

front page of BBC and probably most other major news outlets:



Obamas endorse Kamala Harris and break the internet... not going to be a good weekend for GOP & Trump campaign



https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c3g32y8j772o



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Km1Rkm0pHO4



yesterday they broke zoom for 2nd time in a week with 164k women on call.. on Sunday they had 44K women on a call.







Conservatives won't be happy.I was reading a discussion on their Subreddit this morning, in which they were desperately holding on to a lack of an Obama endorsement as a sign that he was preparing his own candidate, and that's why Trump was right to refuse to debate Harris.This was fueled by Trump himself putting out a statement where he claimed that Obama thought Harris was a "Marxist Fraud".Of course, he used Obama's full name, and there were also comments from the conservatives along the lines of "Wait, is that his real middle name? Bit Middle Easterny isn't it?" They are beyond parody at times.