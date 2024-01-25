Regardless of the technicalities, one of Biden's worst issues is the border, and Harris was involved in the early days. The GOP will continue to hammer that as it is an easy win for them. Biden tasked her with looking into the root causes of the flow of migrants to the southern border. The "border czar" label is from critics (so, no, she was never the "border czar"). However, the fact that there's confusion over her exact role in arguably administration's weakest issue is ripe for attack. Her "Do Not Come" statement at the press conference with the Guatemalan president underscored her effort to try to work with governments to improve conditions there (a good thing). However, the GOP is set on using the inflow of migrants as an attacking point. The fact that illegal immigration encounters increased after her visits to central America is going to be an angle of attack.



The Democrats are stuck on this one. Biden has been taking a harsher stance on the border, but that draws criticism from his own party. You can't try to outflank the GOP on border security. On the flip side, the "Dems want open borders" rhetoric sticks, so that'll be Harris' biggest challenge.