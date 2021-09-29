Meanwhilehttps://www.nbcnews.com/business/economy/us-economy-gdp-q2-2024-faster-than-expected-rcna163606
Who was it that said we were technically already in a recession?
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
It's not, I don't think it's been answered anywhere.From what I can see the Democrats seem to think that it's satisfactory going into the election going 'well she's not Trump, she's a woman, she's brown'. Now that's a satisfactory answer to anyone who hates Trump which encompasses most on the left but it's unlikely to appeal much to those who will decide the election, floating voters.I'm glad they got rid of Biden, it's at least given them a chance but they can't just rely on attacking Trump, they need to sell their guy.What makes Kamala a good candidate to be President? What are her qualities. How has she demonstrated this in achievements?I'd like to know because I simply can't find anything.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
What makes Trump a good candidate to be President? What are his qualities. How has he demonstrated this in achievements?
The Republicans are just flinging shit to see what sticks. If I were Kamala I would do a big interview and solidify what you stand for before the Republicans define you.
Which really doesn't make any sense. Border crossings are down something like 55% since Biden signed his executive order and I believe that there have been less border crossings during the Biden administration than there were during the Trump administration. It was Donald Trump and the republicans who voted down the bipartisan border bill. They are the ones who should be taking the heat on the border but the media in this country simply doesn't do it's job and is only concerned with clicks so they simply report as fact everything that lying prick says and it sticks.
What makes Trump a good candidate to be President? What are his qualities. How has he demonstrated this in achievements?I'd like to know because I simply can't find anything
I'm not getting this border issue. Didn't Trump build a wall and Mexico pay for it?
Democrats sabotaged it by welding gates open to let potential voters through. Do keep up.
Exactly. He's already had a shot at the gig and achieved nothing.
She is doing rallies now which makes sense to energize the base and hone her message. Maybe she should do an interview or a town hall eventually.
Obamas are on board and also done very nicely.. before opening of ceremony of Olympics..https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pS8viJ2wzSQtiming and executionSo far a great great week.. but like James Carville said yesterday.. she needs good political cut person in her corner.. .as Trump & GOP will come back dirty, head butts, under the belt shots and hurt her (check out video of Carville an Ari Melber below)how does she come back when they use real racism and sexism and real dirt?MSNBC video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZInrwvD8sXAVice President Kamala Harris has surged in polling, fundraising, and momentum since launching her 2024 presidential campaign. MSNBCs Ari Melber reports and is joined by Democratic Strategist James Carville and USA Todays Franchesca Chambers. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: / arimelber )
From what I can see the Democrats seem to think that it's satisfactory going into the election going 'well she's not Trump, she's a woman, she's brown'. Now that's a satisfactory answer to anyone who hates Trump which encompasses most on the left but it's unlikely to appeal much to those who will decide the election, floating voters.I'm glad they got rid of Biden, it's at least given them a chance but they can't just rely on attacking Trump, they need to sell their guy.
Yeah, but what makes Trump a good candidate for President?
In my opinion, nothing.
but whoever is opposing him for president gets a ton of criticism from you? makes sense.
front page of BBC and probably most other major news outlets:Obamas endorse Kamala Harris and break the internet... not going to be a good weekend for GOP & Trump campaign https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c3g32y8j772o https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Km1Rkm0pHO4yesterday they broke zoom for 2nd time in a week with 164k women on call.. on Sunday they had 44K women on a call.
I've not criticised her, I've asked a couple of very basic questions about her credentials that bizarrely no one can seem to answer.Weirdly some people seem to be getting the hump that these questions are even asked. A strange reaction all round.
Page created in 0.024 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.87]