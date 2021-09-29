<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OshHF-exwFw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OshHF-exwFw</a>



So Harris wasn't the border czar and the Republicans actively blocked a bill (twice) that would have helped the situation. Oh, and border crossings are down under the Biden/Harris administration. Do Republicans tell the truth about anything?





More detail on Trump blocking the bill to help the border

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SFVMBNKi4V8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SFVMBNKi4V8</a>