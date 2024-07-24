Which is a little worrying.Trump simply has to win to stay out of jail. If Harris wins he is fucked, which means there is no way he will except losing whatever the vote. It will for sure get messy, especially with it being a close race.



I agree that Trump winning the election is his best chance at staving off justice. If he loses, and I expect him to, I expect the protection he has been afforded as President/Presidential candidate will slip away, and justice will be served. He will appeal the shit out of it at every turn, because that's what he does, so it will move slowly. He won't enjoy paying for his own legal team, once he can't dip his hands into PAC money.Harris won't need to be vengeful, and indeed she can stay out of it. Just let it run its course.There might be some violence, and January 6th might possibly be a foreshadowing of worse to come. But if Trump loses the election I remain hopeful that his ability to mobilize the masses will be minimized, as he won't have the power of office with him.