Regardless of the technicalities, one of Biden's worst issues is the border, and Harris was involved in the early days. The GOP will continue to hammer that as it is an easy win for them. Biden tasked her with looking into the root causes of the flow of migrants to the southern border. The "border czar" label is from critics (so, no, she was never the "border czar"). However, the fact that there's confusion over her exact role in arguably administration's weakest issue is ripe for attack. Her "Do Not Come" statement at the press conference with the Guatemalan president underscored her effort to try to work with governments to improve conditions there (a good thing). However, the GOP is set on using the inflow of migrants as an attacking point. The fact that illegal immigration encounters increased after her visits to central America is going to be an angle of attack.



The Democrats are stuck on this one. Biden has been taking a harsher stance on the border, but that draws criticism from his own party. You can't try to outflank the GOP on border security. On the flip side, the "Dems want open borders" rhetoric sticks, so that'll be Harris' biggest challenge.



Which really doesn't make any sense. Border crossings are down something like 55% since Biden signed his executive order and I believe that there have been less border crossings during the Biden administration than there were during the Trump administration. It was Donald Trump and the republicans who voted down the bipartisan border bill. They are the ones who should be taking the heat on the border but the media in this country simply doesn't do it's job and is only concerned with clicks so they simply report as fact everything that lying prick says and it sticks.