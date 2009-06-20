« previous next »
Offline Peabee

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3800 on: Yesterday at 09:40:56 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:34:11 pm
What will Taylor Swift tell her followers to do I wonder?

Buy her merch.
Online jambutty

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3801 on: Yesterday at 09:41:10 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 09:28:31 pm
De yoof is the key...

 :thumbup

Nobody polls the new voters.
Offline SamLad

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3802 on: Yesterday at 09:44:29 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 09:41:10 pm
:thumbup

Nobody polls the new voters.
maybe not specifically, but CNN polls young voters constantly.  some of them (maybe a lot) have to be new voters.
Offline Giono

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3803 on: Yesterday at 09:52:22 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:44:29 pm
maybe not specifically, but CNN polls young voters constantly.  some of them (maybe a lot) have to be new voters.

Anthony Scaramucci made a good point in an interview last night. He said that over the last 8 years since that 1st woman presidential candidate was defeated, 20 million baby boomers have died and 40 million Gen Z voters have come of age to vote.

"We're not going back".
Offline nozza

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3804 on: Yesterday at 09:53:29 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:13:46 pm
if Harris wins, then Trump will have contested his last election. She will make sure her AG throws the book at him and everyone who has backed him.

Which is a little worrying.Trump simply has to win to stay out of jail. If Harris wins he is fucked, which means there is no way he will except losing whatever the vote. It will for sure get messy, especially with it being a close race.
Online G Richards

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3805 on: Yesterday at 09:57:18 pm »
The Republicans will try to litigate everything they can to stop momentum. It's what they do.

Now that Harris has the nomination I expect momentum to build and the Democrats to win. She is already hitting the mark on the three issues that will be election winning for her:

1. Reproductive rights
2. Trump's character and unfitness for office
3. A positive vision for the future of America

Online G Richards

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3806 on: Yesterday at 10:01:42 pm »
Quote from: nozza on Yesterday at 09:53:29 pm
Which is a little worrying.Trump simply has to win to stay out of jail. If Harris wins he is fucked, which means there is no way he will except losing whatever the vote. It will for sure get messy, especially with it being a close race.

I agree that Trump winning the election is his best chance at staving off justice. If he loses, and I expect him to, I expect the protection he has been afforded as President/Presidential candidate will slip away, and justice will be served. He will appeal the shit out of it at every turn, because that's what he does, so it will move slowly. He won't enjoy paying for his own legal team, once he can't dip his hands into PAC money.

Harris won't need to be vengeful, and indeed she can stay out of it. Just let it run its course.

There might be some violence, and January 6th might possibly be a foreshadowing of worse to come. But if Trump loses the election I remain hopeful that his ability to mobilize the masses will be minimized, as he won't have the power of office with him.
Offline Beneath

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3807 on: Yesterday at 10:12:28 pm »
All she has to do is call him a coward, and he won't be able to resist a 'debate' with her.

Then she will rinse the Charlie Manson Jesus out of him.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3808 on: Yesterday at 10:12:55 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:44:05 pm
I agree with everything except this bit, because Trump himself is chaos incarnate. ;D

More seriously, it's clear Trump, his campaign, and Republicans in general are panicking. It's just a question of how bad it gets. Ditching Vance mere weeks or months after appointing him would certainly be chaotic though!

I dont think they can ditch him at this point.  Hell have been nominated by the RNC so I think Trump is stuck with him. 
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3809 on: Yesterday at 10:15:54 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:07:18 pm

The Repugs will have expected it. Their strategy now will be to portray the Federal Election Commission as part of the establishment corruption boil that needs to be lanced ('drain the swamp'). And we know that this bullshit does hit home with many - although hopefully they all already MAGAcultists anyway.

The Chairman of the FEC is a Republican.  The commission is split between Republicans and Democrats so theres nothing that will happen with this anyway. 
Offline SamLad

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3810 on: Yesterday at 10:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 10:15:54 pm
The Chairman of the FEC is a Republican.  The commission is split between Republicans and Democrats so theres nothing that will happen with this anyway.
unless the FEC decide to ask the SC for advice of course ....
Online gravey101

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3811 on: Yesterday at 10:31:09 pm »
> There might be some violence

At the time I lamented some that the sniper didn't find his target, but I am now thinking we were all likely spared. I think if trump had been killed there would have been some serious repercussions. Him losing the election again will be a non event in my opinion, unless dramatically close. If she can wipe the floor with him we may never see him again as I think the repubs at that point would consider him a liability. How quickly things change.
Offline Billy The Kid

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3812 on: Yesterday at 10:33:40 pm »
Quote from: nozza on Yesterday at 09:53:29 pm
there is no way he will except losing whatever the vote. It will for sure get messy, especially with it being a close race.

It genuinely worries me how little attention is given to this. Considering the duplicity of what he did on January 6th, along with the complete lack of empathy he showed for those who were endangered/injured/killed, you can bet your bottom dollar Trump will set that country alight if he loses this election. I said it before and I'll say it again - January 6th was a playground spat compared to whats coming.
Offline SamLad

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3813 on: Yesterday at 10:35:24 pm »
Quote from: gravey101 on Yesterday at 10:31:09 pm
At the time I lamented some that the sniper didn't find his target, but I am now thinking we were all likely spared. I think if trump had been killed there would have been some serious repercussions.

I want him to die by lightning strike while talking to the press during a round of golf on live TV.

very hard for even the rabid Magats to conspiracy-theory that, and it might just give the religious nutters who support him pause for thought.
Offline SamLad

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3814 on: Yesterday at 10:43:50 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 09:41:10 pm
:thumbup

Nobody polls the new voters.
but newspapers talk to them ....

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/jul/24/kamala-harris-gen-z-voters
I was not voting before, now I am: gen Z voters on what they think of Kamala Harris

Young US voters weigh in on why they like or dislike the VP as a candidate and if they think she could beat Trump
Online GreatEx

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3815 on: Yesterday at 10:47:02 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:35:24 pm
I want him to die by lightning strike while talking to the press during a round of golf on live TV.

very hard for even the rabid Magats to conspiracy-theory that, and it might just give the religious nutters who support him pause for thought.

Clearly you haven't read Michael Crichton's (may his fossil fuel loving soul rest in peace) masterpiece, State of Fear. If Trump is killed by lightning, it's because eco terrorists manufactured the storm via some kind of atmospheric disturbance generator. God's vengeance will be severe and deserved.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3816 on: Yesterday at 10:51:22 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:23:53 pm
unless the FEC decide to ask the SC for advice of course ....

Well, right.  Then we all know how that will turn out. 
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3817 on: Yesterday at 11:08:15 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 10:33:40 pm
It genuinely worries me how little attention is given to this. Considering the duplicity of what he did on January 6th, along with the complete lack of empathy he showed for those who were endangered/injured/killed, you can bet your bottom dollar Trump will set that country alight if he loses this election. I said it before and I'll say it again - January 6th was a playground spat compared to whats coming.
But at least there will be some police on the streets this time.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3818 on: Yesterday at 11:50:55 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 10:33:40 pm
It genuinely worries me how little attention is given to this. Considering the duplicity of what he did on January 6th, along with the complete lack of empathy he showed for those who were endangered/injured/killed, you can bet your bottom dollar Trump will set that country alight if he loses this election. I said it before and I'll say it again - January 6th was a playground spat compared to whats coming.

I've already got the popcorn in. People seem to be ignoring that, this time if he loses, he doesn't go back to the WH to stew for a few months and he is open to instant arrest, depending how Biden feels.
Offline thejbs

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3819 on: Today at 12:47:49 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:34:11 pm
What will Taylor Swift tell her followers to do I wonder?

She endorsed Biden last time. Id be certain shell endorse Harris.
Online jambutty

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3820 on: Today at 01:57:49 am »
Biden not convincing anyone in his speech.
Online oldfordie

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3821 on: Today at 02:10:21 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:57:49 am
Biden not convincing anyone in his speech.
Convincing anyone on what?
Online jambutty

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3822 on: Today at 02:48:12 am »
Expressing himself confidently.
