The biggest tax hike is about a $1,500 which while not insignificant is not "considerable" I also mentioned that increase for the those income brackets would require a conversation.



I also did not voice my opinion on what I do or don't think. My intent was to change the conversation away from broad generalizations to what the actual impacts would be and the rationale behind why certain decisions would or would not be made.



Which in any form of conversation is a must. What does this actually mean and what are the impacts? Why would they do this? Those are important questions to ask.



It might surprise you to learn that I was not parked at RAWK waiting for a reply from redhokie8 so that I could quickly fire off a quick retort.

I seriously doubt fellow RAWKites are hanging on my words, and likely care little if I've been stopped in my tracks or not.

Under Project 25's proposed tax scheme (of which you approve), those on $11K would have their taxes increase from $1,100 (10%) to $1,650. When really, they should have their taxes slashed.There are plenty of people who work menial jobs and earn only that in the US. It might be that's all they can find, or all that they are capable of doing (health/disability), or they have other commitments (carers, for example). In your world, no, what they really need is to be properly 'incentivized' to work more/harder, because they surely are doing this out of choice. An argument much like the one used by Tory MPs in the UK a few months ago claiming that homelessness is a lifestyle choice.If you say so.I take issue with the least powerful in society being written off as lazy - all they just need a big fuck-off tax stick incentive to get them off the their arse/ass.