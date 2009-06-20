« previous next »
Author Topic: Democrat party leader nomination thread  (Read 236344 times)

What will Taylor Swift tell her followers to do I wonder?

Buy her merch.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

De yoof is the key...

 :thumbup

Nobody polls the new voters.
Learn, motherfucker.

:thumbup

Nobody polls the new voters.
maybe not specifically, but CNN polls young voters constantly.  some of them (maybe a lot) have to be new voters.
maybe not specifically, but CNN polls young voters constantly.  some of them (maybe a lot) have to be new voters.

Anthony Scaramucci made a good point in an interview last night. He said that over the last 8 years since that 1st woman presidential candidate was defeated, 20 million baby boomers have died and 40 million Gen Z voters have come of age to vote.

"We're not going back".
if Harris wins, then Trump will have contested his last election. She will make sure her AG throws the book at him and everyone who has backed him.

Which is a little worrying.Trump simply has to win to stay out of jail. If Harris wins he is fucked, which means there is no way he will except losing whatever the vote. It will for sure get messy, especially with it being a close race.
The Republicans will try to litigate everything they can to stop momentum. It's what they do.

Now that Harris has the nomination I expect momentum to build and the Democrats to win. She is already hitting the mark on the three issues that will be election winning for her:

1. Reproductive rights
2. Trump's character and unfitness for office
3. A positive vision for the future of America

Which is a little worrying.Trump simply has to win to stay out of jail. If Harris wins he is fucked, which means there is no way he will except losing whatever the vote. It will for sure get messy, especially with it being a close race.

I agree that Trump winning the election is his best chance at staving off justice. If he loses, and I expect him to, I expect the protection he has been afforded as President/Presidential candidate will slip away, and justice will be served. He will appeal the shit out of it at every turn, because that's what he does, so it will move slowly. He won't enjoy paying for his own legal team, once he can't dip his hands into PAC money.

Harris won't need to be vengeful, and indeed she can stay out of it. Just let it run its course.

There might be some violence, and January 6th might possibly be a foreshadowing of worse to come. But if Trump loses the election I remain hopeful that his ability to mobilize the masses will be minimized, as he won't have the power of office with him.
All she has to do is call him a coward, and he won't be able to resist a 'debate' with her.

Then she will rinse the Charlie Manson Jesus out of him.
I agree with everything except this bit, because Trump himself is chaos incarnate. ;D

More seriously, it's clear Trump, his campaign, and Republicans in general are panicking. It's just a question of how bad it gets. Ditching Vance mere weeks or months after appointing him would certainly be chaotic though!

I dont think they can ditch him at this point.  Hell have been nominated by the RNC so I think Trump is stuck with him. 
The Repugs will have expected it. Their strategy now will be to portray the Federal Election Commission as part of the establishment corruption boil that needs to be lanced ('drain the swamp'). And we know that this bullshit does hit home with many - although hopefully they all already MAGAcultists anyway.

The Chairman of the FEC is a Republican.  The commission is split between Republicans and Democrats so theres nothing that will happen with this anyway. 
