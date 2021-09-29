« previous next »
Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,019
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3960 on: Yesterday at 11:06:58 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 06:31:31 pm
Regardless of the technicalities, one of Biden's worst issues is the border, and Harris was involved in the early days.  The GOP will continue to hammer that as it is an easy win for them.  Biden tasked her with looking into the root causes of the flow of migrants to the southern border.  The "border czar" label is from critics (so, no, she was never the "border czar").  However, the fact that there's confusion over her exact role in arguably administration's weakest issue is ripe for attack.  Her "Do Not Come" statement at the press conference with the Guatemalan president underscored her effort to try to work with governments to improve conditions there (a good thing).  However, the GOP is set on using the inflow of migrants as an attacking point.  The fact that illegal immigration encounters increased after her visits to central America is going to be an angle of attack.

The Democrats are stuck on this one.  Biden has been taking a harsher stance on the border, but that draws criticism from his own party.  You can't try to outflank the GOP on border security.  On the flip side, the "Dems want open borders" rhetoric sticks, so that'll be Harris' biggest challenge.

Which really doesn't make any sense.  Border crossings are down something like 55% since Biden signed his executive order and I believe that there have been less border crossings during the Biden administration than there were during the Trump administration.  It was Donald Trump and the republicans who voted down the bipartisan border bill.  They are the ones who should be taking the heat on the border but the media in this country simply doesn't do it's job and is only concerned with clicks so they simply report as fact everything that lying prick says and it sticks. 
Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,019
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3961 on: Yesterday at 11:10:21 pm
Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3962 on: Yesterday at 11:33:18 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:10:21 pm
Who was it that said we were technically already in a recession?
It was @Studgotelli. I grouped some of his posts here:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346755.msg19540056#msg19540056
Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,637
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3963 on: Yesterday at 11:45:50 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 06:48:45 pm
It's not, I don't think it's been answered anywhere.

From what I can see the Democrats seem to think that it's satisfactory going into the election going 'well she's not Trump, she's a woman, she's brown'. Now that's a satisfactory answer to anyone who hates Trump which encompasses most on the left but it's unlikely to appeal much to those who will decide the election, floating voters.

I'm glad they got rid of Biden, it's at least given them a chance but they can't just rely on attacking Trump, they need to sell their guy.

What makes Kamala a good candidate to be President? What are her qualities. How has she demonstrated this in achievements?

I'd like to know because I simply can't find anything.
What makes Trump a good candidate to be President? What are his qualities. How has he demonstrated this in achievements?

I'd like to know because I simply can't find anything
BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3964 on: Today at 12:11:35 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:45:50 pm
What makes Trump a good candidate to be President? What are his qualities. How has he demonstrated this in achievements?

Exactly. He's already had a shot at the gig and achieved nothing.
Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,238
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3965 on: Today at 12:17:07 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:42:03 pm
The Republicans are just flinging shit to see what sticks. If I were Kamala I would do a big interview and solidify what you stand for before the Republicans define you.

She is doing rallies now which makes sense to energize the base and hone her message.

Maybe she should do an interview or a town hall eventually.
