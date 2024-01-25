« previous next »
Dr. Beaker

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 05:20:17 pm
Harris speaking in Texas. Obviously trying not to smile too much but it keeps seeping through. I find her smiling and laughing very natural and infectious, seems to work better than Hillary's permanently surprised clown look. 
So Howard Philips

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 05:21:26 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:20:17 pm
Harris speaking in Texas. Obviously trying not to smile too much but it keeps seeping through. I find her smiling and laughing very natural and infectious, seems to work better than Hillary's permanently surprised clown look.

Not referring to Trump supporters as deplorables is a good start.
Lone Star Red

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 05:22:59 pm
She wasn't the 'Border Czar', but the White House's communication strategy about what exactly she was doing and what her role was regarding the immigration crisis/border wasn't very clear, from the very beginning, and lead to confusion and the MSM covering it oddly, including left-leaning sources. Which circles back to one of the main (and more legitimate) criticisms of Harris.

In the 2 1/2 weeks since President Joe Biden announced he was tasking Vice President Kamala Harris with leading diplomatic efforts to stem the flow of migrants at the Southern border, the White House has found itself having to clarify the shape of her role on a near-daily basis.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has fielded frequent questions on whether Harris' role includes addressing the current situation on the southern border, while aides to the vice president have quickly shot down suggestions that Harris is focused on anything other than tackling the root causes of migration in Mexico and the "Northern Triangle" countries of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

"The Northern Triangle, which Im sure youre aware of," Psaki said Wednesday, "is not the same as the border."

The confusion clouding Harris' first big policy assignment underscores the challenges Harris faces as she seeks to define her role inside the Biden White House. It also raises questions as to why the White House did not do more at the outset to clearly establish and communicate the shape of her new policy role.

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/confusion-clouds-harris-immigration-role-n1263671
TSC

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 05:24:07 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:41:07 pm
needs to stop taking so much delight in the positive crowd feedback, it's very distracting imo.

Yes down with all this positivity 😁

I think its a refreshing change, especially compared with the landscape this time last week.  Im sure Trump will continue to lower the tone, etc, and get ever more personal.  Id imagine Harriss positivity will be winding him right up. 
So Howard Philips

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 05:24:59 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 05:22:59 pm
She wasn't the 'Border Czar', but the White House's communication strategy about what exactly she was doing and what her role was regarding the border wasn't very clear, from the very beginning, and lead to confusion and the MSM covering it oddly, including left-leaning sources. Which circles back to one of the main (and more legitimate) criticisms of Harris.

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/confusion-clouds-harris-immigration-role-n1263671

That article lends itself to criticism of the blurred lines of Harriss role rather than Harris herself.
SamLad

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 05:25:52 pm
coolbyrne

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 05:45:44 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 05:24:59 pm
That article lends itself to criticism of the blurred lines of Harriss role rather than Harris herself.

Yes, I'm not sure how it's a criticism of Harris; hard to do the job properly when no one seems to know what that job is.

And this thing about being too positive and too shrill- there will never be a balance that everyone can agree on. Always a stick in which to hit her with. So I'm of the mindset to accept whatever she wants to do that she feels comfortable doing. If it's as honest as we can get from a politician, then let's let her do it.
Bobsackamano

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 05:57:55 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 05:45:44 pm
Yes, I'm not sure how it's a criticism of Harris; hard to do the job properly when no one seems to know what that job is.

And this thing about being too positive and too shrill- there will never be a balance that everyone can agree on. Always a stick in which to hit her with. So I'm of the mindset to accept whatever she wants to do that she feels comfortable doing. If it's as honest as we can get from a politician, then let's let her do it.

It's up to the Democrats to tell us clearly what her job was, as VP what where her achievements. It's the lack of a track record to stand by that is opening up this "border tzar" attack line from the republicans which as LSR has demonstrated is the result of poor Democrat communication. So if she wasn't the "border tzar" what was she, what did she do?
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 06:01:08 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 05:57:55 pm
It's up to the Democrats to tell us clearly what her job was, as VP what where her achievements. It's the lack of a track record to stand by that is opening up this "border tzar" attack line from the republicans which as LSR has demonstrated is the result of poor Democrat communication. So if she wasn't the "border tzar" what was she, what did she do?
https://archive.is/O0Epm
Mumm-Ra

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 06:03:40 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 05:57:55 pm
It's up to the Democrats to tell us clearly what her job was, as VP what where her achievements. It's the lack of a track record to stand by that is opening up this "border tzar" attack line from the republicans which as LSR has demonstrated is the result of poor Democrat communication. So if she wasn't the "border tzar" what was she, what did she do?

Honestly it sounds like she was thrown under the bus by the Biden team, in some internal maneuvering - it seems she was given a thankless, hopeless task that was never going to get anywhere

Hey Kamala, how about you go and fix the root causes of immigration by simply fixing poverty and gang violence in Central America. Oh and brush up on Venezuela too because thatll be coming soon
SamLad

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 06:04:41 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 05:57:55 pm
It's up to the Democrats to tell us clearly what her job was, as VP what where her achievements. It's the lack of a track record to stand by that is opening up this "border tzar" attack line from the republicans which as LSR has demonstrated is the result of poor Democrat communication. So if she wasn't the "border tzar" what was she, what did she do?
read back a few posts fgs, it's all there.
Mumm-Ra

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 06:06:12 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:04:41 pm
read back a few posts fgs, it's all there.

Yes she was tasked with fixing root causes of migration, not securing the border

So, what did she do? I dont think thats been answered
John C

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 06:23:58 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 06:06:12 pm
Yes she was tasked with fixing root causes of migration, not securing the border

So, what did she do? I dont think thats been answered
I'm not sure anyone on here can absolutely clear the situation up for you mate.
The main thing is that the noise is from the right. They are gobshites.
She could have been put in charge of clowns and the right would want to know why Chopper still has access to his clown shoes.
skipper757

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 06:31:31 pm
Regardless of the technicalities, one of Biden's worst issues is the border, and Harris was involved in the early days.  The GOP will continue to hammer that as it is an easy win for them.  Biden tasked her with looking into the root causes of the flow of migrants to the southern border.  The "border czar" label is from critics (so, no, she was never the "border czar").  However, the fact that there's confusion over her exact role in arguably administration's weakest issue is ripe for attack.  Her "Do Not Come" statement at the press conference with the Guatemalan president underscored her effort to try to work with governments to improve conditions there (a good thing).  However, the GOP is set on using the inflow of migrants as an attacking point.  The fact that illegal immigration encounters increased after her visits to central America is going to be an angle of attack.

The Democrats are stuck on this one.  Biden has been taking a harsher stance on the border, but that draws criticism from his own party.  You can't try to outflank the GOP on border security.  On the flip side, the "Dems want open borders" rhetoric sticks, so that'll be Harris' biggest challenge.
Bobsackamano

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 06:48:45 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 06:06:12 pm
Yes she was tasked with fixing root causes of migration, not securing the border

So, what did she do? I dont think thats been answered

It's not, I don't think it's been answered anywhere.

From what I can see the Democrats seem to think that it's satisfactory going into the election going 'well she's not Trump, she's a woman, she's brown'. Now that's a satisfactory answer to anyone who hates Trump which encompasses most on the left but it's unlikely to appeal much to those who will decide the election, floating voters.

I'm glad they got rid of Biden, it's at least given them a chance but they can't just rely on attacking Trump, they need to sell their guy.

What makes Kamala a good candidate to be President? What are her qualities. How has she demonstrated this in achievements?

I'd like to know because I simply can't find anything.
Mumm-Ra

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 07:08:56 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 06:48:45 pm
It's not, I don't think it's been answered anywhere.

From what I can see the Democrats seem to think that it's satisfactory going into the election going 'well she's not Trump, she's a woman, she's brown'. Now that's a satisfactory answer to anyone who hates Trump which encompasses most on the left but it's unlikely to appeal much to those who will decide the election, floating voters.

I'm glad they got rid of Biden, it's at least given them a chance but they can't just rely on attacking Trump, they need to sell their guy.

What makes Kamala a good candidate to be President? What are her qualities. How has she demonstrated this in achievements?

I'd like to know because I simply can't find anything.

It hasn't been answered at all  ;D

It seems like a reasonable question in a job interview for the biggest job in the world: what did you do at your last job? That big thing you were put in charge of, how did that go?

Like I said I feel like she was set up to fail as it was an impossible job. Setting your VP up to fail on a huge issue when your president is pushing 80 seems like an odd strategy - but then, I don't think the succession planning has been a strongpoint for the Dems this term
TSC

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 07:18:12 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 06:31:31 pm
Regardless of the technicalities, one of Biden's worst issues is the border, and Harris was involved in the early days.  The GOP will continue to hammer that as it is an easy win for them.  Biden tasked her with looking into the root causes of the flow of migrants to the southern border.  The "border czar" label is from critics (so, no, she was never the "border czar").  However, the fact that there's confusion over her exact role in arguably administration's weakest issue is ripe for attack.  Her "Do Not Come" statement at the press conference with the Guatemalan president underscored her effort to try to work with governments to improve conditions there (a good thing).  However, the GOP is set on using the inflow of migrants as an attacking point.  The fact that illegal immigration encounters increased after her visits to central America is going to be an angle of attack.

The Democrats are stuck on this one.  Biden has been taking a harsher stance on the border, but that draws criticism from his own party.  You can't try to outflank the GOP on border security.  On the flip side, the "Dems want open borders" rhetoric sticks, so that'll be Harris' biggest challenge.

Current status of course comes after Trump blocked the bipartisan agreement earlier this year, as he wanted to campaign on immigration.

https://edition.cnn.com/2024/01/25/politics/gop-senators-angry-trump-immigration-deal/index.html

afc tukrish

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 07:24:38 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 05:14:27 pm

In hindsight might be best to lay off the tongue in cheek comments round here, Jesus :lmao

at least your own, personal ones...
Mumm-Ra

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 07:36:26 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:18:12 pm
Current status of course comes after Trump blocked the bipartisan agreement earlier this year, as he wanted to campaign on immigration.

https://edition.cnn.com/2024/01/25/politics/gop-senators-angry-trump-immigration-deal/index.html

That's what the Biden admin did this year regarding the border, which was a good effort (albeit too late but still, a good effort). But not much to do with Harris as far as I can see - she's not mentioned in that article at all and I never heard her mentioned relating to that bill

This has a bit more about what she actually did:

https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/23/politics/harris-immigration-work-gop-attacks/index.html?iid=cnn_buildContentRecirc_end_recirc

None of it is very headline grabbing, seems like more attempts to help the central american countries' economies

And nothing she was tasked with related to Venezuela, where the bulk of recent migrants have come from

Bottom line is, Repubs have a good line of attack because of the Dems giving her an impossible job and then having poor messaging on that role, that enabled her to be painted as being 'put in charge of immigration'
Giono

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 07:37:53 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 03:50:15 pm
Have an Open Convention with the delegates organising votes of eligible primary voters in their areas beforehand. It's not all that complicated if there is a will. My impression is that the Democrats are so focused on negativity campaigning against Trump they've forgotten about their own credentials, or lack of them. However they've already tried the threat against democracy and the convicted felon lines and it doesn't seem to have got them far.

There is going to be a roll call next month before the convention. If somebody wants to jump in they can.

An open convention is great theatre for the TV cameras, but not productive. It is why the more expensive primaries are preferred since 1968.
Giono

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 07:42:31 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 04:14:00 pm
Didnt work out so well with Kamala  :P

Agree. Border Czar is the last term Dems want to discuss.

*Harris wasn't a border czar. She was an emissary. She went to central America to deal with the problem at the source.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 07:43:42 pm
Quote from: Giono on Today at 07:42:31 pm
Agree. Border Czar is the last term Dems want to discuss.

*Harris wasn't a border czar. She was an emissary. She went to central America to deal with the problem at the source.

Like Biden did when he was VP.
