« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Down

Author Topic: Democrat party leader nomination thread  (Read 243263 times)

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,019
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3960 on: Yesterday at 11:10:21 pm »
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3961 on: Yesterday at 11:33:18 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:10:21 pm
Who was it that said we were technically already in a recession?
It was @Studgotelli. I grouped some of his posts here:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346755.msg19540056#msg19540056
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,637
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3962 on: Yesterday at 11:45:50 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 06:48:45 pm
It's not, I don't think it's been answered anywhere.

From what I can see the Democrats seem to think that it's satisfactory going into the election going 'well she's not Trump, she's a woman, she's brown'. Now that's a satisfactory answer to anyone who hates Trump which encompasses most on the left but it's unlikely to appeal much to those who will decide the election, floating voters.

I'm glad they got rid of Biden, it's at least given them a chance but they can't just rely on attacking Trump, they need to sell their guy.

What makes Kamala a good candidate to be President? What are her qualities. How has she demonstrated this in achievements?

I'd like to know because I simply can't find anything.
What makes Trump a good candidate to be President? What are his qualities. How has he demonstrated this in achievements?

I'd like to know because I simply can't find anything
« Last Edit: Today at 12:07:46 am by Wabaloolah »
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3963 on: Today at 12:11:35 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:45:50 pm
What makes Trump a good candidate to be President? What are his qualities. How has he demonstrated this in achievements?

Exactly. He's already had a shot at the gig and achieved nothing.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,238
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3964 on: Today at 12:17:07 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:42:03 pm
The Republicans are just flinging shit to see what sticks. If I were Kamala I would do a big interview and solidify what you stand for before the Republicans define you.

She is doing rallies now which makes sense to energize the base and hone her message.

Maybe she should do an interview or a town hall eventually.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3965 on: Today at 12:56:39 am »
With regards to the challenges at the border it worth watching Jon Oliver this week talking about the scale of the crime from people crossing it illegally.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5juExgl1OLY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5juExgl1OLY</a>

Might be restricted in some countries.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,418
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3966 on: Today at 06:09:05 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:06:58 pm
Which really doesn't make any sense.  Border crossings are down something like 55% since Biden signed his executive order and I believe that there have been less border crossings during the Biden administration than there were during the Trump administration.  It was Donald Trump and the republicans who voted down the bipartisan border bill.  They are the ones who should be taking the heat on the border but the media in this country simply doesn't do it's job and is only concerned with clicks so they simply report as fact everything that lying prick says and it sticks.

Are you referring to the executive order he signedlast month?
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,864
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3967 on: Today at 07:38:51 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OshHF-exwFw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OshHF-exwFw</a>

So Harris wasn't the border czar and the Republicans actively blocked a bill (twice) that would have helped the situation. Oh, and border crossings are down under the Biden/Harris administration. Do Republicans tell the truth about anything?


More detail on Trump blocking the bill to help the border
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SFVMBNKi4V8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SFVMBNKi4V8</a>
« Last Edit: Today at 07:56:53 am by spider-neil »
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,325
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3968 on: Today at 08:04:23 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:45:50 pm
What makes Trump a good candidate to be President? What are his qualities. How has he demonstrated this in achievements?

I'd like to know because I simply can't find anything

I doubt hes done a morally good thing in his life. His parents really fucked him up.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,391
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3969 on: Today at 08:06:51 am »
I'm not getting this border issue. Didn't Trump build a wall and Mexico pay for it?
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,325
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3970 on: Today at 08:22:11 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 08:06:51 am
I'm not getting this border issue. Didn't Trump build a wall and Mexico pay for it?

Democrats sabotaged it by welding gates open to let potential voters through. Do keep up.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,250
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3971 on: Today at 10:43:48 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:22:11 am
Democrats sabotaged it by welding gates open to let potential voters through. Do keep up.
...and criminals.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,245
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3972 on: Today at 10:48:54 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:11:35 am
Exactly. He's already had a shot at the gig and achieved nothing.


That's not really fair.

He cut taxes for the wealthiest and all but obliterated inheritance tax.

In parallel, he slashed budgets for public services.

Oh, and he got to shake hands with Fat Kid Kim.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,714
  • Dutch Class
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3973 on: Today at 10:49:37 am »
In a short time, Harris' team has played a blinder. They've shown how limited and lacklustre the Trump election strategy was (Biden = Old) and they're showing him up for what he is repeatedly.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,245
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3974 on: Today at 10:49:56 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 08:06:51 am
I'm not getting this border issue. Didn't Trump build a wall and Mexico pay for it?


Bannon stole all the wall money



("Where's the wall money, Steve?")

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Up
« previous next »
 