Who was it that said we were technically already in a recession?
It's not, I don't think it's been answered anywhere.From what I can see the Democrats seem to think that it's satisfactory going into the election going 'well she's not Trump, she's a woman, she's brown'. Now that's a satisfactory answer to anyone who hates Trump which encompasses most on the left but it's unlikely to appeal much to those who will decide the election, floating voters.I'm glad they got rid of Biden, it's at least given them a chance but they can't just rely on attacking Trump, they need to sell their guy.What makes Kamala a good candidate to be President? What are her qualities. How has she demonstrated this in achievements?I'd like to know because I simply can't find anything.
What makes Trump a good candidate to be President? What are his qualities. How has he demonstrated this in achievements?
The Republicans are just flinging shit to see what sticks. If I were Kamala I would do a big interview and solidify what you stand for before the Republicans define you.
Which really doesn't make any sense. Border crossings are down something like 55% since Biden signed his executive order and I believe that there have been less border crossings during the Biden administration than there were during the Trump administration. It was Donald Trump and the republicans who voted down the bipartisan border bill. They are the ones who should be taking the heat on the border but the media in this country simply doesn't do it's job and is only concerned with clicks so they simply report as fact everything that lying prick says and it sticks.
What makes Trump a good candidate to be President? What are his qualities. How has he demonstrated this in achievements?I'd like to know because I simply can't find anything
I'm not getting this border issue. Didn't Trump build a wall and Mexico pay for it?
Democrats sabotaged it by welding gates open to let potential voters through. Do keep up.
Exactly. He's already had a shot at the gig and achieved nothing.
