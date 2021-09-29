It's not, I don't think it's been answered anywhere.
From what I can see the Democrats seem to think that it's satisfactory going into the election going 'well she's not Trump, she's a woman, she's brown'. Now that's a satisfactory answer to anyone who hates Trump which encompasses most on the left but it's unlikely to appeal much to those who will decide the election, floating voters.
I'm glad they got rid of Biden, it's at least given them a chance but they can't just rely on attacking Trump, they need to sell their guy.
What makes Kamala a good candidate to be President? What are her qualities. How has she demonstrated this in achievements?
I'd like to know because I simply can't find anything.
What makes Trump a good candidate to be President? What are his qualities. How has he demonstrated this in achievements?
I'd like to know because I simply can't find anything