather than attacking him, you can just simply share some links to give him some info if you feel hes misinformed about her. No need to pile onto him, for asking some questions which are fair enough.

Nobby has given a brief resume of her legal and political background.

Easy to find more information, if wanted.
