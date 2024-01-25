« previous next »
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3920 on: Today at 05:20:17 pm »
Harris speaking in Texas. Obviously trying not to smile too much but it keeps seeping through. I find her smiling and laughing very natural and infectious, seems to work better than Hillary's permanently surprised clown look. 
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3921 on: Today at 05:21:26 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:20:17 pm
Harris speaking in Texas. Obviously trying not to smile too much but it keeps seeping through. I find her smiling and laughing very natural and infectious, seems to work better than Hillary's permanently surprised clown look.

Not referring to Trump supporters as deplorables is a good start.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3922 on: Today at 05:22:59 pm »
She wasn't the 'Border Czar', but the White House's communication strategy about what exactly she was doing and what her role was regarding the immigration crisis/border wasn't very clear, from the very beginning, and lead to confusion and the MSM covering it oddly, including left-leaning sources. Which circles back to one of the main (and more legitimate) criticisms of Harris.

Quote
In the 2 1/2 weeks since President Joe Biden announced he was tasking Vice President Kamala Harris with leading diplomatic efforts to stem the flow of migrants at the Southern border, the White House has found itself having to clarify the shape of her role on a near-daily basis.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has fielded frequent questions on whether Harris' role includes addressing the current situation on the southern border, while aides to the vice president have quickly shot down suggestions that Harris is focused on anything other than tackling the root causes of migration in Mexico and the "Northern Triangle" countries of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

"The Northern Triangle, which Im sure youre aware of," Psaki said Wednesday, "is not the same as the border."

The confusion clouding Harris' first big policy assignment underscores the challenges Harris faces as she seeks to define her role inside the Biden White House. It also raises questions as to why the White House did not do more at the outset to clearly establish and communicate the shape of her new policy role.

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/confusion-clouds-harris-immigration-role-n1263671
Offline TSC

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3923 on: Today at 05:24:07 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:41:07 pm
needs to stop taking so much delight in the positive crowd feedback, it's very distracting imo.

Yes down with all this positivity 😁

I think its a refreshing change, especially compared with the landscape this time last week.  Im sure Trump will continue to lower the tone, etc, and get ever more personal.  Id imagine Harriss positivity will be winding him right up. 
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3924 on: Today at 05:24:59 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 05:22:59 pm
She wasn't the 'Border Czar', but the White House's communication strategy about what exactly she was doing and what her role was regarding the border wasn't very clear, from the very beginning, and lead to confusion and the MSM covering it oddly, including left-leaning sources. Which circles back to one of the main (and more legitimate) criticisms of Harris.

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/confusion-clouds-harris-immigration-role-n1263671

That article lends itself to criticism of the blurred lines of Harriss role rather than Harris herself.
Offline SamLad

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3925 on: Today at 05:25:52 pm »
Offline coolbyrne

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3926 on: Today at 05:45:44 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 05:24:59 pm
That article lends itself to criticism of the blurred lines of Harriss role rather than Harris herself.

Yes, I'm not sure how it's a criticism of Harris; hard to do the job properly when no one seems to know what that job is.

And this thing about being too positive and too shrill- there will never be a balance that everyone can agree on. Always a stick in which to hit her with. So I'm of the mindset to accept whatever she wants to do that she feels comfortable doing. If it's as honest as we can get from a politician, then let's let her do it.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3927 on: Today at 05:57:55 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 05:45:44 pm
Yes, I'm not sure how it's a criticism of Harris; hard to do the job properly when no one seems to know what that job is.

And this thing about being too positive and too shrill- there will never be a balance that everyone can agree on. Always a stick in which to hit her with. So I'm of the mindset to accept whatever she wants to do that she feels comfortable doing. If it's as honest as we can get from a politician, then let's let her do it.

It's up to the Democrats to tell us clearly what her job was, as VP what where her achievements. It's the lack of a track record to stand by that is opening up this "border tzar" attack line from the republicans which as LSR has demonstrated is the result of poor Democrat communication. So if she wasn't the "border tzar" what was she, what did she do?
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3928 on: Today at 06:01:08 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 05:57:55 pm
It's up to the Democrats to tell us clearly what her job was, as VP what where her achievements. It's the lack of a track record to stand by that is opening up this "border tzar" attack line from the republicans which as LSR has demonstrated is the result of poor Democrat communication. So if she wasn't the "border tzar" what was she, what did she do?
https://archive.is/O0Epm
Online Mumm-Ra

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3929 on: Today at 06:03:40 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 05:57:55 pm
It's up to the Democrats to tell us clearly what her job was, as VP what where her achievements. It's the lack of a track record to stand by that is opening up this "border tzar" attack line from the republicans which as LSR has demonstrated is the result of poor Democrat communication. So if she wasn't the "border tzar" what was she, what did she do?

Honestly it sounds like she was thrown under the bus by the Biden team, in some internal maneuvering - it seems she was given a thankless, hopeless task that was never going to get anywhere

Hey Kamala, how about you go and fix the root causes of immigration by simply fixing poverty and gang violence in Central America. Oh and brush up on Venezuela too because thatll be coming soon
Offline SamLad

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3930 on: Today at 06:04:41 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 05:57:55 pm
It's up to the Democrats to tell us clearly what her job was, as VP what where her achievements. It's the lack of a track record to stand by that is opening up this "border tzar" attack line from the republicans which as LSR has demonstrated is the result of poor Democrat communication. So if she wasn't the "border tzar" what was she, what did she do?
read back a few posts fgs, it's all there.
Online Mumm-Ra

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3931 on: Today at 06:06:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:04:41 pm
read back a few posts fgs, it's all there.

Yes she was tasked with fixing root causes of migration, not securing the border

So, what did she do? I dont think thats been answered
Offline John C

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3932 on: Today at 06:23:58 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 06:06:12 pm
Yes she was tasked with fixing root causes of migration, not securing the border

So, what did she do? I dont think thats been answered
I'm not sure anyone on here can absolutely clear the situation up for you mate.
The main thing is that the noise is from the right. They are gobshites.
She could have been put in charge of clowns and the right would want to know why Chopper still has access to his clown shoes.
Online skipper757

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3933 on: Today at 06:31:31 pm »
Regardless of the technicalities, one of Biden's worst issues is the border, and Harris was involved in the early days.  The GOP will continue to hammer that as it is an easy win for them.  Biden tasked her with looking into the root causes of the flow of migrants to the southern border.  The "border czar" label is from critics (so, no, she was never the "border czar").  However, the fact that there's confusion over her exact role in arguably administration's weakest issue is ripe for attack.  Her "Do Not Come" statement at the press conference with the Guatemalan president underscored her effort to try to work with governments to improve conditions there (a good thing).  However, the GOP is set on using the inflow of migrants as an attacking point.  The fact that illegal immigration encounters increased after her visits to central America is going to be an angle of attack.

The Democrats are stuck on this one.  Biden has been taking a harsher stance on the border, but that draws criticism from his own party.  You can't try to outflank the GOP on border security.  On the flip side, the "Dems want open borders" rhetoric sticks, so that'll be Harris' biggest challenge.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3934 on: Today at 06:48:45 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 06:06:12 pm
Yes she was tasked with fixing root causes of migration, not securing the border

So, what did she do? I dont think thats been answered

It's not, I don't think it's been answered anywhere.

From what I can see the Democrats seem to think that it's satisfactory going into the election going 'well she's not Trump, she's a woman, she's brown'. Now that's a satisfactory answer to anyone who hates Trump which encompasses most on the left but it's unlikely to appeal much to those who will decide the election, floating voters.

I'm glad they got rid of Biden, it's at least given them a chance but they can't just rely on attacking Trump, they need to sell their guy.

What makes Kamala a good candidate to be President? What are her qualities. How has she demonstrated this in achievements?

I'd like to know because I simply can't find anything.
Online Mumm-Ra

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3935 on: Today at 07:08:56 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 06:48:45 pm
It's not, I don't think it's been answered anywhere.

From what I can see the Democrats seem to think that it's satisfactory going into the election going 'well she's not Trump, she's a woman, she's brown'. Now that's a satisfactory answer to anyone who hates Trump which encompasses most on the left but it's unlikely to appeal much to those who will decide the election, floating voters.

I'm glad they got rid of Biden, it's at least given them a chance but they can't just rely on attacking Trump, they need to sell their guy.

What makes Kamala a good candidate to be President? What are her qualities. How has she demonstrated this in achievements?

I'd like to know because I simply can't find anything.

It hasn't been answered at all  ;D

It seems like a reasonable question in a job interview for the biggest job in the world: what did you do at your last job? That big thing you were put in charge of, how did that go?

Like I said I feel like she was set up to fail as it was an impossible job. Setting your VP up to fail on a huge issue when your president is pushing 80 seems like an odd strategy - but then, I don't think the succession planning has been a strongpoint for the Dems this term
Offline TSC

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3936 on: Today at 07:18:12 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 06:31:31 pm
Regardless of the technicalities, one of Biden's worst issues is the border, and Harris was involved in the early days.  The GOP will continue to hammer that as it is an easy win for them.  Biden tasked her with looking into the root causes of the flow of migrants to the southern border.  The "border czar" label is from critics (so, no, she was never the "border czar").  However, the fact that there's confusion over her exact role in arguably administration's weakest issue is ripe for attack.  Her "Do Not Come" statement at the press conference with the Guatemalan president underscored her effort to try to work with governments to improve conditions there (a good thing).  However, the GOP is set on using the inflow of migrants as an attacking point.  The fact that illegal immigration encounters increased after her visits to central America is going to be an angle of attack.

The Democrats are stuck on this one.  Biden has been taking a harsher stance on the border, but that draws criticism from his own party.  You can't try to outflank the GOP on border security.  On the flip side, the "Dems want open borders" rhetoric sticks, so that'll be Harris' biggest challenge.

Current status of course comes after Trump blocked the bipartisan agreement earlier this year, as he wanted to campaign on immigration.

https://edition.cnn.com/2024/01/25/politics/gop-senators-angry-trump-immigration-deal/index.html

Offline afc tukrish

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3937 on: Today at 07:24:38 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 05:14:27 pm

In hindsight might be best to lay off the tongue in cheek comments round here, Jesus :lmao

at least your own, personal ones...
Online Mumm-Ra

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3938 on: Today at 07:36:26 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:18:12 pm
Current status of course comes after Trump blocked the bipartisan agreement earlier this year, as he wanted to campaign on immigration.

https://edition.cnn.com/2024/01/25/politics/gop-senators-angry-trump-immigration-deal/index.html

That's what the Biden admin did this year regarding the border, which was a good effort (albeit too late but still, a good effort). But not much to do with Harris as far as I can see - she's not mentioned in that article at all and I never heard her mentioned relating to that bill

This has a bit more about what she actually did:

https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/23/politics/harris-immigration-work-gop-attacks/index.html?iid=cnn_buildContentRecirc_end_recirc

None of it is very headline grabbing, seems like more attempts to help the central american countries' economies

And nothing she was tasked with related to Venezuela, where the bulk of recent migrants have come from

Bottom line is, Repubs have a good line of attack because of the Dems giving her an impossible job and then having poor messaging on that role, that enabled her to be painted as being 'put in charge of immigration'
Offline Giono

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3939 on: Today at 07:37:53 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 03:50:15 pm
Have an Open Convention with the delegates organising votes of eligible primary voters in their areas beforehand. It's not all that complicated if there is a will. My impression is that the Democrats are so focused on negativity campaigning against Trump they've forgotten about their own credentials, or lack of them. However they've already tried the threat against democracy and the convicted felon lines and it doesn't seem to have got them far.

There is going to be a roll call next month before the convention. If somebody wants to jump in they can.

An open convention is great theatre for the TV cameras, but not productive. It is why the more expensive primaries are preferred since 1968.



By the way, the free condoms you gave me are defective. :)
Offline Giono

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3940 on: Today at 07:42:31 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 04:14:00 pm
Didnt work out so well with Kamala  :P

Agree. Border Czar is the last term Dems want to discuss.

*Harris wasn't a border czar. She was an emissary. She went to central America to deal with the problem at the source.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3941 on: Today at 07:43:42 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 07:42:31 pm
Agree. Border Czar is the last term Dems want to discuss.

*Harris wasn't a border czar. She was an emissary. She went to central America to deal with the problem at the source.

Like Biden did when he was VP.
Online Red Beret

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3942 on: Today at 07:48:06 pm »
It's really important to remember that Trump has already been president and his record in office is hardly enviable. Whilst Harris' achievements as a politician might be somewhat tepid (no offence mate!), her record as a prosecutor and public servant is there for anyone who wants to take a look.

Didn't illegal migrantion actually increase under Trump? Not to mention 2 million dead Republican voters Americans.
Offline Giono

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3943 on: Today at 07:53:37 pm »
Saw her speech she gave in Houston today. She has found her messaging. Very forward thinking about the future. I can't recall her mentioning Trump's name...


There has been real progress this week in her speaking and messaging. She didn't blatantly read from 5he teleprompter much this time.


The catch line the crowd started chanting repeatedly was "Bring it on" after she talked about the 2025 Project stuff.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3944 on: Today at 07:54:19 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:48:06 pm
It's really important to remember that Trump has already been president and his record in office is hardly enviable. Whilst Harris' achievements as a politician might be somewhat tepid (no offence mate!), her record as a prosecutor and public servant is there for anyone who wants to take a look.

Didn't illegal migrantion actually increase under Trump? Not to mention 2 million dead Republican voters Americans.

It did indeed increase under Trump and has reached record levels under Biden.
Online skipper757

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3945 on: Today at 07:59:35 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:18:12 pm
Current status of course comes after Trump blocked the bipartisan agreement earlier this year, as he wanted to campaign on immigration.

https://edition.cnn.com/2024/01/25/politics/gop-senators-angry-trump-immigration-deal/index.html



Current status yes, but in 2021 and 2022, the Democrats controlled presidency, House, and Senate.

It's not like Trump is going to "solve the border," but this can work as an attack on the administration.
Online oldfordie

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3946 on: Today at 08:04:34 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 06:48:45 pm
It's not, I don't think it's been answered anywhere.

From what I can see the Democrats seem to think that it's satisfactory going into the election going 'well she's not Trump, she's a woman, she's brown'. Now that's a satisfactory answer to anyone who hates Trump which encompasses most on the left but it's unlikely to appeal much to those who will decide the election, floating voters.

I'm glad they got rid of Biden, it's at least given them a chance but they can't just rely on attacking Trump, they need to sell their guy.

What makes Kamala a good candidate to be President? What are her qualities. How has she demonstrated this in achievements?

I'd like to know because I simply can't find anything.
Do you think it might be a good idea for someone to help her with her CV. all her history, her previous jobs, what she hopes to bring to the job, never going to get a decent job without showing she's qualified to do the job. it's all a mystery, it might be a good idea if she goes on Wiki and copys and pastes some of her history.  :)
I think she's already told people the reasons to vote for her, she's laid out what she wants to achieve and what she will fight to keep.



Online Libertine

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3947 on: Today at 08:06:01 pm »
One thing I really like about her messaging and new ad - the emphasis on freedom as a central progressive value.

For too long we've allowed the regressive right to claim this despite their policies being in almost complete opposition to the concept.
Online Red Beret

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3948 on: Today at 08:22:37 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 07:54:19 pm
It did indeed increase under Trump and has reached record levels under Biden.

What's the issue, as you see it? Is it a surge that's overwhelming border control? I was under the impression that record numbers were being turned back, but even if that's the case it seems only to be down to record numbers trying to cross.

It seems that nobody really has an idea of the best way forward. Of course, there was that bill earlier this year that got tied into Ukrainian aid that collapsed because Trump didn't want to give Biden a win. Do you think that would have helped?
Offline TSC

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3949 on: Today at 08:31:23 pm »
CNN just caught Harris exiting an aircraft at Andrews Air Force base and she shouted back regarding a debate with Trump bring on the split screen .
Offline TSC

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3950 on: Today at 08:33:17 pm »
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3951 on: Today at 08:36:03 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 07:42:31 pm
Agree. Border Czar is the last term Dems want to discuss.

*Harris wasn't a border czar. She was an emissary. She went to central America to deal with the problem at the source.
Yet again, it is bollocks. Harris was never the 'Boarder Czar'. And yet again, I post this link:

https://archive.is/O0Epm
Online spider-neil

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3952 on: Today at 08:42:03 pm »
The Republicans are just flinging shit to see what sticks. If I were Kamala I would do a big interview and solidify what you stand for before the Republicans define you.
Online Mumm-Ra

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3953 on: Today at 08:47:42 pm »
While looking around for some info on Harris' achievments as VP, I found this remarkably prescient piece from 2021:

https://unherd.com/2021/07/the-sabotaging-of-kamala-harris/

(Of course, I like it because it backs up what I was saying  :D )

Here's the text:

Quote
Kamala Harris began her vice-presidency in a mist of excited commentary about her role in making history. She has turned out to be isolated, frustrated, unpopular and ineffectual in office  and, right now, that suits Joe Bidens team down to the ground.

Harris has been getting it in the neck for being tetchy, ill-prepared and mishandling the immigration brief she was assigned by the President, while he has sailed through unscathed. Her own camp has been riddled with factionalism and leaks. An article in Politico describes her office as riven with tension, with staff complaining of being treated like shit, while the media marvels at Bidens own leak-free operation.

Has she behaved well? No, not particularly. She has been unable to hide her resentment that the job of vice president hasnt turned into a smooth glide path for her ultimate ambition. She is the author of her own misfortune. But she hasnt been helped by Biden and his aides, who have been sighing and rolling their eyes about Harriss performance, yet who also set her up to fail.

Biden knew all about her political shortcomings after watching her implode during the campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination  but went on to select her as his running mate, regardless. The optics of having the first woman, first black and first Asian vice-president at his side were too good to resist. And then, as President, he handed her two unwinnable assignments  solving the root causes of the migrant crisis (created by his own open door to families with children), and fending off Republican attempts to reform statewide voting systems (over which she has no power).

Maybe I dont say no enough, Harris joked last weekend, when asked if she had been given too many tasks, but she didnt seem that amused. Its just a lot of hard work, but thats why were here and thats what people wanted. Right?'

Tough luck, insiders say. Vice presidents always get the worst jobs. There was no love lost between Joe Biden and Barack Obama, either, who havent seen each other for months despite their supposed closeness. There is, though, more to it than that. The reputation of the big guy  as Hunter Biden likes to call his father  has been shored up at the expense of Harris in the hope of neutralising any threat to the now 78-year-old Biden running again in 2024.

As a bonus, the stitching up of Harris has put paid to all those wounding accusations, from Donald Trump and his supporters, that Biden was merely a doddery placeman, whom she was eying up for lunch and bound to dispatch on the grounds of senility at the earliest opportunity. The ploy has worked. With her approval ratings on 44%, according to the latest YouGov/Economist poll, Harris is no longer seen as the heir apparent to the President. With her presidential hopes torpedoed, the path has been cleared for Biden to stand for a second term, if he can possibly do so. The trouble is, he does need to govern competently in the meantime.

Biden has several experienced, trusted aides, including his chief of staff, Ron Klain. But they cant make up for the leadership vacuum at the top. Every time Biden emerges from the White House, Democrats are on high alert. The merest fumble of his script guarantees a new round of anxiety as to whether he is up to the job.

What nobody expected is that every outing by Harris would be greeted with the same level of apprehension. Even a visit last April to a cake shop in Chicago ended in a damaging bakery versus the border row about why she was so reluctant to make a trip to the border to see the immigration crisis for herself. Bidens press secretary, Jen Psaki, let her irritation show. Like many Americans, she got a snack, she snapped. I think shes allowed to do that.

Inside the White House, it doesnt help that Harris has a strained relationship with Jill Biden. The President is said to be the forgiving type, but the first lady isnt. According to Battle for the Soul, a new book on the Democratic campaign by Edward-Isaac Dovere, Jill Biden fumed go fuck yourself about Harris after the latter accused her husband, then a rival for the nomination, of cosying up to racist senators and opposing school bussing in a televised debate.

With what he cares about, what he fights for, what hes committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis? Jill Biden complained to a group of supporters. She was particularly affronted because Harris, a former attorney-general for California, had been a friend of Bidens late son, Beau, the attorney-general for Delaware. That anger, says Dovere, was real and it doesnt fade for her. She is very protective of her husband.

Im told that Biden, who used to rely on his sister Valerie for policy advice, has come to depend more and more on his wife as a sounding board in their private quarters at the White House. It is not unusual for first ladies and VPs to compete for the Presidents ear  Hillary Clinton and Al Gore bitterly mistrusted each other  but with Jill Biden, its personal.

A fawning recent article on Jill Biden in Vogue revealed for the first time her burgeoning policy role. Describing the first lady as a key player in her husbands administration, a West Wing surrogate and policy advocate, the magazine gushed about her transformational impact on education and child poverty, and claimed she was selling a new vision for how our fundamental institutions ought to work  infrastructure, education, public health.

No wonder Harris has been sounding snippy. Isnt she, as vice president, supposed to be the key player and policy advocate in the Biden administration? Instead, the immigration brief has become such a sore spot for the VP that some Democrats are speculating that Biden himself may have told her not to go to the border, leaving Republicans free to lob missiles at her for months for avoiding the issue  until she was bounced into showing up in Texas because Trump announced he was visiting.

In any case, it was always highly doubtful she would be an effective vice president. During her botched run for the Democratic presidential nomination, Harris frequently got into a muddle on policy. Was she a progressive or a centrist? Nobody knew for sure, not even Harris herself, it seemed. It was never clear whether she was proud or embarrassed about being tough on crime as a prosecutor, and she backtracked on a debate pledge to support universal health care. Did she really support abolishing private health insurance, she was asked afterwards? No, I do not, she replied to confusion all round.

Moreover, her presidential campaign team was beset with the same feuding that has now broken out in her VPs office. Kelly Mehlenbacher, Harriss state operations director, resigned less than 90 days before the start of the Iowa caucus (the first date in the primary calendar) complaining in a letter that it was unacceptablethat we still do not have a clear plan to win.

She continued: I have never seen an organization treat its staff so poorlyWe have refused to confront our mistakes, foster an environment of critical thinking and honest feedback or trust the expertise of talented staff. Other employees, according to the New York Times, criticised the lack of clear leadership in her campaign and for going on the offensive against rivals, only to retreat. In the event, Harris  initially one of the most starry candidates  was forced to abandon her campaign before the Iowa vote.

Given this past muddled form, it is not surprising she upset the Left by telling potential migrants Do not come, on a trip to Guatemala, while annoying the Right with her lack of urgency about the problem. Nor that she was ill-prepared to respond to an obvious question from a television presenter about when she would visit the border. And I havent been to Europe either, she griped, leading to further sighs from exasperated aides in the White House.

Nobody knows Harriss faults better than Team Biden. The truth is they thought they needed her to win, but not to govern. Now looks like they didnt consider the competence of the team once they made it to the White House. Biden is too frail to shoulder the burden by himself and Harris has become too weak to help him.

As the VP wanders haplessly around the White House  and country  it looks very much like the Biden camp has overdone the sabotage. Throwing the most diverse Vice President in history to the wolves doesnt reflect well on the Democrats, and it  has left them dangerously dependent on a geriatric president.
Online oldfordie

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3954 on: Today at 09:03:54 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:42:03 pm
The Republicans are just flinging shit to see what sticks. If I were Kamala I would do a big interview and solidify what you stand for before the Republicans define you.
I think you have to question whether it's a valid question first.
I don't know how anyone is struggling to understand what Harris stands for, she spelled it out in detail in her first 2 speeches.
Online Mumm-Ra

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3955 on: Today at 09:06:34 pm »
Does anyone know what thread would have housed the discussion over the 2020 dem primaries? I tried searching 'Klobuchar' but that didn't turn up much.
